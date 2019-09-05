CORRECTING and REPLACING ChargePoint Celebrates 100,000 Places to Charge

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 03:26 PM EDT
Please note the Peer-to-Peer Roaming bullet has been revised.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005282/en/
ChargePoint, the world’s largest EV charging network, expands access with more commercial and residential spots and new features, making it easier than ever to transition to electric. (Photo: Business Wire)
The corrected release reads:
CHARGEPOINT CELEBRATES 100,000 PLACES TO CHARGE
The World’s Largest EV Charging Network Expands Access With More Commercial and Residential Spots and New Features, Making It Easier Than Ever to Transition to Electric
ChargePoint, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced that it has surpassed 100,000 places to charge on its global network, which is now expanding at more than 2,000 new charging spots each month. This milestone comes as several new features and integrations become available, helping to enable mass adoption of electric mobility by making charging more accessible and seamless.
“Since day one, the ChargePoint team has created solutions that make it easier for drivers and businesses to go electric with the goal of ensuring that all people and goods are transported on electricity,” said Colleen Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer at ChargePoint. “The complete transformation of how drivers, cities and businesses approach mobility is afoot, and we’re proud to play a key role in delivering on solutions that will help pave the way to the mass adoption of electric mobility for years to come.”
The activation of the 100,000th place to charge marks a significant milestone in the company’s history, as it continues to expand geographically and into new lines of business. To continue to deliver on its commitment of making the transition to electric more seamless, the company has introduced new features that will improve the driver experience and continue to show how easy it is to drive an EV.
The ChargePoint team has continued to work to expand access to charging by implementing roaming agreements with other EV charging networks, including Electrify America, EVBox, EVgo, Greenlots, FLO and others in North America and Europe. In North America alone, drivers using the ChargePoint app will have access to nearly 100 percent of public DC fast chargers and more than 80 percent of publicly available level 2 AC stations by the end of 2019. This universal access fundamentally will make driving electric even more seamless than driving a gas-powered vehicle.
Reaching 100,000 places to charge builds on recent momentum at ChargePoint, including:
- Waitlist Place in Line: Place in Line builds on the popular Waitlist feature, which lets drivers get in a virtual line to charge when all of the chargers in an area are occupied. Place in Line allows drivers to see their place in line once they’ve joined a Waitlist. This enhancement empowers drivers with even more information so they can see the progress of the line and plan their day accordingly.
- Peer-to-Peer Roaming: ChargePoint’s roaming agreement with FLO last year was the first to go live. The roaming integrations with EVgo and EVBox will be fully implemented in the coming months and agreements with other EV charging networks including Electrify America, Greenlots and others to be announced soon are expected to become active later this year.
-
ChargePoint continues to experience tremendous growth. Each hour, on average...
- 8 people add tips and photos in the ChargePoint app
- 40 new followers join ChargePoint on social media
- 94 drivers search for a place to charge
- 450 drivers plug into ChargePoint Home in their garage
- 1,600 drivers plug into a public ChargePoint station
Since 2007, ChargePoint has:
- Delivered more than 62,700,000 charges (and counting)
- Avoided more than 67,800,000 gallons of gas
- Avoided more than 215,800,000 kgs of CO2 emissions
- Avoided more than 227,100,000 kgs of greenhouse gas emissions
- Enabled drivers to travel more than 1.6 billion electric miles
- Seen drivers plug into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds
- Raised more than a half billion in funding support its geographic and portfolio expansion globally.
This significant moment in ChargePoint’s history comes just ahead of National Drive Electric Week (NDEW), the nation’s largest collection of regional events celebrating the EV lifestyle for the ever-growing corps of EV drivers. As the nation celebrates NDEW, ChargePoint will make an exciting announcement about its charging portfolio and participate in several regional events around the country.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for drivers and businesses to go electric since 2007, with the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network and most complete set of charging solutions available today. From workplaces to fleet, residential to retail, ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. To date, ChargePoint’s network has grown to more than 100,000 places to charge with drivers plugging approximately every two seconds while delivering more than 62.7 million charges. Hundreds of thousands of drivers and thousands of businesses and organizations around the world count on ChargePoint. For more information, visit www.chargepoint.com or contact the North American press office at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005282/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,365