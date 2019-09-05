MyKronoz onthult zijn nieuwe ZeBuds-vlaggenschipcollectie, met 3 modellen van stijlvolle en betaalbare, echt draadloze stereo-oortelefoons

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 05:21 PM EDT
De Zwitserse wearable-maker MyKronoz kondigt vandaag drie modellen aan van modieuze, betaalbare en volledig functionele draadloze oortelefoons: ZeBuds Lite, Premium en Pro.
Dit persbericht bevat multimedia. Bekijk hier het volledige persbericht: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905006005/nl/
ZeBuds Collection (Photo: MyKronoz)
De eerste generatie ZeBuds werd eerder dit jaar op de markt gebracht en heeft al hoge cijfers behaald.
Hoewel ze het identieke oordopontwerp, dezelfde reeks geavanceerde functies en specificaties delen, wordt de nieuwe en uitgebreide serie ZeBuds geleverd met 3 subcollecties: Lite, Premium en Pro, elk met 6 kleuren oortelefoons en bijpassende USB-C oplaadetui. Elke lijn heeft een uniek aspect:
- ZeBuds Lite: echt draadloze oordopjes met een mat oplaadetui, met de vertrouwde look van een strakke aansteker. Adviesprijs van slechts 59,90 €/$. Verkrijgbaar september 2019.
- ZeBuds Premium: met dezelfde grootte en vorm als ZeBuds Lite, beschikt de Premium over een elegant oplaadetui van aluminium. Adviesprijs van slechts 79,90 €/$. Verkrijgbaar oktober 2019.
- ZeBuds Pro: met glas afgewerkt en Qi-gecertificeerd draadloos oplaadetui waarvan de vorm sterk is geïnspireerd op het traditionele Zwitserse zakhorloge. Adviesprijs van 99,90 €/$. Verkrijgbaar november 2019.
Rekening houdend met de feedback van de MyKronoz-gemeenschap, bieden de geheel nieuwe ZeBuds een verlengde speeltijd tot maximaal 16 uur. Ze werken bovendien met de MyKronoz-app - waar gebruikers de instellingen van hun oordopjes kunnen bedienen, inclusief een equalizerfunctie voor het beste geluid - en ondersteunen OTA-firmware-upgrade.
Een Qi-draadloos oplaadetui is nu ook verkrijgbaar voor een handige oplaadervaring (alleen voor ZeBuds Pro).
De 3 modellen worden geleverd met een betrouwbare Bluetooth 5.0-connectiviteit om op afstand muziek, oproepen en spraakopdrachten te beheren.
"ZeBuds is de perfecte combinatie van superieur Zwitsers ontwerp, geluid en functie - tegen een betaalbare prijs," aldus Boris Brault, oprichter en CEO van MyKronoz "We blijven volledig toegewijd aan onze missie om wearables te maken voor iedereen. We hebben drie modellen ZeBuds ontwikkeld met een vergelijkbare reeks kernfuncties, maar onderscheidend ontwerpmateriaal en adds-on om ervoor te zorgen dat we een groot publiek kunnen bedienen en perfect passen in hun dagelijks leven. Mensen moeten in staat zijn om te bellen, spraakopdrachten te geven, naar hun favoriete muziek of podcasts te luisteren, zonder te hoeven kiezen tussen stijl en prestaties - en daarom hebben we het beste van twee werelden herenigd met de ZeBuds-collectie."
Compatibel met zowel iOS als Android, met een prachtig ontwerp en lichtgewicht oplaadetui, superieur geluid, langere batterijduur, aanraakbedieningen en spraakopdrachtmogelijkheden, zijn ZeBuds ontworpen voor mensen die echt draadloze vrijheid willen ervaren zonder in te leveren op stijl.
Voortbouwend op zijn sterke achtergrond in draagbare technologie grijpt MyKronoz extra kansen in de bloeiende markt van draadloze oordopjes. De uitbreiding van het ZeBuds-assortiment is een strategische stap voor het bedrijf om expertise in te zetten bij het ontwikkelen van betaalbare, consumentgerichte producten en te diversifiëren om een volledig ecosysteem te bieden.
Naast ZeBuds biedt MyKronoz een complete lijn betaalbare mode-wearables vanaf 29,90 €/$, met activiteitstracker, smartwatches, sporthorloges en hybrides om een groot en gevarieerd publiek te bedienen.
- ZeTrack - een gestroomlijnde en complete HR-activiteitstracker met kleuren touchscreen, met adviesprijs van 29,90 €/$.
- ZeNeo - een echte krachtige smartwatch met microfoon en luidspreker die eruitziet als een gestroomlijnde activiteitstracker, met adviesprijs van 59,90 €/$..
- ZeRound3 Lite - de ideale smartwatch ontworpen voor uw actieve levensstijl, met adviesprijs van 79,90 €/$.
- ZeRound3 - de echt stijlvolle verbonden smartwatch met AMOLED-display, met adviesprijs van 99,90 €/$.
MyKronoz zal een innoverend pad volgen met de komende lancering vanZePop - de hybride smartwatch die mode en technologie combineert, met adviesprijs van 129,90 €/$; evenals ZeTime2 - een roestvrijstalen hybride smartwatch met microfoon, AMOLED-display en echte mechanische wijzers, met adviesprijs van 199,90 €/$.
__
MyKronoz maakt deel uit van BOW Group, een wereldwijde speler in lifestyle consumentenproducten, die wereldwijd actief is in de design- en wearables-markten met zijn 2 merken: MyKronoz en LEXON.
Sinds juli 2015 heeft BOW zijn kapitaal opengesteld voor Next Stage AM en vervolgens in 2017 voor PM Equity Partner - het ondernemingsfonds van Philip Morris International. MyKronoz ZeTime heeft meer dan 40.000 geldschieters in meer dan 100 landen overtuigd en werd 's werelds hoogst gefinancierde hybride smartwatch waarvoor meer dan $ 8 miljoen werd opgehaald, evenals de grootste crowdfunding-campagne ooit van een Europees bedrijf en het meest gesteunde product van 2017 op Kickstarter.
BOW Group heeft nu meer dan 100 talenten verspreid over vier kantoorlocaties: Parijs, Genève, Miami en Shenzhen.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905006005/nl/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,365