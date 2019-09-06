ExxonMobil et Porsche étendent leur partenariat dans les technologies des sports automobiles de Formule E

|By Business Wire
ExxonMobil élargit son partenariat technique et commercial mondial avec Porsche en faisant équipe avec le constructeur de voitures de luxe allemand pour les compétitions de Formule E de la saison 2019/2020. Le nouveau partenariat constitue la première participation d’ExxonMobil dans les sports automobiles électriques.
À compter de la première course en Arabie Saoudite à la fin de cette année, ExxonMobil fournira à Porsche des fluides haute performance de marque Mobil pour motopropulseurs électriques, spécialement développés pour répondre aux exigences spéciales des véhicules électriques.
« Notre entrée dans la Formule E avec Porsche représente non seulement un élargissement de notre relation commerciale fructueuse, mais aussi l'expansion d’un partenariat gagnant dans la compétition » a déclaré Russ Green, vice-président des lubrifiants finis chez ExxonMobil. « Alors que Porsche se lance dans la compétition et démontre les capacités technologiques de ses véhicules électriques, ExxonMobil réalise une gamme complète de lubrifiants de marque Mobil pour aider la nouvelle équipe Porsche de Formule E à continuer à étoffer son palmarès dans les compétitions du monde entier. Les sports automobiles fournissent la preuve la plus éloquente qu'il faut poursuivre du développement de lubrifiants et de fluides haute performance. »
Les véhicules qui s’affrontent dans les compétitions automobiles électriques bénéficient de la technologie de lubrifiants haute performance qui offrent les avantages spécialisés nécessaires au bloc-batterie des voitures, tels que la conductivité électrique, les capacités de refroidissement et la compatibilité des matériaux.
« En tant que notre partenaire technique incontournable depuis plus de 20 ans, ExxonMobil est le fournisseur de lubrifiants qui comprend le mieux la philosophie de la performance de Porsche, » a ajouté Fritz Enzinger, vice-président de Porsche Motorsport. « ExxonMobil a été non seulement un partenaire précieux dans nos activités commerciales, mais aussi un équipier important dans la poursuite de nos victoires et de nos championnats, de Sebring aux 24 heures du Mans. Ils se sont intégrés naturellement à notre écurie de Formule E, alors que nous ouvrons une nouvelle ère de compétition passionnante pour Porsche. »
Le nouveau partenariat technique vient compléter la liste des activités mondiales de sports automobiles qu'ExxonMobil mène avec Porsche, une liste qui comprend notamment le Championnat du monde d’endurance, le Championnat WeatherTech unifié des voitures de sport organisé par l’IMSA, la Supercoupe Porsche Mobil 1, la Coupe Porsche Carrera et de nombreuses activités de compétition à travers le monde.
À propos d’ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil, la plus grande compagnie pétrolière et gazière internationale cotée en Bourse, fait appel à la technologie et à l’innovation pour contribuer à répondre aux besoins énergétiques croissants de la planète. ExxonMobil, qui détient l’inventaire de ressources numéro un de l’industrie pétrolière, est l’une des plus grosses entreprises de raffinage et de commercialisation de produits pétroliers, et sa société de produits chimiques est l’une des plus importantes au monde.
À propos d’ExxonMobil dans les sports automobiles
La compétition offre à ExxonMobil et à ses marques de lubrifiants et de carburants un terrain d’essai idéal pour améliorer la technologie de notre gamme d’huiles, de lubrifiants et de carburants. Lors de chaque saison automobile, nos produits de pointe interviennent pour améliorer l’efficacité et les performances des véhicules. Les produits d’ExxonMobil sont les lubrifiants que préfèrent de nombreuses écuries internationales prestigieuses quand elles s’affrontent lors des très exigeantes courses automobiles. Les connaissances que nous acquérons à travers ces partenariats aident nos scientifiques et nos ingénieurs à repousser les limites du développement de technologies ultra-modernes.
ExxonMobil est le fier partenaire d’écuries telles que Red Bull Racing d’Aston Martin, Stewart-Haas Racing dans les NASCAR Sprint Cup Series ; Porsche, Bentley et TOYOTA GAZOO Racing dans le Championnat du monde d’endurance de la FIA ; Corvette Racing, Porsche North America, Lexus et Acura/Caterpillar dans le Championnat WeatherTech unifié des voitures de sport organisé par l’IMSA ; et de nombreuses écuries s’affrontant dans les compétitions du monde entier.
Pour plus d’informations sur ExxonMobil et ses marques, visitez www.exxonmobil.com ou suivez-nous sur Twitter à www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
