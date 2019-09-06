MyKronoz presenta su nueva colección estandarte, ZeBuds, con 3 modelos de auriculares estéreos totalmente inalámbricos, muy asequibles y a la última

|By Business Wire
|
September 6, 2019 09:20 AM EDT
El fabricante suizo de tecnología ponible MyKronoz ha presentado hoy tres modelos de auriculares totalmente inalámbricos, asequibles, a la última y con todas las prestaciones imaginables: ZeBuds Lite, Premium y Pro.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005233/es/
ZeBuds Collection (Photo: MyKronoz)
La primera generación de ZeBuds se lanzó al mercado a principios de este año y ha cosechado críticas muy positivas.
Aunque comparte el mismo diseño del auricular de tapón y las mismas funciones y especificaciones avanzadas, la nueva línea ampliada de ZeBuds presenta 3 subcolecciones: Lite, Premium y Pro, cada una en 6 colores y con estuche cargador USB-C a juego. Cada línea presenta un aspecto único:
- ZeBuds Lite: auriculares de tapón totalmente inalámbricos con un estuche cargador mate que recuerda a la fina silueta de un encendedor. PVP: solo 59,90 €/$. Disponible en septiembre de 2019.
- ZeBuds Premium: se presentan en el mismo tamaño y forma que ZeBuds Lite, pero con un elegante estuche cargador de aluminio. PVP: solo 79,90 €/$. Disponible en octubre de 2019.
- ZeBuds Pro: estuche cargador inalámbrico con acabado de cristal y conforme al estándar de calidad Qi. Su forma se inspira en gran parte en el tradicional reloj de bolsillo suizo. PVP: solo 99,90 €/$. Disponible en noviembre de 2019.
Teniendo en cuenta los comentarios de la comunidad MyKronoz, los nuevos auriculares ZeBuds ofrecen un tiempo de reproducción de hasta 16 horas, funcionan con la aplicación MyKronoz, a través de la cual el usuario puede controlar los ajustes de los auriculares, incluida una función ecualizadora para conseguir el mejor sonido, y son compatibles con actualizaciones OTA.
Ahora también está disponible un estuche cargador inalámbrico de estándar Qi para que cargar los auriculares resulte mucho más fácil (solo para ZeBuds Pro).
Los tres modelos vienen con conectividad Bluetooth 5.0 fiable para gestionar música, llamadas y comandos de voz de forma remota.
«ZeBuds es la combinación perfecta de diseño superior suizo, sonido y funcionalidad, a un precio asequible», ha afirmado Boris Brault, fundador y consejero delegado de MyKronoz. «Según nuestro firme compromiso de que todo el mundo pueda llevar tecnología puesta, hemos desarrollado tres modelos de ZeBuds con un conjunto similar de características básicas, pero con un material de diseño distinto y accesorios que nos garantizan que llegaremos a un público mayor y encajaremos a la perfección en su vida diaria. La gente debería poder llamar, activar comandos de voz, escuchar su música preferida o podcasts sin tener que elegir entre estilo o rendimiento. Por eso, hemos unido lo mejor de los dos mundos en la colección ZeBuds».
Compatibles con iOS y Android, ofrecen un diseño atractivo y un ligero estuche cargador, sonido espectacular, mayor duración de la batería, controles táctiles y funciones de comandos de voz. Los auriculares ZeBuds han sido diseñados para aquellas personas que quieren experimentar la verdadera libertad inalámbrica sin comprometer su estilo.
Gracias a su sólida experiencia en tecnología ponible, MyKronoz aprovecha las nuevas oportunidades en el floreciente mercado de los auriculares inalámbricos. La expansión de la línea ZeBuds se presenta como un movimiento estratégico de la empresa para aprovechar su experiencia en el desarrollo de productos asequibles orientados al consumidor, y diversificar para poder ofrecer un ecosistema completo.
Además de ZeBuds, MyKronoz ofrece una línea completa de tecnología ponible, asequible y a la moda, desde 29,90 €/$, en la que se incluyen registradores de la actividad física, relojes inteligentes, relojes deportivos e híbridos para llegar a un público más amplio y diversificado.
- ZeTrack: un registrador de la actividad física de pequeño formato con todas las prestaciones, incluido el control de la frecuencia cardiaca. PVP: 29,90 €/$.
- ZeNeo: un teléfono inteligente realmente potente, con micrófono y altavoz, que se asemeja a un registrador de la actividad física de pequeño formato. PVP: 59,90 €/$.
- ZeRound3 Lite: el reloj inteligente para llevar a todas partes, perfecto para un estilo de vida activo. PVP: 79,90 €/$.
- ZeRound3: el reloj inteligente más elegante con pantalla AMOLED. PVP: 99,90 €/$.
MyKronoz no ceja en su empeño por innovar y lo demuestra con el próximo lanzamiento de ZePop, el reloj inteligente híbrido que fusiona moda y tecnología (PVP: 129,90 €/$) y ZeTime2, un reloj inteligente híbrido de acero inoxidable con micrófono, pantalla AMOLED y manecillas mecánicas (PVP: 199,90 €/$).
__
MyKronoz forma parte de BOW Group, una empresa global de productos de consumo y estilo de vida que opera en los mercados de diseño y tecnología ponible de todo el mundo con sus dos marcas: MyKronoz y LEXON.
En julio de 2015, BOW abrió su capital a Next Stage AMy, más tarde, en 2017, a PM Equity Partner, el fondo de capital de riesgo de Philip Morris International. MyKronoz ZeTime ha convencido a más de 40 000 patrocinadores en más de 100 países y se ha convertido en el reloj inteligente híbrido más financiado del mundo, con una recaudación superior a los 8 millones de $. Consiguió la campaña de financiación colectiva más grande jamás realizada por una empresa europea y fue el producto más respaldado en 2017 en Kickstarter.
BOW Group tiene una plantilla de más de 100 personas en sus cuatro oficinas de París, Ginebra, Miami y Shenzhen.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005233/es/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT