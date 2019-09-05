  New Tecra X50, Dynabook’s Thinnest & Lightest 15.6” Laptop

|By Business Wire
|
|September 5, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.), today announced the Tecra® X50, the brand’s thinnest and lightest full-featured 15.6-inch laptop. The addition of the newly designed Tecra® X50 rounds out the Dynabook portfolio of award-winning, high-performance X Series laptops, which includes 12-, 13- and 14-inch models.
With a starting weight of 3.13 pounds and measuring just 0.69 inches (17.6 mm) thin, the Tecra X50 is the thinnest and lightest 15.6-inch premium laptop Dynabook has ever created. The laptop boasts an ultra-lightweight ToughBody magnesium alloy chassis in Onyx Blue – 40 percent lighter than plastic – and a Honeycomb Rib Structure, to provide extra durability. (Photo: Business Wire)
“With the Tecra X50, Dynabook has changed the expectation of the desktop replacement computer in terms of weight, design and performance by delivering a laptop loaded with heavy-hitting features in an ultra-thin form factor,” said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. “The Tecra X50 is the perfect complement to our portfolio of premium professional-grade laptops.”
With a starting weight of 3.13 pounds1 and measuring just 0.69 inches (17.6 mm) thin, the Tecra X50 is the thinnest and lightest 15.6-inch premium laptop Dynabook has ever created. The laptop boasts an ultra-lightweight ToughBody magnesium alloy chassis in Onyx Blue – 40 percent lighter than plastic – and a Honeycomb Rib Structure, to provide extra durability. Dynabook engineered the Tecra X50 to US Military (MIL-STD-810G) standard by having the laptop undergo military-grade drop, temperature, humidity and dustproof testing to demonstrate its overall robustness.
In addition to its compact design, the laptop has a battery life rating of up to 17 hours2 on a single charge. To achieve this extended battery life, the Tecra X50 incorporates an IGZO LCD screen, developed by Sharp, that consumes half the power of a standard LCD screen without compromising on brightness. This energy efficient display technology, coupled with the impressive battery life rating, means that mobile professionals will not need to worry about power while working remotely. Dynabook will offer configurations of the Tecra X50 with either Full HD or Full HD with Touch3 display options.
As the newest addition to the Dynabook premium, laptop collection, the Tecra X50 laptop includes a variety of advancements in processor, connectivity, instant on/off and cooling technologies. Developed to address the needs of business and education users, the Tecra X50 is powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ vPro™ processors for improved performance and connectivity speeds.
The Tecra X50 adheres to the new IEEE 802.11ax4 standard, making the new laptop a Wi-Fi® 6 device capable of operating in both the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. This next-generation Wi-Fi standard provides higher capacity, coverage and improves performance, even in congested environments, with many connected devices such as conference halls and other public venues.
As a Modern PC, the Tecra X50 maximizes the instant on/off capabilities of Windows 10 Modern Standby. This unique feature allows optimized software and applications on the Tecra X50 to stay up-to-date by maintaining a low-power connection to an available network (Wi-Fi or wired Ethernet) and run background processes while the laptop is in sleep mode. The ability to remain always on and connected to the Internet, ensures a user’s email, calendar and notifications are current. Not only does this feature boost system wake and resume times, it also makes the laptop more energy efficient.
To support the new performance features of the Tecra X50, Dynabook enhanced the fan technology for improved airflow and cooling by increasing the volume of air by 10 percent when compared to the Tecra Z50. Called an S-Type fan, this cooling design improvement delivers a quieter running system, especially when running processor-intensive tasks.
Dynabook armed the Tecra X50 with advanced security elements, including the company’s proprietary BIOS, TPM 2.0 and optional smart card reader. The laptop is configured with two biometrics technologies, an integrated IR camera for face authentication and a Synaptics’ TouchPad SecurePad™ with integrated fingerprint reader. A unique security measure found on the Tecra X50 that addresses the growing awareness of webcam security is the adoption of a new webcam shutter slider that increases user privacy.
To expand the overall functionality of the laptop in terms of data, display and power, the Tecra X50 includes two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, as well as two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports. These ports pair perfectly with the Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock and newly announced Dynabook USB-C™ Dock.
The Dynabook Tecra X50 laptop will be available at us.dynabook.com, from the company’s network of resellers and part of the organization’s Build-to-Order (BTO) program, giving users the ability to customize memory, storage, display and security capability options. All Dynabook laptops, including the Tecra X50, are designed, engineered and rigorously tested in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver greater peace of mind and proven reliability.
The Tecra X50 will include the company’s standard international three-year limited warranty program. Pricing for the Tecra X50 will start at $1,544 (MSRP).
- Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.
- Battery Life Rating. (Notebook) Measured by MobileMark® 2014 for models preinstalled with Microsoft® Windows 7 or Windows 10. Benchmark rules for MobileMark® 2014: Wireless connectivity = On, Predefined updated workloads. Details of MobileMark® 2014 testing protocols are available at www.bapco.com. MobileMark is a U.S. registered trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation. Rating is for comparison purposes only, and does not indicate the battery life that will be obtained by any individual user. Actual battery life may vary considerably from specifications depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings and features utilized, as well as the natural performance variations produced by the design of individual components. The battery life rating is only achieved on the select models and configurations tested by Toshiba under the specific test settings at the time of publication and is not an estimate of a system’s battery life under any conditions other than the specific test settings. After a period of time, the battery will lose its ability to perform at maximum capacity and will need to be replaced. This is normal for all batteries.
- Display. The IGZO display is only available on the Full HD configuration.
- Availability. Depending on system configuration feature might be unavailable.
