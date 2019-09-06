Hot Topics Recap: Back to School 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|September 6, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
Following are the latest Back to School 2019 news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.
MINNEAPOLIS--Schools Across U.S. And Canada to Receive up To $400,000 For Critical Needs From Great Clips
SAN FRANCISCO--Life360 Survey Finds 25% of Parents Wish the Internet Was Never Invented, 67% Believe the Digital Age Has Made Parenting More Difficult Source: Life360
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--Back to School With ADHD: How Do Your Mornings Rate? Source: Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS--New Sleep Number Study Arms Teens and Parents With Proven Sleep Solutions for Back to School Source: Sleep Number Corporation
MELVILLE, N.Y.--Henry Schein’s 22nd Annual ‘Back to School’ Program Helps Thousands of Students Around the World Return to the Classroom Source: Henry Schein, Inc.
PHILADELPHIA--Insomnia Cookies to Award “Cookies for College” With National Sweepstakes Source: Insomnia Cookies
LOS ANGELES--Knowing More and Talking More are Important Steps to Addressing Student Suicide Source: GoGuardian
BELLEVUE, Wash.--Symetra and the Seattle Seahawks Head Back to School by Honoring Two Parkwood Elementary Teachers Source: Symetra Life Insurance Company
CHICAGO--U.S. Cellular Launching the Samsung Galaxy A50 on August 29 Source: U.S. Cellular
LOS ANGELES--Soylent Donates 2 Million Meals to Help Combat Food Insecurity Source: Soylent
REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo Powers up LUNCHABLES Lunch Combinations Just in Time for Back-to-School SeasonSource: Nintendo
PHILADELPHIA--Aramark Gears Up for 2019 Back-to-School Season on College Campuses Across the Nation Source: Aramark
WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--Plymouth Rock Assurance and NJ 101.5 Join Forces to Keep Children Safe During Back to School Season Source: The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies
NEW YORK--Cute, Quick & Easy Back To School Hairstyle Ideas from MATRIX Source: MATRIX
DALLAS--K-12 Schools Choose Mitel to Enable Seamless Communications and Collaboration Source: Mitel
FINDLAY, Ohio--Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely™ Program Reminds Young Drivers to Check Their Tires as Part of Back-to-School RoutineSource: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
CHATSWORTH, Calif.--New Natrol Kids Melatonin Delivers Restful Nights for Children and Peace of Mind to Parents Seeking a Trusted Sleep Solution† Source: Natrol LLC
MACON, Ga.--Over 100 Blue Bird Electric School Buses Plugging into Districts Source: Blue Bird Corporation
NEW YORK--Children And Screens Encourages Children To “LOOK UP” As They Enter The New School Year Source: Children and Screens
Photos of the Back-to-School Event at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire's Website Source: Nintendo of America
CHICAGO--Potbelly Sandwich Shop Partners with DoorDash to Deliver Delicious Favorites, and Some Peace of Mind, for this Back-to-School Season Source: Potbelly Corporation
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--McAfee Survey Finds College Students Putting Personal Information in Jeopardy Source: McAfee
SEATTLE--“Alexa, Donate to Happy School Year” Source: Amazon.com, Inc.
SEATTLE--Amazon Introduces New, Exclusive Prime Student Benefit: Amazon Music Unlimited for Just $0.99 Source: Amazon.com, Inc.
NEW YORK--Feel All Brand New With Back-To-School Style From Macy’s Source: Macy’s
MCKINNEY, Texas--Nature Nate’s Honey Co. Launches New Long Live the Bees Lesson Plan for K-2nd Grade StudentsSource: Nature Nate’s Honey Co.
MEDIA ALERT: Back-to-School Shoppers Find Tax Relief in Some States with Sales Tax Holidays Source: Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--Kohl’s and Levi’s® Team Up with Multi-PLATINUM Selling Brett Young to Spotlight Favorite Jeans for Back-to-School Source: Kohl’s
NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--New Sensormatic Solutions Survey Finds In-store Shopping Will Continue to Rule the U.S. Back-to-school Season Source: Sensormatic Solutions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Books-A-Million to Benefit Local Communities With Back to School Book Drive Source: Books-A-Million
FAIRFAX, Va.--Back-to-School Season: Dust Off the Summer Cobwebs with Resources & Activities from PestWorldForKids.org Source: National Pest Management Association
SAN FRANCISCO--Old Navy Launches ONward! Tee Collection Designed by Boys & Girls Club Kids Source: Old Navy
MINNEAPOLIS--Great Clips® Launches Back-to-School Fundraising Campaign Source: Great Clips, Inc.
BELLEVUE, Wash.--Metro is Schooling the Competition with the Best “Back-to-School” Deals in Wireless Source: T-Mobile US, Inc.
TORONTO--Flipp Survey Reveals Parents’ Back-to-School Shopping Stressors, Habits Source: Flipp
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--Lenovo announces 2019 Big Back to School Sale – Canada Source: Lenovo
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--Lenovo announces 2019 Big Back to School Sale – US Source: Lenovo
DEERFIELD, Ill.--Walgreens Launches WE Teachers Program to Support America’s Teachers with Free Tools and Resources to Address Critical Issues Source: Walgreens
NEWARK, Del.--More Families Have a Plan for College and Are Confident in How to Pay for It According to ‘How America Pays for College 2019’ Source: Sallie Mae
EMERYVILLE, Calif.--Parents Weigh In: Kids Need Time Outside and Nutritious Snacks to Fuel Imaginative Play Source: Clif Bar & Company
WASHINGTON--Record Spending Expected for School and College Supplies Source: National Retail Federation
NEW YORK--Safe and Sound Schools Announces The “Good Days” Tour Campaign and Contest Source: Safe and Sound Schools
