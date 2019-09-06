2nd Annual Real-World Data and Life Science Analytics Congress (Boston, MA, United States - October 24-25, 2019) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 6, 2019 01:04 PM EDT
The "2nd Annual Real-World Data and Life Science Analytics Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the increasing recognition of real-world data opportunities and challenges within the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, life sciences organizations face clear decisions on how specifically to put resources into real-world evidence capacities. Real-World Evidence can possibly change the way life sciences associations use advancements to increase further clinical bits of knowledge and enable them and payers to collaborate like never before. After the successful inaugural, this year's congress will hold discussions on accelerating the adoption of Real-world Evidence within the industry while understanding the capabilities of newer technologies for evidence generation.
- Learn how the adoption of real-world evidence can be accelerated across pharmaceutical industry users
- Explore capabilities of using Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in taming scientific research users
- Understand the impact of innovative real-world evidence partnerships for better data
Sessions
- Adopting the Right Methodology for Real-World Evidence
- Achieving New Level of Quality Insights from Data
- Artificial Intelligence & Blockchain: Gamechanger in Real-World Evidence
Key Highlights
- Real-World Evidence Methodologies
- FDA's new strategic framework for the use of real-world evidence
- Applications of Artificial Intelligence & Blockchain for Real-World Data Analysis
- Evaluation of data sources for better patient outcomes
- Accelerating adoption of Real-world evidence in the pharmaceutical industry and elsewhere
Who Should Attend:
Chief executives, VPs, Directors, Global heads, Heads, Leaders, Senior Managers, Researchers, from Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical companies working in the following departments:
- Real-World Evidence
- Health Economics & Outcomes Research
- Market Access
- Value Access
- Clinical Outcomes
- Clinical Development
- Center for Observational and Real-World Evidence
Agenda:
Day 1
- Registration 08:15 - 08:55
- Welcome note 08:55 - 09:00
- Opening Remarks from the Chairman 09:00 - 09:05
-
Keynote 09:05 - 09:15
- Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets
STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK & REGULATORY CONSIDERATIONS
-
Keynote Presentation: Leveraging RWE to gain, maintain and optimize market access across the globe 09:15 - 09:45
- Charles Makin, Global Head, Real World Evidence Strategy, Biogen
-
FDA's Real-World Evidence Program: Framework for Evaluating RWD/RWE for Use in Regulatory Decisions 09:45 - 10:15
- Nneka Onwudiwe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pharmaceutical Economics Consultants of America
- Panel discussion: Pros & Cons of Real-World Evidence framework by FDA. Perspective from different stakeholders- providers & payers 10:15 - 10:45
- Morning Refreshments - One-to-One Networking Meetings - Networking break 11:15 - 12:05
-
Assessing the upcoming changes in the regulatory landscape in terms of Real-World Data 12:35 - 13:00
- Alex Mutebi, Director, Global Real World Evidence, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Lunch - One-to-One Networking Meetings - Networking break 13:35 - 14:45
Stream A: Achieving New Level of Quality Insights from Data
-
Treatments for Health Conditions with High Patient Heterogeneity: Can Real World Data Make Our Drug Development Programs Smarter? 14:45 - 15:15
- Vic Spain, Senior Real World Data Scientist, Genentech
- Senior Representative, Syneos Health 15:15 - 15:45
-
Evaluating the Strengths and Limitations of Real-World Data for Better Real-World Evidence Generation 15:45 - 16:15
- Susan Fish, Associate Director, Registries and Real-World Data, Celgene
- Evening Refreshments - One-to-One Networking Meetings 16:15 - 17:05
-
Impact of Real-World Evidence across the LifeCycle 17:05 - 17:35
- Marla Curran, Executive Director, Head of Biometrics & Medical Writing, Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- Drinks Reception & Networking 17:35 - 19:00
Stream B: Life Science Analytics
-
Advancing Commercial Analytics through Real-World Data 14:45 - 15:15
- Rachel Twardowski, Associate Director, Specialty Analytics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals
-
Presentation by 15:15 - 15:45
- Simon Andrews, Vice President, DRG Analytics, Decision Resources Group
-
Deriving value from Real-World Data with Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning 15:45 - 16:15
- Jyotsna Kasturi, Associate Director, Real World Evidence Statistics, Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Evening Refreshments - One-to-One Networking Meetings 16:15 - 17:05
- Overcoming challenges of inter-linked data sources to generate essential evidence 17:05 - 17:35
- Drinks Reception & Networking 17:35 - 19:00
Day 2
- Registration 08:15 - 08:55
- Welcome note 08:55 - 09:00
- Opening Remarks from the Chairman 09:00 - 09:10
ADOPTION OF THE RIGHT METHODOLOGY FOR REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE
-
Keynote Presentation 09:10 - 09:40
- Jennifer L. Wong, Senior Director, Real World Evidence Strategy & Al, AstraZeneca
-
Accelerating RWE through Novel Data and Site Network Access 09:40 - 10:10
- Janak Joshi, SVP & Chief Technology Officer, LifeImage
-
Use case: Impact of innovative Real-World Evidence partnerships to get better data 10:10 - 10:40
- Brian Sweet, Executive Director, Oncology, Real World Evidence, Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Morning Refreshments - One-to-One Networking Meetings - Networking break 10:40 - 11:30
BREAKTHROUGH TO EXCELLENT DATA EVALUATION
-
Maximize the Influence of Real-World Evidence by Utilizing Available Data to Drive Life Science Innovation and Drug Development
- 11:30 - 12:00 Matthew A. Michela, President & CEO, LifeImage, Komodo Health
-
12:00 - 12:30 Senior Representative, Komodo Health
- Demonstrating Real-World Reliability to Support Fitness-for-Use
- 12:30 - 13:00 Nirosha Lederer, Managing Associate, Real World Evidence, Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy, Duke University
- Lunch - One-to-One Networking Meetings - Networking break 13:00 - 14:00
-
Using Real-World Data to Inform Early Disease Understanding 14:30 - 15:00
- Valerie (Hastings) Strezsak, Epidemiologist, Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Presentation by 15:00 - 15:30 Sofia Iqbal Kring, Real World Evidence and Core Clinical Trials Manager, Novo Nordisk
- Closing remarks from the Chairman 15:30 - 15:35
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bu1xfq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005412/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT