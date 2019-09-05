Global Smart Thermostats Market Report 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
September 5, 2019
The "Global Smart Thermostats Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart thermostats market is estimated to be $1.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.
North America leads the current market for smart thermostats, followed by Europe. However, future growth of North America will be comparatively lower than that of Europe. Sales in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East will be concentrated in select countries like China, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.
The increasing role of smart thermostats for demand response, increase in the adoption of smart home automation devices, and wider adoption beyond the residential segment are the key drivers for this market. The lack of awareness on the benefits of smart thermostats and high cost of products in developing countries are the barriers to early adoption. In developed markets, cybersecurity and compatibility issues with legacy systems are the reasons for lower penetration.
The proliferation of smart devices in residences across the globe has risen over the last two years. Smart thermostat is one such device that has seen traction, especially in regions like North America and Europe. Once considered as expensive devices with complicated controls, smart thermostats have become consumer friendly and light on the pocket due to the various rebates offered to attain energy efficiency.
The market is split into 4 key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world, which comprises the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Commonwealth of Independent States. By areas of use, the market is focused on the residential segment. The study also looks into the market split by type: learning and connected thermostats.
The smart thermostats market is led by Nest Labs, a Google company, followed by Honeywell and ecobee. Building automation companies like Emerson, Siemens, Schneider, Johnson controls, and energy management companies like tado, Netatmo, and Zen Thermostats complete the list of major participants in the smart thermostats market.
Key Issues Addressed
- How has the global smart thermostat market performed so far and how will it perform during the forecast period?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart thermostat market and what are their impacts?
- What are the current technologies prevalent in the smart thermostats market and will there be any technology transition that will happen over the next 5 years?
- What are the price trends in the smart thermostat market?
- What is the degree of competition in the global smart thermostat market? How does it differ by region?
- What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors for participants to survive and compete in this market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Connected Living - Market Size
- Smart Thermostats - Timeline
- Product Integration Ecosystem for Smart Thermostats
- Connected Thermostat Data Flow for Existing and Future Use Cases
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart Thermostats Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Smart Thermostats Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Unit Shipment, Revenue, and Pricing Forecast Discussion
- Per Cent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Global Adoption of Smart Thermostats in 2018
- Global Hot Spots for Smart Thermostats (2019-2025)
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Smart Thermostats Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
- Smart HVAC Landscape and Ecosystem
- Overview of Key Products - Smart Thermostat Market
- Company Profile - Nest Labs, a Google Company
- Company Profile - ecobee
- Company Profile - Honeywell Home
- Company Profile - Centrica Hive Ltd.
- Company Profile - Emerson
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Building and Appliance Diagnostics
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Real-time Monitoring of Energy Efficiency Upgrades
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Integrated Platforms for Efficient Energy Management
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. North America Analysis
- North America Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share Analysis
- US - Competitive Environment
- Canada - Competitive Environment
8. Europe Analysis
- Europe Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share Analysis
- Analysis of Selected Countries - UK
- Analysis of Selected Countries - Germany
- Analysis of Selected Countries - France
9. Asia-Pacific Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share Analysis
- Analysis of Selected Countries in Asia-Pacific
10. Rest-of-the-World Analysis
- Rest-of-the-World Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share Analysis
- Analysis of Selected Countries in Rest-of-the-World
11. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Emerson
- Hive
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Lux
- Nest Labs
- Netatmo
- Schneider
- Siemens
- Tado
- eQ-3
- ecobee
- Zen Thermostats
