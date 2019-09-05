Guidewire Software Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers rely upon, today announced its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2019.
“Our fourth quarter performance reflects growing P&C industry demand for core system modernization and an increasing preference for cloud-based deployments,” said Marcus Ryu, co-founder and chairman of the board, Guidewire Software. “During the quarter, six insurers selected InsuranceSuite via Guidewire Cloud, representing a cross-section of the P&C industry, including insurers of multiple sizes and continents, and a mix of new and existing customers. Our strategic priority is to evolve and scale Guidewire Cloud to serve the operational and advanced analytic needs of the global P&C industry. With 65% of our new software sales in fiscal year 2019 from cloud products, we believe the industry is increasingly selecting Guidewire InsurancePlatform as its platform of choice.”
“It’s exciting to see the increasing demand and momentum for Guidewire Cloud offerings; earning the trust of industry leaders such as American Family Insurance, EMC Insurance Companies, and Gore Mutual Insurance marks a significant milestone for Guidewire and our industry,” said Michael Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire Software.
As of the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, Guidewire began reporting results under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue Recognition (“ASC 606”), using the modified retrospective method. Financial results for reporting periods prior to fiscal year 2019 are presented as previously disclosed in conformity with then existing guidance and as revised to reflect the restatement more fully described in Guidewire’s Form 10-K/A for the year ended July 31, 2018, filed on June 3, 2019.
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights
Revenue
- Total revenue for fiscal year 2019 was $719.5 million, an increase of 10% from fiscal year 2018. License and subscription revenue was $385.3 million, an increase of 25%; services revenue was $248.8 million, a decrease of 7%; and maintenance revenue was $85.4 million, an increase of 10%.
Profitability
- GAAP income from operations was $1.5 million for fiscal year 2019, compared with a $15.6 million loss for fiscal year 2018.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $122.1 million for fiscal year 2019, compared with $101.5 million of non-GAAP income for fiscal year 2018.
- GAAP net income was $20.7 million for fiscal year 2019, compared with a $26.7 million net loss for fiscal year 2018, which was adversely impacted by a net tax expense of $28.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, as a result of the provisions of the Tax and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”) passed in December 2017. GAAP net income per share was $0.25, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.7 million, compared with net loss per share of $0.34 for fiscal year 2018, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 77.7 million.
- Non-GAAP net income was $119.9 million for fiscal year 2019, compared with $85.1 million non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.45, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.7 million, compared with net income per share of $1.07 for fiscal year 2018, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 79.5 million.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights
Revenue
- Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $207.9 million, a decrease of 13% from the same quarter in fiscal year 2018. License and subscription revenue was $127.7 million, a decrease of 11%; services revenue was $58.3 million, a decrease of 23%; and maintenance revenue was $21.8 million, an increase of 6%.
Profitability
- GAAP income from operations was $21.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with $48.1 million income for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $51.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with $76.6 million of non-GAAP income for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018.
- GAAP net income was $23.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with $58.8 million net income for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018. GAAP net income per share was $0.28, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.9 million, compared with net income per share of $0.72 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.2 million.
- Non-GAAP net income was $46.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared with $61.3 million non-GAAP net income for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.56, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.9 million, compared with net income per share of $0.75 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2018, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.2 million.
Liquidity
- The Company had $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at July 31, 2019 and 2018. The Company generated $116.1 million in cash from operations during the twelve months ended July 31, 2019.
Business Outlook
Guidewire is issuing the following outlook for the first fiscal quarter and fiscal year of 2020 based on current expectations:
|
(in $ millions, except per share outlook)
|
|
First Quarter Fiscal
|
|
Fiscal Year 2020
|
Revenue
|
|
149.0
|
-
|
153.0
|
|
759.0
|
-
|
771.0
|
License and subscription
|
|
78.0
|
-
|
80.0
|
|
443.0
|
-
|
455.0
|
Maintenance
|
|
19.0
|
-
|
20.0
|
|
85.0
|
-
|
87.0
|
Services
|
|
51.0
|
-
|
54.0
|
|
224.0
|
-
|
236.0
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
(33.8)
|
-
|
(29.8)
|
|
(41.4)
|
-
|
(29.4)
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
(3.0)
|
-
|
1.0
|
|
96.0
|
-
|
108.0
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
(26.5)
|
-
|
(23.4)
|
|
(30.7)
|
-
|
(21.7)
|
GAAP net income (loss) per share
|
|
(0.32)
|
-
|
(0.29)
|
|
(0.37)
|
-
|
(0.26)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
0.6
|
-
|
4.0
|
|
92.4
|
-
|
102.3
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share
|
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.05
|
|
1.10
|
-
|
1.22
Conference Call Information
|
What:
|
Guidewire Software Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
|
When:
|
Thursday, September 5, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
|
Live Call:
|
(877) 705-6003, Domestic
|
|
(201) 493-6725, International
|
Replay:
|
(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13693887, Domestic
|
|
(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13693887, International
|
Webcast:
|
http://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website (www.guidewire.com) for a period of three months.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP operating income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of intangibles. Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share also exclude the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes and the related tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. The estimated annual tax rates used in the business outlook to compute GAAP and Non-GAAP net income exclude discrete items such as forecasted tax benefits related to stock-based compensation.
Guidewire believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Guidewire’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Guidewire urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including the financial tables at the end of this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that P&C insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, market positioning, business momentum and demand for Guidewire Cloud offerings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire’s control. Guidewire’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire’s most recent Forms 10-K, 10-K/A and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: quarterly and annual operating results may fluctuate more than expected; seasonal and other variations related to our revenue recognition may cause significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows; our reliance on sales to and renewals from a relatively small number of large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to successfully manage any changes to our business model, including the transition of our products to cloud offerings and the costs related to cloud operations; our services revenue produces lower gross margins than our license and maintenance revenue; assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business; we face intense competition in our market; our products or cloud-based services may experience data security breaches; changes in accounting guidance on revenue recognition, such as contained in ASC 606, have and may cause us to experience greater volatility in our quarterly and annual results; our ability to remediate our material weakness that arose in connection with the restatement of our financial statements for the years ended July 31, 2018 and 2017; weakened global economic conditions may adversely affect the P&C insurance industry including the rate of information technology spending; our product development and sales cycles are lengthy; the risk of losing key employees; changes in foreign exchange rates; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
|
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 31,
|
|
July 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
254,101
|
|
|
$
|
437,140
|
|
Short-term investments
|
870,136
|
|
|
630,008
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
138,443
|
|
|
124,849
|
|
Unbilled accounts receivable, net
|
36,728
|
|
|
—
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
35,566
|
|
|
30,464
|
|
Total current assets
|
1,334,974
|
|
|
1,222,461
|
|
Long-term investments
|
213,524
|
|
|
190,952
|
|
Unbilled accounts receivable, net
|
9,375
|
|
|
—
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
65,809
|
|
|
18,595
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
66,542
|
|
|
95,654
|
|
Goodwill
|
340,877
|
|
|
340,877
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
90,308
|
|
|
90,369
|
|
Other assets
|
45,554
|
|
|
22,525
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
2,166,963
|
|
|
$
|
1,981,433
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
34,255
|
|
|
$
|
30,635
|
|
Accrued employee compensation
|
73,365
|
|
|
60,135
|
|
Deferred revenue, net
|
108,304
|
|
|
127,107
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
16,348
|
|
|
20,280
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
232,272
|
|
|
238,157
|
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
317,322
|
|
|
305,128
|
|
Deferred revenue, net
|
23,527
|
|
|
23,758
|
|
Other liabilities
|
19,641
|
|
|
774
|
|
Total liabilities
|
592,762
|
|
|
567,817
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
8
|
|
|
8
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,391,904
|
|
|
1,296,380
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(7,758
|
)
|
|
(7,748
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
190,047
|
|
|
124,976
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
1,574,201
|
|
|
1,413,616
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
$
|
2,166,963
|
|
|
$
|
1,981,433
|
|
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended July 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
License and subscription
|
$
|
127,711
|
|
|
$
|
143,697
|
|
|
$
|
385,322
|
|
|
$
|
309,007
|
|
Maintenance
|
21,822
|
|
|
20,548
|
|
|
85,424
|
|
|
77,337
|
|
Services
|
58,325
|
|
|
76,015
|
|
|
248,768
|
|
|
266,505
|
|
Total revenue
|
207,858
|
|
|
240,260
|
|
|
719,514
|
|
|
652,849
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
License and subscription
|
20,948
|
|
|
9,955
|
|
|
64,798
|
|
|
35,452
|
|
Maintenance
|
4,753
|
|
|
3,895
|
|
|
16,499
|
|
|
14,783
|
|
Services
|
57,083
|
|
|
76,630
|
|
|
243,053
|
|
|
246,548
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
82,784
|
|
|
90,480
|
|
|
324,350
|
|
|
296,783
|
|
Gross profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
License and subscription
|
106,763
|
|
|
133,742
|
|
|
320,524
|
|
|
273,555
|
|
Maintenance
|
17,069
|
|
|
16,653
|
|
|
68,925
|
|
|
62,554
|
|
Services
|
1,242
|
|
|
(615
|
)
|
|
5,715
|
|
|
19,957
|
|
Total gross profit
|
125,074
|
|
|
149,780
|
|
|
395,164
|
|
|
356,066
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
49,472
|
|
|
45,502
|
|
|
188,541
|
|
|
171,657
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
33,958
|
|
|
38,168
|
|
|
130,751
|
|
|
124,117
|
|
General and administrative
|
20,562
|
|
|
18,009
|
|
|
74,401
|
|
|
75,916
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
103,992
|
|
|
101,679
|
|
|
393,693
|
|
|
371,690
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
21,082
|
|
|
48,101
|
|
|
1,471
|
|
|
(15,624
|
)
|
Interest income
|
8,030
|
|
|
6,034
|
|
|
30,182
|
|
|
13,281
|
|
Interest expense
|
(4,476
|
)
|
|
(4,203
|
)
|
|
(17,334
|
)
|
|
(6,442
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(909
|
)
|
|
(531
|
)
|
|
(1,867
|
)
|
|
509
|
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
23,727
|
|
|
49,401
|
|
|
12,452
|
|
|
(8,276
|
)
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
722
|
|
|
(9,376
|
)
|
|
(8,280
|
)
|
|
18,467
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
23,005
|
|
|
$
|
58,777
|
|
|
$
|
20,732
|
|
|
$
|
(26,743
|
)
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
81,977,722
|
|
|
80,433,450
|
|
|
81,447,998
|
|
|
77,709,592
|
|
Diluted
|
82,928,818
|
|
|
82,162,624
|
|
|
82,681,214
|
|
|
77,709,592
|
Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended July 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
Stock-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of license and subscription revenue
|
$
|
1,553
|
|
|
$
|
296
|
|
|
$
|
3,011
|
|
|
$
|
1,002
|
|
Cost of maintenance revenue
|
455
|
|
|
488
|
|
|
1,821
|
|
|
1,886
|
|
Cost of services revenue
|
4,883
|
|
|
5,874
|
|
|
22,781
|
|
|
21,856
|
|
Research and development
|
5,655
|
|
|
5,595
|
|
|
23,420
|
|
|
25,440
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
4,819
|
|
|
4,619
|
|
|
19,245
|
|
|
18,387
|
|
General and administrative
|
5,394
|
|
|
4,248
|
|
|
21,237
|
|
|
21,043
|
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$
|
22,759
|
|
|
$
|
21,120
|
|
|
$
|
91,515
|
|
|
$
|
89,614
|
|
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended July 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
23,005
|
|
|
$
|
58,777
|
|
|
$
|
20,732
|
|
|
$
|
(26,743
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
10,813
|
|
|
9,494
|
|
|
39,953
|
|
|
35,611
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
3,112
|
|
|
2,944
|
|
|
12,194
|
|
|
4,512
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
22,759
|
|
|
21,120
|
|
|
91,516
|
|
|
89,614
|
|
Charges to bad debt and revenue reserves
|
191
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
670
|
|
|
1,062
|
|
Deferred income tax
|
(2,162
|
)
|
|
(10,542
|
)
|
|
(13,998
|
)
|
|
14,150
|
|
Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on available-for-sale securities
|
(2,061
|
)
|
|
(1,384
|
)
|
|
(7,757
|
)
|
|
(1,418
|
)
|
Other non-cash items affecting net income (loss)
|
(386
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
—
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(29,826
|
)
|
|
(24,023
|
)
|
|
(15,057
|
)
|
|
(40,832
|
)
|
Unbilled accounts receivable
|
26,517
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(17,341
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(10,419
|
)
|
|
(584
|
)
|
|
(16,251
|
)
|
|
(2,737
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
5,615
|
|
|
12,225
|
|
|
(5,521
|
)
|
|
16,794
|
|
Accrued employee compensation
|
18,890
|
|
|
16,467
|
|
|
13,825
|
|
|
9,230
|
|
Other liabilities
|
16,815
|
|
|
6,472
|
|
|
22,600
|
|
|
8,858
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
20,011
|
|
|
11,816
|
|
|
(9,628
|
)
|
|
32,358
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
102,874
|
|
|
102,782
|
|
|
116,126
|
|
|
140,459
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
|
(431,301
|
)
|
|
(324,347
|
)
|
|
(1,209,312
|
)
|
|
(859,657
|
)
|
Sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities
|
229,634
|
|
|
187,457
|
|
|
956,736
|
|
|
464,143
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(16,175
|
)
|
|
(4,688
|
)
|
|
(44,921
|
)
|
|
(9,398
|
)
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
(1,634
|
)
|
|
(764
|
)
|
|
(3,936
|
)
|
|
(2,614
|
)
|
Acquisitions of business, net of acquired cash
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(130,058
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(219,476
|
)
|
|
(142,342
|
)
|
|
(301,433
|
)
|
|
(537,584
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
387,239
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
220,948
|
|
Purchase of capped calls
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(37,200
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options
|
2,103
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
3,954
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
2,103
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
3,954
|
|
|
573,000
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(269
|
)
|
|
(1,421
|
)
|
|
(1,686
|
)
|
|
(1,911
|
)
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(114,768
|
)
|
|
(38,961
|
)
|
|
(183,039
|
)
|
|
173,964
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period
|
368,869
|
|
|
476,101
|
|
|
437,140
|
|
|
263,176
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period
|
$
|
254,101
|
|
|
$
|
437,140
|
|
|
$
|
254,101
|
|
|
$
|
437,140
|
|
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:
|
|
Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended July 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Income (loss) from operations reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
21,082
|
|
|
$
|
48,101
|
|
|
$
|
1,471
|
|
|
$
|
(15,624
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation (1)
|
22,759
|
|
|
21,120
|
|
|
91,515
|
|
|
89,614
|
|
Amortization of intangibles (1)
|
7,217
|
|
|
7,348
|
|
|
29,113
|
|
|
27,462
|
|
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
51,058
|
|
|
$
|
76,569
|
|
|
$
|
122,099
|
|
|
$
|
101,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
23,005
|
|
|
$
|
58,777
|
|
|
$
|
20,732
|
|
|
$
|
(26,743
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation (1)
|
22,759
|
|
|
21,120
|
|
|
91,515
|
|
|
89,614
|
|
Amortization of intangibles (1)
|
7,217
|
|
|
7,348
|
|
|
29,113
|
|
|
27,462
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2)
|
3,111
|
|
|
2,944
|
|
|
12,194
|
|
|
4,512
|
|
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3)
|
(9,818
|
)
|
|
(28,919
|
)
|
|
(33,678
|
)
|
|
(9,777
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
46,274
|
|
|
$
|
61,270
|
|
|
$
|
119,876
|
|
|
$
|
85,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax provision (benefit) reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP tax provision (benefit)
|
$
|
722
|
|
|
$
|
(9,376
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8,280
|
)
|
|
$
|
18,467
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation (1)
|
4,222
|
|
|
5,107
|
|
|
15,800
|
|
|
25,296
|
|
Amortization of intangibles (1)
|
1,339
|
|
|
1,777
|
|
|
5,033
|
|
|
7,661
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2)
|
577
|
|
|
712
|
|
|
2,117
|
|
|
1,160
|
|
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3)
|
3,680
|
|
|
21,323
|
|
|
10,728
|
|
|
(24,340
|
)
|
Non-GAAP tax provision (benefit)
|
$
|
10,540
|
|
|
$
|
19,543
|
|
|
$
|
25,398
|
|
|
$
|
28,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles (1)
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
Stock-based compensation (1)
|
0.27
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
1.11
|
|
|
1.15
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2)
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3)
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
(0.14
|
)
|
Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation (4)
|
—
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP income (loss) per share amounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted average shares - diluted
|
82,928,818
|
|
|
82,162,624
|
|
|
82,681,214
|
|
|
77,709,592
|
|
Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP income (loss) per share calculation (4)
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,785,533
|
|
Pro forma weighted average shares - diluted
|
82,928,818
|
|
|
82,162,624
|
|
|
82,681,214
|
|
|
79,495,125
|
(1) Adjustments relate to amortization of acquired intangibles and stock-based compensation recognized during the period for GAAP purposes.
(2) Adjustments reflect the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to the issuance of our Senior Convertible Notes recognized during the period for GAAP purposes.
(3) Adjustments reflect the tax benefit (provision) resulting from all non-GAAP adjustments.
(4) Potentially dilutive securities were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income (loss) per share, as they would have an anti-dilutive effect. However, these shares have a dilutive effect on non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and, therefore, are included in the non-GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation.
|
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook
|
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP outlook in the calculation of non-GAAP outlook for the periods indicated below:
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
Fiscal Year 2020
|
Operating income (loss) outlook reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
(33.8)
|
-
|
(29.8)
|
|
(41.4)
|
-
|
(29.4)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
22.4
|
-
|
24.4
|
|
103.3
|
-
|
113.3
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
7.3
|
-
|
7.3
|
|
29.1
|
-
|
29.1
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
(3.0)
|
-
|
1.0
|
|
96.0
|
-
|
108.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) outlook reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
(26.5)
|
-
|
(23.4)
|
|
(30.7)
|
-
|
(21.7)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
22.4
|
-
|
24.4
|
|
103.3
|
-
|
113.3
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
7.3
|
-
|
7.3
|
|
29.1
|
-
|
29.1
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
5.1
|
-
|
5.1
|
|
14.3
|
-
|
14.3
|
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(8.8)
|
-
|
(8.4)
|
|
(28.7)
|
-
|
(27.7)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
0.6
|
-
|
4.0
|
|
92.4
|
-
|
102.3
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005951/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,365