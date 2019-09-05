Medallia Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2019.

“I was very pleased with our first quarter performance as a public company. In Q2, our total revenue growth rate increased to 27%, compared to 18% in Q2 of the prior year,” said Leslie Stretch, president and CEO, Medallia. “Customer experience is at the forefront of digital transformation. World class companies across multiple industries choose Medallia, including Anaplan, Janus Henderson Investors, Kelly Services and Samsung.”

Stretch continued, “This quarter we held our annual user conference, Medallia Experience, the CX event of the year and a catalyst for our continued growth and innovation. At Experience we announced several new product enhancements to the Medallia Experience Cloud platform, including new Artificial Intelligence models to predict customer churn and suggest improvement actions, as well as CX360 Profiles integrating all signals in live time at a customer specific level.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Total revenue for the quarter was $95.7 million, an increase of 27% from the same period last year. Subscription revenue was $74.5 million, an increase of 24% from the same period last year.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $38.5 million, compared to loss from operations of $27.6 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter was $2.4 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $21.0 million in the same period last year.

Net loss for the quarter was $38.3 million, or ($0.87) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $28.1 million, or ($1.08) per share, basic and diluted, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $2.6 million, or ($0.06) per share, basic and diluted, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $21.6 million, or ($0.83) per share, basic and diluted, in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $417.4 million as of July 31, 2019, which included $320.4 million in net proceeds from our initial public offering and concurrent private placement, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables of this press release.

Business Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Medallia unveiled CX360 Profiles, which provides all experience and operational signals at a customer-specific level.

Medallia announced Journey analytics, which provides full visibility into a customer’s journey.

Medallia expanded its Artificial Intelligence capabilities to include churn prediction scoring and suggested improvement actions.

Medallia acquired Strikedeck, a business-to-business customer success platform that will further augment Medallia’s leadership in business-to-business customer experience management. Medallia also acquired Cooladata, a next generation cloud-based behavioral analytics platform and Promoter.io, a customer sentiment platform for small and medium sized businesses.

Rob Bernshteyn, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Coupa Software, was appointed to Medallia's Board of Directors.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and the conference call will contain, non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP subscription revenue gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. In addition, other companies may utilize metrics that are not similar to ours.

The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results. Management encourages investors and others to review Medallia’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of intangible assets are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Acquisition-related costs. We exclude costs related to acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. These costs include legal and transactional costs associated with acquisition activities.

Restructuring and other. We exclude restructuring and other from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring and other consists of exit costs related to our former headquarters in San Mateo.

Taxes related to acquisitions. We exclude tax benefits related to acquisitions from our non-GAAP financial measures. These tax benefits realized consist of the change in the valuation allowance resulting from acquisitions.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements included in this press release and in the accompanying conference call, including for example, discussion of our commercial prospects, partnerships, estimates of future revenues, operating income/loss and expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other expenses, and acquisitions, reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential disruption of customer purchase decisions resulting from global economic conditions, timing and size of orders, relative growth of our recurring revenue, potential decreases in customer spending, uncertainty regarding purchasing trends in the cloud software market, customer cancellations or non-renewal of maintenance contracts or on-demand services, our potential inability to manage effectively any growth we experience, our ability to develop new products and services, increased competition or new entrants in the marketplace, potential impact of acquisitions and investments, changes in staffing levels, and other risks detailed in registration statements and periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) dated July 18, 2019 which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of Medallia’s website (https://investor.medallia.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx). Actual results may differ materially from those presently reported. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this press release or the accompanying conference call, except as required by law.

Medallia, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 31, January 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 364,419 $ 44,876 Marketable securities 53,018 — Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $524

and $253 as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively 55,797 106,120 Deferred commissions, current 18,248 15,874 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,673 15,595 Total current assets 514,155 182,465 Property and equipment, net 25,042 42,989 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 40,451 35,727 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 39,708 17,050 Other noncurrent assets 2,868 1,953 Total assets $ 622,224 $ 280,184 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,818 $ 1,007 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,262 12,840 Accrued compensation 22,049 19,708 Deferred revenue, current 171,586 210,666 Total current liabilities 214,715 244,221 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 834 1,151 Deferred rent, noncurrent 2,593 37,182 Other liabilities 6,551 4,188 Total liabilities 224,693 286,742 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Convertible preferred stock — 72 Preferred stock — — Common stock, Class A — 30 Common stock, Class B — — Common stock 127 — Additional paid-in capital 809,014 363,076 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,127 ) (1,096 ) Accumulated deficit (409,483 ) (368,640 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 397,531 (6,558 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 622,224 $ 280,184

Medallia, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Subscription $ 74,547 $ 60,099 $ 146,259 $ 115,682 Professional services 21,123 15,327 43,030 30,410 Total revenue 95,670 75,426 189,289 146,092 Cost of revenue: Subscription 14,699 11,968 28,160 23,403 Professional services 20,184 17,591 39,318 33,776 Total cost of revenue 34,883 29,559 67,478 57,179 Gross profit 60,787 45,867 121,811 88,913 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,693 22,409 42,309 45,585 Sales and marketing 46,470 38,623 80,085 74,053 General and administrative 30,076 12,404 39,914 23,920 Total operating expenses 99,239 73,436 162,308 143,558 Loss from operations (38,452 ) (27,569 ) (40,497 ) (54,645 ) Interest income and other income (expense), net 431 154 573 18 Loss before provision for income taxes (38,021 ) (27,415 ) (39,924 ) (54,627 ) Provision for income taxes 263 732 919 1,048 Net loss $ (38,284 ) $ (28,147 ) $ (40,843 ) $ (55,675 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and

diluted $ (0.87 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (2.20 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 43,986 25,970 37,248 25,345

Medallia, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustment Summary (in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other and tax benefit related to acquisitions as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 1,192 $ 363 $ 1,521 $ 877 Professional services 2,690 719 3,247 1,242 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,658 1,909 5,241 3,440 Sales and marketing 8,477 1,755 9,976 4,180 General and administrative 20,071 1,780 20,146 3,659 Provision for income taxes (416) — (416) — Total $ 35,672 $ 6,526 $ 39,715 $ 13,398

Medallia, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (40,843 ) $ (55,675 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,718 7,021 Amortization of deferred commissions 8,687 6,127 Stock-based compensation expense 43,141 13,121 Impairment (gain) on property and equipment and lease termination (13,783 ) — Other (560 ) (450 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 50,224 53,074 Deferred commissions (15,785 ) (6,610 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,405 ) 966 Other noncurrent assets (36 ) (229 ) Accounts payable 1,832 2,535 Deferred revenue (39,198 ) (32,881 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,245 (1,357 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 121 577 Net cash used in operating activities (2,642 ) (13,781 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other (5,234 ) (4,107 ) Purchase of marketable securities (76,122 ) (18,684 ) Maturities of marketable securities 23,125 21,900 Proceeds from sale of investments 511 — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (19,540 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (77,260 ) (891 ) Financing activities Proceeds from Initial Public Offering, net of issuance costs, underwriters discounts and commissions, and concurrent private placement 320,392 — Proceeds from Series F convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 69,848 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 13,018 4,252 Principal payments on capital lease obligations (1,469 ) — Repayment of debt assumed in acquisition (2,297 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 399,492 4,252 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (47 ) (215 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 319,543 (10,635 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,876 42,699 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 364,419 $ 32,064

Medallia, Inc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 60,787 $ 45,867 $ 121,811 $ 88,913 GAAP gross margin 64% 61% 64% 61% Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation 3,559 1,040 4,403 1,842 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 323 42 365 277 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 64,669 $ 46,949 $ 126,579 $ 91,032 Non- GAAP gross margin 68% 62% 67% 62% Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP subscription revenue gross profit reconciliation: GAAP subscription revenue gross profit $ 59,848 $ 48,131 $ 118,099 $ 92,279 GAAP subscription revenue gross margin 80% 80% 81% 80% Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation 869 321 1,156 600 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 323 42 365 277 Non-GAAP subscription revenue gross profit $ 61,040 $ 48,494 $ 119,620 $ 93,156 Non-GAAP subscription revenue gross margin 82% 81% 82% 81% Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP operating expense reconciliation: GAAP operating expenses $ 99,239 $ 73,436 $ 162,308 $ 143,558 GAAP operating expenses, as a % of total revenue 104% 97% 86% 98% Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation (31,620) (5,444) (38,738) (11,279) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) — (2) — Acquisition-related costs (584) — (676) — Restructuring and other — — 4,053 — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 67,033 $ 67,992 $ 126,945 $ 132,279 Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a % of total revenue 70% 90% 67% 91%

Medallia, Inc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) reconciliation: GAAP operating loss $ (38,452) $ (27,569) $ (40,497) $ (54,645) GAAP operating loss, as a % of total revenue (40)% (37)% (21)% (37)% Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation 35,179 6,484 43,141 13,121 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 325 42 367 277 Acquisition-related costs 584 — 676 — Restructuring and other — — (4,053) — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (2,364) $ (21,043) $ (366) $ (41,247) Non-GAAP operating loss, as a % of total revenue (2)% (28)% (0)% (28)% Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP net loss reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (38,284) $ (28,147) $ (40,843) $ (55,675) GAAP net loss as a % of total revenue (40)% (37)% (22)% (38)% Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation 35,179 6,484 43,141 13,121 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 325 42 367 277 Acquisition-related costs 584 — 676 — Restructuring and other — — (4,053) — Tax benefit related to acquisitions (416) — (416) — Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,612) $ (21,621) $ (1,128) $ (42,277) Non-GAAP net loss as a % of total revenue (3)% (29)% (1)% (29)% Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 43,986 25,970 37,248 25,345

Medallia, Inc Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended July 31, Subscription Billings 2019 2018 Subscription revenue $ 277,374 $ 221,088 Change in subscription deferred revenue and contract assets (unbilled receivables) 39,774 16,753 Subscription billings $ 317,148 $ 237,841 Subscription billings growth rate 33%

