Trustwave Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Managed Security Services in Canada

|
|September 5, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Trustwave today announced that industry analyst firm International Data Corporation (IDC) has named Trustwave a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Security Services 2019 Vendor Assessment1 for the second consecutive year. The report assesses and compares 15 managed security services providers (MSSPs) with operations and customers in Canada and was based on company growth, current and future strategies for delivering managed security services (MSS) to the Canadian market and current customer perception.
“Canadian enterprises continue to turn toward managed security services to level the playing field against a continuous onslaught of evolving malware, ransomware campaigns and adversaries who are becoming better at evading detection,” said Rick Miller, general manager, Americas at Trustwave. “Our position as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape for a second straight year exemplifies our committed approach for delivering managed security services that combine best-in-class technologies and global threat visibility with highly specialized expertise. We look forward to our continued role helping organizations in Canada protect their most valued assets and reduce risk.”
Recent Trustwave managed security services milestones include:
- New managed security services -- Trustwave strengthened its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service and capabilities by forging an alliance with Cybereason. The collaboration adds powerful data analytics, artificial intelligence and built-in forensic abilities to correlate data behavior with potential threats. In addition, Trustwave expanded its partnership with Palo Alto Networks to become one of the only MSSPs to offer managed support for Cortex XDR, a new cross-environment detection and response platform.
- Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Center unveiled -- Trustwave opened the Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Center, a state-of-the-art cyber command center with the ability to monitor for, detect, and immediately kill threats anywhere inside an organization’s environment down to an individual computer or endpoint device. The center serves as a hub to the Trustwave global network of Security Operation Centers (SOCs) including its facility in Waterloo, Canada. These facilities work in synchrony collecting and disseminating the latest threat intelligence to customers in near real-time.
- Strategic partnerships -- Trustwave continued to build upon its relationships in Canada to regionally grow Trustwave Managed Security Services and technology solutions. In addition to technology integrators, service providers and channel partners, Trustwave added to its impressive roster of best-of-breed technology vendors and cloud partners which includes Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Akamai, Cybereason and many others.
Kevin Lonergan, research manager, Security and Networking at IDC says, “Pure-play MSSPs, telecommunication providers, vendors, MDR providers, and consulting firms all have unique capabilities that can meet the needs of organizations large and small. Support for public cloud security services, MDR, and hosted solutions enhanced by machine learning and automation and orchestration will differentiate the security service provider of the future."
The IDC MarketScape studies 15 security service providers with operations and customers in Canada. Through in-depth interviews with organizations offering managed security services and with customers in Canada, IDC MarketScape criteria centers on current capabilities and future strategies for service delivery, growth, research and development and more.
1 Source: IDC MarketScape: Canadian Security Services 2019 Vendor Assessment (IDC#CA44419519), August 2019.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Trustwave
Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, consulting and professional services, and data protection technology, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.
