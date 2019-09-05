IFA 2019 Exhibitor Profiles

|By Business Wire
|
|September 5, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
IFA 2019 runs 6 – 11 September 2019 at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds and STATION Berlin. Business Wire is an international media partner for IFA. Exhibitor profiles are listed below.
|Company:
|igloohome Pte Ltd
|Stand:
|Hall 24, Stand 206 & Hall 15, Stand 117
|Web:
|www.igloohome.co
|igloohome helps people manage their homes & properties through innovative technologies. igloohome Smart Locks and Smart Keybox allow home & property owners to grant access to visitors remotely, via time-sensitive PIN codes or bluetooth keys.
|igloohome is a partner of Airbnb, and can automate the generation of PIN codes for Airbnb guests.
|igloohome products have been rolled out to over 90 countries, to great reviews. igloohome has been featured in numerous publications, which include The Wall Street Journal, Channel NewsAsia, The Business Times, The Huffington Post, and GQ.
|Company:
|Pundi X
|Stand:
|Hall 24 / 200-01
|Web:
|https://pundix.com/
|We at Pundi X seek to make blockchain tech accessible for everyone.
|At IFA 2019, see firsthand not one but two of the world’s first blockchain-based devices at our booth.
|Blok On Blok (BOB) phone that’s powered by Function X will enable you to regain control of your data. No one can monitor or block your calls, messages or the data you shared.
|Or transact with XPOS, the blockchain payment solution, which has been deployed in over 25 markets to help tackle hyperinflation and drive financial inclusion challenges.
|So visit us to experience your first blockchain transaction or call.
|Company:
|tado°
|Stand:
|Hall 25, Stand 406
|Web:
|www.tado.com
|tado° is dedicated to intelligent home climate management. We make Smart Thermostats for heating and cooling systems and focus on software and services to save you energy and improve your comfort at home.
|Company:
|TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH
|Stand:
|Hall 2.2, 101
|Web:
|www.telefunken.com
|Press Kit:
|http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ifa-2019/telefunken/
|Established in 1903, the TELEFUNKEN brand has stood for the basic principles of German engineering, namely high quality and innovation. Today, the trademark rights are held by TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH, Frankfurt am Main.
|Companies belonging to the TELEFUNKEN Partner Alliance, a worldwide network of independent enterprises/licensing partners, develop and distribute a wide range of products reflecting the traditional brand values in the fields of television, video, audio, household appliances and other product segments.
|Company:
|Trifo
|Stand:
|Reseller Park, 112
|Web:
|https://trifo.com/
|Trifo is a full stack AI home robot company creating a future where people live better by having robots do household work for them. Trifo’s first robots are smart vacuums that feature powerful cleaning, advanced intelligent vision, innovative human-robot interaction and AI-powered surveillance.
|Trifo will launch robots that perform other innovative functions in the future. Trifo’s mission is to create robots that perceive physics, geometry and semantics of home environments, communicate with humans naturally, and continuously learn new skills. Trifo, named after the mighty clover, trifolium, helps people achieve the optimal balance between family, work and personal life.
Qualified members of the press please note the following important information.
Exhibitor News:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ifa-2019/
Press Information:
https://b2b.ifa-berlin.com/Press/
