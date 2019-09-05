OpenSesame se développe à l’international avec l’ouverture d’un nouveau bureau à Londres

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 08:31 PM EDT
OpenSesame, l’innovateur en matière de formation en ligne, a annoncé aujourd’hui l’ouverture d’un nouveau bureau à Londres dans le but de renforcer les partenariats et le support client de la société, en Europe. Pour œuvrer à son expansion sur ce marché, la société a également nommé Mehdi Tounsi, un vétéran du secteur, au poste de directeur principal régional pour l’Europe.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905006055/fr/
Mehdi Tounsi, Senior Regional Director Europe for OpenSesame (Photo: Business Wire)
Comptant plus de 20 années d’expérience dans le secteur de la formation, Mehdi Tounsi a dirigé avec succès les opérations commerciales de plusieurs fournisseurs de contenus de formation en ligne, et de sociétés proposant des plateformes d’apprentissage en ligne (learning management system, LMS). Il a travaillé avec différentes organisations internationales afin de les aider à relever les défis liés à la diversité culturelle, à améliorer les communications au sein des opérations internationales, et développer des programmes de formation visant à accroître la mobilité de la main-d’œuvre. Grand voyageur et linguiste passionné, Mehdi Tounsi a occupé des postes d’envergure internationale en Australie, en Afrique, aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni, ses toutes dernières responsabilités étant celles de responsable des alliances mondiales, chez Speexx.
« Je me réjouis à l’idée de faire appel à ce qui se fait de mieux en matière d’apprentissage automatique et de portefeuille d’experts pour aider les organisations européennes à atteindre leurs objectifs en matière de conformité, de sécurité et de développement des équipes de direction », a déclaré M. Tounsi.
« Cette décision de nous étendre en Europe constitue une étape logique de notre stratégie de croissance commerciale », a confié pour sa part Don Spear, PDG d’OpenSesame. « Grâce à notre présence à Londres, nous allons renforcer le soutien que nous apportons à nos clients, éditeurs et partenaires de Global 2000 en Europe. »
À l’heure où la formation de la main-d’œuvre passe rapidement de la salle de classe à la prestation en ligne, OpenSesame bouleverse le modèle de la formation en ligne, en ayant en sa possession le catalogue le plus complet qui soit, avec plus de 20 000 cours de formation en ligne, proposés par des centaines de grands éditeurs à·travers·le monde, aidant les entreprises à assurer le succès de leurs programmes de formation. En s’appuyant sur l’apprentissage automatique et sur des conseillers experts, OpenSesame aide les entreprises à définir la meilleure sélection de cours, en fonction de leurs besoins de formation en constante évolution ; la motivation des employés et l’utilisation de la formation en ligne s’en trouvent renforcée. OpenSesame dessert un vaste éventail de clients, notamment des gouvernements et les entreprises du classement Global 2000, dans les secteurs des services, de la manufacture, de la technologie, ainsi que divers secteurs hautement réglementés tels que les services financiers et les soins de santé.
À propos d’OpenSesame
OpenSesame contribue au développement des effectifs les plus productifs et les plus admirés au monde. Disposant du catalogue le plus complet de cours de formation en ligne, publiés par les grands éditeurs à l’échelle mondiale, nous sommes là pour vous aider à chaque étape de votre parcours : recherche de cours, mise en correspondance des cours avec vos compétences de base, synchronisation des cours avec votre LMS, le tout pour une utilisation accrue et une amélioration de vos programmes de formation et de développement. Avec OpenSesame, vous aurez non seulement la possibilité de choisir entre plusieurs options d’achat, mais vous pourrez également utiliser et gérer vos cours de formation en ligne, en toute facilité. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur ww.opensesame.com.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905006055/fr/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568