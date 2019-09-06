France's Fixed Broadband Market Report 2019: Focus on Cable, DSL and the Fast-Developing FttP/C Sectors - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|September 6, 2019 06:32 AM EDT
The "France - Fixed Broadband Market - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews the strategies of the principal providers such as Orange, Iliad and Altice (SFR Group), and considers the regulatory status of LLU and access to fibre infrastructure.
France has one of the largest broadband subscriber bases in Europe. Growth in recent years has been bolstered by demand for high bandwidth services, which has prompted considerable investment in fibre infrastructure among telcos and regional governments. This has been supported by regulatory measures which have promoted access to Orange's copper and fibre infrastructure for new entrants, as well as a national broadband program which involves an investment of more than 20 billion.
Of this sum, telcos are commercially responsible to building out infrastructure affecting almost 60% of the population, with the balance to be covered by local government initiatives at cost of about 14 billion. Progress in deployment has been rapid, while the take-up rate among consumers has also increased substantially.
DSL still dominates the broadband market in terms of access lines, though the number of DSL lines is falling as customers are migrated to fibre infrastructure. Fibre deployments have grown substantially in recent years, with all of the major ISPs concentrating their investments in the platform with a view to promoting 1Gb/s services. By June 2018 there were almost four million fibre connections, and fibre accounted for half of all superfast broadband connections nationally.
Although the cable footprint only reaches about 40% of the population, the dominant cableco Altice has upgraded its network to compete with DSL and has itself entered the DSL and fibre markets. Altice intends to provide national fibre coverage by 2025.
Key Developments
- Government proposes new measures to fill gaps in broadband availability;
- Altice increases footprint of its 1Gb/s FttP service;
- Broadband subscriber growth remains strong at 4%;
- Orange extends reach of vectored DSL;
- DSL subscriber base continues to fall;
- Success of fibre co-investment deals among operators;
- Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2018, operator data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction and statistical overview
1.1 Market analysis
1.2 Broadband statistics
1.3 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023
1.4 Regulatory issues
2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Statistics
4.3 Orange
4.4 Iliad (Free)
4.5 SFR Group
4.6 Bouygues Telecom
4.7 Municipal projects
4.8 Fibre network sharing
5 Other fixed broadband services
5.1 Broadband Powerline (BPL)
5.2 Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
List of Tables
Table 1 Dial-up internet subscribers 2005 2015
Table 2 Dial-up internet traffic 2004 2014
Table 3 Broadband subscribers by platform 2000 2018
Table 4 Superfast broadband connections 2011 2018
Table 5 Proportion of premises covered by superfast broadband networks 2012 2017
Table 6 Superfast broadband connections by platform 2011 2018
Table 7 Broadband penetration by technology 2007 2017
Table 8 Historic - Internet users and penetration rate 1995 2009
Table 9 Internet users and penetration rate 2010 2018
Table 10 Internet subscribers 2008 2018
Table 11 Historic - Percentage of households with internet access 1997 2009
Table 12 Percentage of households with internet access 2010 2018
Table 13 Forecast broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023
Table 14 Cable modem subscribers 2000 2018
Table 15 DSL subscribers 2000 2018
Table 16 Orange DSL subscribers 2005 2018
Table 17 Free broadband revenue 2006 2018
Table 18 Free broadband subscribers 2005 2018
Table 19 Free broadband subscriber ARPU 2013 2018
Table 20 SFR broadband subscribers by type 2013 2017
Table 21 SFR broadband homes passed 2009 2017
Table 22 SFR revenue 2005 2017
Table 23 SFR annualised ARPU by broadband service 2013 2017
Table 24 FttP equipped and passed buildings 2008 2018
Table 25 FttP subscribers 2011 2018
Table 26 Orange fibre subscribers 2006 2018
Table 27 Free fibre subscribers 2015 2018
Table 28 Bouygues Telecom broadband subscribers 2010 2018
Table 29 FttP subscriptions 2015 2018
Table 30 Orange satellite broadband subscribers 2008 2017
List of Charts
Chart 1 Broadband subscribers by platform 2000 2018
Chart 2 Internet users and penetration rate 2005 2018
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1 Principal FttP and FttC (FttLA) deployments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xyx05
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005168/en/
