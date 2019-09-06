Welcome to the Next: NBA® 2K20 Now Available Worldwide

|By Business Wire
|
|September 6, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Today, 2K is proud to announce that NBA® 2K20, the next iteration of the top-selling and top-rated NBA video game simulation series, is now available worldwide. With the release, NBA 2K20 continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming, featuring best-in-class graphics and gameplay, groundbreaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. In addition, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.
“Each year, the team at Visual Concepts aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible with basketball video games,” said Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts. “With NBA 2K20, we’re reaching new heights in all aspects of the game and can’t wait to play alongside our community of basketball fans and gamers.”
NBA 2K20 features many new additions and improvements, greatly expanding upon the foundations established after more than two decades of development. These include:
- As Real as it Gets - NBA 2K20 pushes the boundaries of basketball simulation further than ever. Take complete control of your offense with the next evolution of the Pro Stick, execute seamless pick and rolls, and evade the defense with the new dribble size-up system and more.
- When the Lights are Brightest - Executive produced by LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment, this year’s MyCAREER features topical storylines that hit on current social issues. Live the life of an NBA prospect on a quest for success both on and off the court, with your path to stardom firmly in your hands. The cinematic narrative was directed by up-and-coming visionary Sheldon Candis, and features a star-studded cast, including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson, and NBA all-stars past and present. This is the most visually stunning MyCAREER cinematic experience to date and brings the journey to life in a completely new and immersive way.
- MyPLAYER – Providing more control than ever before, the new MyPLAYER Builder allows you to make decisions on every aspect of your MyPLAYER’s potential, including choosing your own Takeover and the new, much faster MyPLAYER progression system that allows you to modify your badges while you work to reach your full potential.
- WNBA - For the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes. Complete with gameplay animations, play styles, and visuals built exclusively for the women’s game.
- United We Play - In collaboration with Steve Stoute and UnitedMasters, this year’s soundtrack features a diverse array of top songs from both well-known and up-and-coming artists from across the globe. As a platform for creativity and discovery, the soundtrack will be dynamically updated with new music post-launch for the first time ever, from the known to the next generation of top artists. Discover the next big thing in music with live in-game concerts and first-listen song streams.
- MyTEAM - NBA 2K20’s fantasy card collector is back with all-new events and prizing. Master MyTEAM with daily goals, card-leveling, limited-time events, and even more prizes. Enjoy a simplified user experience that both veterans and rookies will appreciate, and stay connected to the community with Locker Codes, Leaderboards, Developer Tips, Team of the Week, and more.
- The Next Neighborhood - Experience a more vibrant, active Neighborhood. Access even more 2K Compete Events, unlock animations with the new Show-Off Stick, play a round on the 9-hole Disc Golf course, and earn more exclusive gear than ever before.
- Next Level Presentation - Dynamic, broadcast-quality gameplay presentation featuring the deepest roster of talent in sports video game history, led by Kevin Harlan, Ernie Johnson, and many more. It’s an audio experience unlike any other, with over 60,000 new lines of dialogue, all-new studio shows and game intros, MyPLAYER interviews, records and milestone coverage, and over 2,000 arena-specific crowd reactions and sounds.
Featuring Anthony Davis on the cover, the NBA 2K20 Standard Edition and NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition are available today for $59.99 and $79.99, respectively, on Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms. The NBA 2K20 Legend Edition features Dwyane Wade on the cover, and includes 100,000 Virtual Currency, MyTEAM cards, digital items for MyPLAYERs and more for $99.99.
Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K20 is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. For more information on NBA 2K20, please visit NBA.2K.com.
2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.
About 2K
Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes global interactive entertainment for console and handheld gaming systems, personal computers and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K Silicon Valley. 2K’s portfolio currently includes the renowned BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® franchises; NBA® 2K, the global phenomenon and highest rated* annual sports title for the current console generation; the critically acclaimed Sid Meier’s Civilization® series; the popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, as well as emerging properties NBA® 2K Playgrounds 2, Carnival Games and more. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com.
*According to 2008 - 2019 Metacritic.com
