Madagascar's Telecoms, Mobile & Broadband Markets, 2019: Excellent Growth Potential due to Low Penetration Rates - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 6, 2019 09:59 AM EDT
The "Madagascar - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Madagascar's economy has shown steady growth in recent years, benefiting from a revived tourist sector. Plans to exploit and export crude oil, gas and other natural resources may also deliver a boost to the economy in future, despite the falling price of these commodities on international markets.
This period of strengthening economic output is helping to increase consumer spend on telecom services. These services are becoming cheaper as a result of intensifying competition between the main operators, including Orange Madagascar, Bharti Airtel (formerly Zain) and the incumbent telco Telma. A fourth mobile operator, Blueline, now operates its own network having been an MVNO since 2010.
Positive developments in the internet and broadband sector are also materialising following the arrival of the first international submarine fibre optic cables, LION and EASSy on the island in 2009 and 2010. This ended the country's dependency on satellites for international connections, bringing down the cost of international bandwidth and making internet access more affordable to a wider part of the population.
The IOX cable is expected to be ready for service in early 2019, which will provide additional capacity to support the fast-growing mobile data market. In addition, the METISS submarine cable (expected to be ready in 2019) and the Africa-1 cable (expected in 2020) will provide additional links to the African mainland and other international cable systems.
A national fibre backbone is being implemented connecting the major cities, and Telma expects to invest an additional $250 million to expand the backbone network from 5,000km to 11,000km by 2019. Wireless broadband access networks are being rolled out, enabling converged voice, data and entertainment services. The launch of 3G and LTE mobile broadband services has enabled the mobile operators to reverse their rapidly declining average revenue per user (ARPU).
The fixed-line sector has been undergoing a revolution following the privatisation of Telma. Upgraded DSL services have been introduced and the decline in fixed-line revenue has been reversed. Despite these positive developments, the national telco is considering various divestiture options.
Penetration rates in all market sectors are still below African averages, and so there remains excellent growth potential.
Key Developments
- Madagascar to host landing station for the Africa-1 cable system, to be ready in 2021;
- National backbone network extended to 9,000km;
- Orange Madagascar launches LTE services;
- Indian Ocean Xchange (IOX) soon to be completed;
- Airtel Money made available in branches of the Private Enterprise Credit Agency;
- Madagascar opens its own internet exchange point;
- Government and regulator work on SIM card registration scheme;
- Telecom service tax raised to 10%;
- Airtel Madagascar extends mobile license for a further ten years, launches LTE services;
- Orange Madagascar secures mobile licence renewal;
- National fibre rollout continues;
- Report update includes the regulators market data updates for 2017, market data report for 2017, telcos operating data to September 2018, recent market developments.
Companies Mentioned
- Telecom Malagasy (Telma)
- Bharti Airtel (Zain, Celtel)
- Orange Madagascar
- Madamobil
- Gulfsat Madagascar
- Blueline
- Datacom
- Data Telecom Services (DTS, Moov)
Key Topics Covered
1 Key statistics
2 Country overview
3 Telecommunications market
3.1 Market analysis
4 Regulatory environment
4.1 Telecommunications reform
4.2 National ICT Policy
4.3 Regulatory authority
4.4 Universal Service Fund
5 Fixed network operators
5.1 Telecom Malagasy (Telma)
5.2 Gulfsat Madagascar
6 Telecommunications infrastructure
6.1 Network infrastructure
6.2 National fibre optic backbone
6.3 International infrastructure
7 Broadband market
7.1 Market analysis
7.2 Broadband statistics
7.3 Public internet access locations
7.4 Data licensees
7.5 Broadband infrastructure
8 Mobile market
8.1 Market analysis
8.2 Mobile statistics
8.3 Regulatory measures
8.4 Mobile infrastructure
8.5 Major mobile operators
8.6 Mobile handsets
8.7 Mobile content and applications
9 Related reports
List of Tables
Table 1 Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Madagascar 2018 (e)
Table 2 Telecom market revenue by service 2006 2017
Table 3 Fixed-line voice and data revenue 2014 2017
Table 4 Fixed lines in service and teledensity 2000 2018
Table 5 Fixed-line traffic 2006 2017
Table 6 International internet bandwidth 2000 2017
Table 7 Fixed-line internet users and penetration rate 2000 2018
Table 8 Fixed-line broadband subscribers 2006 2018
Table 9 DSL broadband subscribers 2006 2017
Table 10 Fibre broadband subscribers 2013 2018
Table 11 Mobile network coverage by technology and operator 2017
Table 12 Mobile subscribers and penetration rate 2000 2018
Table 13 Mobile network traffic 2006 2017
Table 14 SMS traffic 2008 2017
Table 15 Population coverage by mobile platform 2014 2017
Table 16 Active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration 2010 - 2018
Table 17 Mobile internet traffic 2007 2017
Table 18 Mobile internet revenue 2016 2017
Table 19 Forecast mobile subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023
Table 20 Zain Madagascar financial data before takeover 2006 2009
Table 21 Airtel Madagascar mobile subscribers 2013 2018
Table 22 Orange Madagascar subscribers and ARPU 2007 2018
Table 23 Orange Madagascar revenue 2012 2014
Table 24 Telma Mobile mobile subscribers 2013 2018
List of Charts
Chart 1 Telecom market revenue by service 2006 2017
Chart 2 Fixed lines in service and teledensity 2005 2018
Chart 3 Fixed-line traffic 2006 2017
Chart 4 Internet users and penetration rate 2005 2018
Chart 5 Mobile subscribers in Madagascar 2000 2018
Chart 6 Mobile network traffic 2006 2017
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ami6vk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005271/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT