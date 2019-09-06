TransPerfect “Victory Lap” Run/Walk Raises More Than $140,000 for the V Foundation for Cancer Research

|By Business Wire
September 6, 2019
TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has surpassed $140,000 in funds raised for the V Foundation for Cancer Research thus far in 2019. This total was reached largely through contributions made in conjunction with the Second Annual TransPerfect Victory Lap 5K Run/Walk, held on Saturday, August 17, in New York.
More than 200 registered runners and a large crowd of non-runners and volunteers turned out to New York City’s Riverside Park to support the event and the cause. Open to the general public, in addition to TransPerfect employees, vendors, clients, friends, and families, the morning event featured a USATF-certified 5K course with prizes for open and masters divisions and electronic timing and scoring by elitefeats. TransPerfect also hosted a post-race reception with food, drinks, live music by the Greg Smith Group, and a silent auction.
One hundred percent of proceeds, including all entry fees, sponsorship dollars, and individual fundraising totals by TransPerfect employees, go directly to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, one of the premier supporters of cutting-edge cancer research. The V Foundation is GuideStar platinum-rated and holds the highest rating from Charity Navigator – America’s largest evaluator of charities – where it is among the top 4% of all cancer organizations evaluated.
“We are so grateful to our friends at TransPerfect and to Phil Shawe for another incredible event to support cancer research,” said Susan Braun, CEO of the V Foundation. “The Victory Lap series is a wonderful way to engage communities across the country and raise awareness and funds for cancer research. We are grateful to all the participants of the Victory Lap and for this generous donation.”
TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “So many of our lives or the lives of loved ones have been unfortunately touched by cancer. The V Foundation funds life-saving research, and it makes me proud to see the large number of people, both in and around the TransPerfect family, who have chosen to join our efforts to fight this terrible disease.”
The first TransPerfect Victory Lap was held in 2018 in New York. For 2019, the company has expanded the series to include six additional events worldwide. All proceeds from these events benefit the V Foundation. The remaining schedule includes:
Washington, DC – September 21
Chicago – September 21
Denver – October 5
London – October 6
Philadelphia – October 19
Los Angeles – November 9
Information on participation and sponsorship as well as results can be found at www.transperfectvictorylap.com.
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.
