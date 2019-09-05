Onapsis and ERP Risk Advisors Partner at Oracle OpenWorld 2019

|By Business Wire
|September 5, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Oracle OpenWorld 2019 — Onapsis, the leader in business-critical application protection, today announced it will be partnering with ERP Risk Advisors at Oracle OpenWorld 2019 in a joint speaking session and book signing event. The special session will provide the elements needed for successful Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) application controls security best practices to keep business-critical applications protected and compliant.
When designing IT controls for Oracle EBS, both the application and its supporting technology must be addressed. Mike Miller, Senior Security Researcher at Onapsis, and Jeffrey Hare, Founder and CEO at ERP Risk Advisors, will share tips and recommendations for how to use control benchmarks and establish baselines, while ensuring the utmost security and thorough compliance when designing IT controls for Oracle EBS.
The talk will also highlight specific vulnerabilities in Oracle EBS found by the Onapsis Research Labs. These include four vulnerabilities, two of which are critical, in the Oracle EBS Payments Module reported by Onapsis and included in Oracle’s July Critical Patch Update (CPU). These vulnerabilities put sensitive data at risk, such as credit card or bank accounts, among other confidential information that may be stored in the database.
“We are looking forward to these upcoming events in partnership with ERP Risk Advisors,” said Mike Miller, Senior Security Researcher at Onapsis. “ERP systems, such as the Oracle E-Business Suite, present organizations with challenges to keep them secure and compliant, so we hope this speaking session provides businesses with best practices that they can deploy and utilize at their organization.”
Onapsis first partnered with ERP Risk Advisors in April 2019 with its ERP Armor risk solution offering. ERP Armor integrates with the Onapsis Platform to provide customers with a tailored approach to solving customers’ complex compliance and security requirements for ERP systems. The combined solution focuses on blind spots at the application layer by continually monitoring for misconfigurations and vulnerabilities and providing visibility and intelligence to prioritize remediation to help enterprises stay secure and compliant.
“We are excited to continue building our partnership with Onapsis,” said Jeffrey Hare, Founder and CEO at ERP Risk Advisors. “When it comes to identifying and managing risk in an ERP solution, together we believe in tailoring an approach to solve any customer’s complex and specific compliance and security requirements.”
The joint speaking session titled, “Designing Oracle E-Business Suite Controls and Application Security Best Practices” will take place Monday, Sept. 16, from 10 - 10:45 a.m. in Moscone South, Room 159A. Onapsis and ERP Risk Advisors will also be hosting a book signing of Jeffrey Hare’s book, “Oracle E-Business Suite Controls: Foundational Principles.” Stop by Onapsis booth #408 to get a free copy and meet the author, on Sept. 16, from 1 - 3 p.m.; Sept. 17, from 2 - 4 p.m.; and Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Oracle OpenWorld 2019 takes place September 16 - 19, 2019 in San Francisco, CA, and brings together the decision-makers and influencers from finance, operations, supply chain, human resources, sales, marketing, customer service, and IT industries to discover how to leverage digital technologies and the cloud for business success. For more information, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/openworld/.
About Onapsis™
Onapsis protects the applications that run the global economy. Only Onapsis delivers a next-generation business application platform that provides the actionable insight, change assurance, automated governance and continuous monitoring capabilities required by cross-functional teams to discover risk, optimize workflows, control change and automate reporting. Onapsis’s wholistic approach empowers enterprise organizations to embrace and accelerate SAP and Oracle E-Business Suite modernization, cloud and mobility initiatives, while keeping their ERP, CRM, PLM, HCM, SCM, BI and cloud-based business-critical applications protected and compliant.
In 2019 Onapsis acquired Virtual Forge, the leading provider of solutions to automatically prevent, detect and remediate cybersecurity and compliance risks in customizations and extensions of SAP® applications. Together, Onapsis delivers the cybersecurity industry’s first and only comprehensive business-critical application cybersecurity and compliance platform.
Headquartered in Boston, MA, and with regional offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, Onapsis proudly serves more than 300 of the world’s leading brands and organizations, including many of the Global 2000. Through our unique strategic alliances with leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, PwC and Verizon, Onapsis solutions have become the de-facto standard in helping organizations protect what matters most. For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit us at https://www.onapsis.com.
Onapsis and Onapsis Research Labs are registered trademarks of Onapsis Inc. All other company or product names may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005108/en/
