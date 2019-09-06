Relief Efforts Underway for Bahamas Hurricane Recovery

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 6, 2019 09:44 AM EDT
Amidst the aftermath and devastation of Hurricane Dorian, Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and Pulse Technology Solutions have joined forces to extend satellite communication solutions to response organizations and local agencies in need.
Communication is critical in the days following any hurricane and Globalstar satellite solutions provide voice and data communications, as well as satellite-based messaging when traditional networks have been wiped out.
SPOT, LLC and Globalstar are headquartered in Louisiana, so the company and its employees understand first-hand what it takes to be prepared for major storms. “Not being able to communicate during and after a devastating natural disaster could have catastrophic impacts. When all other communications are down, or when cell coverage is spotty or non-existent, the Globalstar satellite network supports connectivity to the people and information that matter most,” says Claudia Smith, Southeast U.S. and Caribbean Regional Sales Manager at Globalstar.
Pulse Technology Solutions is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL. with corporate offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. and operates throughout the Caribbean. “Pulse is proud to be partnered with Globalstar as a regional supplier in Florida and the Caribbean. Their satellite solutions work when you need them offering reliable communications after natural disasters when most other phone or cellular services fail. Their communication services are critical in performing proper post disaster rescues and ongoing recovery efforts,” said James Ritter, CEO at Pulse Technology Solutions (www.pulse.tech).
Use a SAT-FI2™ satellite Wi-Fi hotspot and connect using the Sat-Fi2 app to talk, text and email right from your smart phone. Now offering UNLIMITED voice and data for low monthly rate.
GSP-1700 pre-owned satellite phones are FREE with activation. Crystal clear voice quality with exclusive U.S. based mobile phone number to make and receive calls.
SPOT X 2-WAY Satellite Messenger can send and receive messages with any cell phone number or email address from virtually anywhere in the world. Send an S.O.S. to 24/7 Search & Rescue, message back and forth about your emergency and receive confirmation when help is on the way. A built-in compass and programmable waypoints help you navigate.
Through a direct connection to the GEOS International Emergency Coordination Center, SPOT products have initiated more than 6,600 rescues around the globe within the last ten years. Now you can activate SPOT X and SPOT Gen3 satellite messengers as well as SPOT Trace satellite asset tracker on flexible service plans. For more information visit www.Globalstar.com.
About Globalstar
Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar allows businesses to streamline operations by connecting people to their devices, supplying personal safety and communication, and automating data to more easily monitor and manage mobile assets via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company's Commercial IoT product portfolio includes the industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Simplex satellite transmitters, and the SPOT® product line of personal safety, asset and communication devices. Completing the satellite product suite are Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2 satellite Wi-Fi hotspot, with all product solutions offering a variety of data service plans. Learn more at Globalstar.com.
About SPOT LLC
SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices for recreational and business use. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar network to transmit and receive text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by allowing customers to remain in contact with family, friends and co-workers, completely independent of cellular coverage and has helped initiate more than 6,000 rescues worldwide. For more information, visit FindMeSPOT.com. Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. SPOT Connect is a trademark of Spot LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
About Pulse Technology Solutions
Since our inception in 2006, Pulse Business Solutions, LLC d/b/a Pulse Technology Solutions has consistently delivered outstanding Information & Communications Technology (ICT) solutions to increasingly complex environments, harnessing the diverse range of expertise of our carefully selected team. We operate across a broad range of industries from large hotels to country clubs, from chain properties to historic inns, from new construction to renovations as well as small to large corporations, not-for-profit organizations and government departments and agencies nationwide and in the Caribbean; providing uncompromising quality that clients can always rely on.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005254/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT