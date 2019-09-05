Moroccanoil® Introduces New Color Depositing Mask Collection

|By Zakia Bouachraoui
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
The range of nourishing, temporary color masks are designed for all hair types to enhance color vibrancy, refresh your existing tone or allow for experimentation while helping to restore hair health. Whether you're looking to switch up your look with the latest fashion shade, add intensity, vibrancy and dimension, or preserve and extend color between salon visits, this easy-to-use, mask with temporary color allows you to color with confidence.
"We value our leadership position in care, so with all new launches, we want to be sure we're capitalizing on trends while continuing to reinforce our brand DNA," says Moroccanoil Co-founder, Carmen Tal. "We're excited to introduce a collection that stays true to that philosophy, providing equal parts color and care for results with instant gratification."
To use, apply a generous amount to clean, towel-dried hair. Section hair and distribute product evenly using a wide-tooth comb. Leave on 5-7 minutes depending on desired intensity, then rinse thoroughly.
Products will be sold in 200 ml ($28) tubes made out of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic as well as 30 ml packettes ($7). Moroccanoil is proud to both reduce the amount of virgin plastic brought into the world as well as help the world's carbon footprint by using less energy and fossil fuels.
The Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks will be available for purchase beginning August 15th in Sephora retailers nationwide, Sephora.com and Moroccanoil.com. Available in select national retailers, salons and spas September 2019.
Did you know that https://t.co/yOO4FfYER6 will serve as the world’s first, only and “most influential” content portal on argan oil, prickly pear seed oil, and 100% pure organic skincare products, knowledge & education? pic.twitter.com/aaZoxR4AUA— ZMcare (@ZMcare) September 5, 2019
SHADE RANGE
- For light blonde to medium blonde hair:
- Champagne: warm, golden blonde
- Platinum: cool, icy blonde
- Hibiscus: brilliant, pink floral tones
- Aquamarine: cool, blue tones
- Rose Gold: soft pink and golden tones
- For light brown to dark brown hair:
- Bordeaux: deep crimson brown
- Cocoa: rich medium brown
KEY INGREDIENTS
- ArganIDTM: positively charged micro-particles are attracted to the negatively charged hair fiber, infusing argan oil into the cortex while simultaneously helping to repair and seal the hair.
- Amino Acid Blend: offers color protection and repair benefits to strengthen the hair structure, improving color retention and shine while detangling.
- Apricot Kernel Oil: a high concentration of oleic acid, linoleic acid and Vitamin E helps to soften and improve hydration of the hair and scalp.
- Hydrolyzed Soy Protein: a conditioning agent derived from soy that moisturizes and protects hair.
- Panthenol: a form of Vitamin B5 that hydrates and imparts a glossy finish.
- Polyquaternium-70: a conditioning ingredient that helps create healthy looking hair, while providing frizz control, shine retention, detangling and conditioning benefits.
About Moroccanoil:
A story of success, an impulse for innovation and a relentless pursuit of simple, high-performing oil-infused beauty products fashioned an iconic brand: Moroccanoil. As the pioneer of oil-infused hair care, our original Moroccanoil Treatment created the worldwide buzz on argan oil and paved the way for an extensive line of premium oil-infused hair care products to address the needs of all hair types. By popular demand, Moroccanoil has launched Moroccanoil BodyTM and Moroccanoil SunTM: luxurious, head-to-toe collections inspired by the sea, sand, breeze and scents of the Mediterranean. Infused with argan oil, signature to the brand, these proprietary formulas leave skin nourished, naturally radiant and irresistibly beautiful. Born within the last decade, Moroccanoil is available in over 65 countries worldwide. Moroccanoil products are available at fine salons, spas and online.
For more information, visit us at Moroccanoil.com. For daily behind-the-scenes content, follow @Moroccanoil on Twitter and Instagram. Subscribe to our beauty tutorials on YouTube and join the conversation on Facebook!
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568