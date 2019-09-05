New U.S. Satellite Television Provider Orby TV Announces Senior Management Team for First-Ever Dedicated Prepaid Pay Television Service

|By Business Wire
Orby TV (www.OrbyTV.com), a new and affordable prepaid satellite television service, announced its senior management team, led by Co-Founder and CEO, Michael Thornton, following its recent launch in the contiguous United States. Thornton’s former Disney colleague, Tres Izzard and former DIRECTV colleague Carl Crabill, also co-founded the start-up company and serve as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively.
Orby TV is a new and affordable U.S. satellite television service with dozens of popular networks, free local channels, no credit checks or contractual commitments, and prepaid/ “pay-as-you-go” packages starting at just $40 per month (Graphic: Business Wire)
Orby TV offers a new and affordable satellite television service with dozens of popular networks, free local channels, no credit checks or contractual commitments, and packages starting at just $40 per month. Analogous to the historical evolution of the mobile phone industry, the entrance of Orby TV addresses a gap in the domestic pay TV marketplace with the launch of the first-ever dedicated prepaid pay TV service.
With Orby TV, consumers can subscribe and “pay-as-you-go,” without any prerequisite service agreement or credit check requirements. Additionally, Orby TV subscribers can use the smartphone app to pause their subscription and re-connect without additional fees. Orby TV hardware is available for purchase in all Best Buy and select Target retail locations, with select independent dealers, or online with free shipping at www.OrbyTV.com.
Orby TV has two base programming packages priced at $40 (Essentials) or $50 (Extras) per month for up to four rooms, with optional premium network programming packages and DVR service available. All fees and taxes are included in the monthly prices. Local channels and unlimited use of the Orby TV interactive program guide is provided at no additional charge, even if the subscriber decides to turn off the monthly paid Orby TV service.
“The small team co-founding Orby TV were determined to launch a pay TV service steeped in integrity,” said Thornton. “Orby TV is truly looking to make a difference for consumers who enjoy television by providing an alternative that is ‘easy to do business with’ and offers great value, affordability and transparency. Orby TV prides itself on offering a low prices without promotional gimmicks. For the estimated 30 million U.S. households who don’t have or want an expensive high-speed connection, and the millions more who want an affordable TV provider alternative, Orby TV offers quality TV entertainment at a reasonable price.”
The Orby TV receiver with remote control is priced affordably at $100, with a DVR-enabled option available for $200. Quality professional installation of the Orby TV equipment, including satellite dish and TV antenna, is offered as low as $150 for the first receiver or DVR. Standard installation of each additional receiver or DVR is $50. State and local sales taxes may apply to the hardware sales and installation fees. Financing options for equipment and installation are available through Klarna.
More on Orby TV Senior Management Team
Prior to co-founding Orby TV, Thornton most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Starz unitl June 2016. Thornton was first hired at Starz in 2011 as Executive Vice President, Acquisitions, Business and Legal Affairs. Prior to that, Thornton was Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs for Disney’s ABC Domestic Television. Prior to that, Thornton was Senior Vice President, Programming at DIRECTV.
Izzard co-founded Orby TV after most recently serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager for ION Media Networks’ Airbox pay TV venture. Prior to that Izzard served as President and Chief Executive Officer for Disney’s Moviebeam VOD service. Crabill most recently served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Airbox and prior to that as Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Moviebeam. Prior to that Crabill worked with Thornton at DIRECTV and served as Vice President, Sales and Distribution.
About Orby TV
Launched in 2019, Orby TV offers pay-as-you-go satellite TV service currently available in the contiguous United States. Orby TV programming packages and service offerings are designed to provide a viable alternative to traditional cable and satellite providers, with quality reliable service starting at just $40 per month, including all taxes and fees. With Orby TV local channels are always on and always free, and there’s never a contract. For more information, please visit www.OrbyTV.com.
