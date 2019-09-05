MyKronoz presenta ZeBuds, la sua nuova collezione flagship con 3 modelli di cuffie wireless stereo di grande stile a un prezzo accessibile

|By Business Wire
MyKronoz, il produttore svizzero di dispositivi indossabili, ha annunciato oggi tre eleganti modelli di cuffie wireless, dal prezzo contenuto e ricche di funzionalità: ZeBuds Lite, Premium e Pro.
questo comunicato stampa include contenuti multimediali. Visualizzare l’intero comunicato qui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005958/it/
ZeBuds Collection (Photo: MyKronoz)
La prima generazione di ZeBuds era stata già messa sul mercato nella prima parte di quest'anno e ha già ricevuto ottimi riconoscimenti.
Pur condividendo un identico design auricolare, lo stesso insieme di funzionalità e specifiche avanzate, la nuova linea ZeBuds ampliata comprende 3 sotto collezioni: Lite, Premium e Pro, ognuna con 6 colori di cuffie e corrispondente custodia per la ricarica USB-C. Ogni linea presenta un aspetto unico:
- ZeBuds Lite: auricolare wireless con custodia satinata per la ricarica che può vantare l'aspetto familiare di un accendino elegante. Il prezzo di vendita suggerito dal produttore (MSRP) è di soli 59,90€/$. Disponibile dal settembre 2019.
- ZeBuds Premium: con la stessa forma e le stesse dimensioni di ZeBuds lite, il modello Premium presenta un 'custodia in alluminio per la ricarica. Il prezzo di vendita suggerito dal produttore è di soli 79,90€/$. Disponibile da ottobre 2019.
- ZeBuds Pro: rifinito in vetro e con una custodia per la ricarica wireless con certificazione Qi la cui forma è stata fortemente ispirata dal tradizionale orologio da taschino svizzero. Il prezzo di vendita suggerito dal produttore è di 99,90€/$. Disponibile da novembre 2019.
Prendendo in considerazione i feedback della comunità MyKronoz, il ZeBuds completamente nuovo può vantare una durata della batteria per l'ascolto che arriva fino a 16 ore, funziona con la app MyKronoz con la quale gli utenti saranno in grado di controllare le impostazioni delle loro auricolari, compresa una funzione di equalizzatore per ottenere il suono migliore e un supporto OTA per l'aggiornamento del firmware.
Una custodia per la ricarica Qi-wireless è ora anche disponibile per una comoda esperienza di ricarica (solo su ZeBuds Pro).
I 3 modelli offrono una connettività affidabile Bluetooth 5.0 per gestire musica, chiamate e comandi voce in remoto.
“ZeBuds è la perfetta combinazione del design svizzero di qualità superiore, che si unisce a suono e funzionalità di ottimo livello a un prezzo accessibile”, ha detto Boris Brault, fondatore e CEO di MyKronoz: “Rimanendo completamente fedeli alla nostra missione di produrre dispositivi wearable per tutti, abbiamo sviluppato tre modelli di ZeBuds con un insieme simile di caratteristiche di base, ma con un materiale per il design peculiare ed adds-on che ci assicurano di poter soddisfare un vasto pubblico ed essere perfettamente adatti alla vita di tutti i giorni. Le persone dovrebbero essere in grado di fare chiamate, usare comandi voce e ascoltare la loro musica o i podcast preferiti senza dover scegliere fra stile e performance: per questo abbiamo riunito il meglio di due mondi con la collezione ZeBuds”.
Compatibili sia con iOS che Android, gli ZeBuds offrono un design bellissimo e una custodia per la ricarica leggera, una qualità del suono suprema, una vita della batteria estesa, funzionalità per comandi touch e comandi voce progettati per persone che vogliono fare esperienza della vera libertà data dal wireless, senza dover fare compromessi sullo stile.
Partendo da una solida tradizione nella tecnologia dei dispositivi wearable, MyKronoz afferra ulteriori opportunità nel fiorente mercato degli auricolari wireless. L'espansione della portata di ZeBuds sembra essere una mossa strategica per far sì che la società sfrutti il suo expertise per i prodotti di prezzo contenuto e in via di sviluppo del settore orientato ai consumatori e diversificare per offrire un ecosistema completo.
In aggiunta a ZeBuds, MyKronoz offre una linea completa di dispositivi indossabili di moda dal prezzo contenuto, a partire da 29,90 €/$, con caratteristiche come l'activity tracker, gli smartwatch, gli smartwatch sportivi e gli ibridi per poter soddisfare un pubblico grande e diversificato.
- ZeTrack - un activity tracker per la frequenza cardiaca snello e con tutte le caratteristiche e touchscreen a colori. Prezzo di vendita suggerito dal produttore: 29.90€/$.
- ZeNeo - uno smartwatch veramente potente con microfono e altoparlante che ha l'aspetto di un activity tracker elegante. Prezzo di vendita suggerito dal produttore: 59.90€/$.
- ZeRound3 Lite - il smartwatch "go-to" progettato per uno stile di vita attivo. Prezzo di vendita suggerito dal produttore: 79.90€/$.
- ZeRound3 - lo smartwatch connesso con schermo AMOLED veramente di stile. Prezzo di vendita suggerito dal produttore: 99.90€/$.
MyKronoz seguirà un sentiero innovativo con il prossimo lancio di ZePop - lo smartwatch ibrido che fonde moda e tecnologia. Prezzo di vendita suggerito dal produttore: 129,90€/$, oltre al ZeTime2 - uno smartwatch ibrido di acciaio inossidabile con microfono, schermo AMOLED e la caratteristica "real mechanical hands". Prezzo di vendita suggerito dal produttore: 199,90€/$.
__
MyKronoz fa parte del gruppo BOW, attore di livello globale per i prodotti di consumo per nuovi stili di vita, attivo in tutto il mondo nei mercati del design e dei dispositivi indossabili con le sue 2 marche: MyKronoz e LEXON.
Sin dal luglio 2015, BOW ha aperto il suo capitale a Next Stage AM, poi, nel 2017 a PM Equity Partner - il corporate venture fund di Philip Morris International. MyKronoz ZeTime ha convinto oltre 40.000 finanziatori in oltre 100 nazioni ed è diventato lo smartwatch ibrido con il più alto livello di finanziamenti avendo raggiunto oltre 8 milioni di dollari, oltre ad avere fatto la più grande campagna di finanziamento collettivo di sempre per una società europea e il prodotto più finanziato del 2017 su Kickstarter.
Il BOW Group ha ora più di 100 talenti nelle quattro sedi dei suoi uffici: Parigi, Ginevra, Miami e Shenzhen.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
