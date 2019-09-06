ExxonMobil e Porsche ampliam parceria tecnológica em esportes automobilísticos na Fórmula E

|By Business Wire
A ExxonMobil está ampliando sua parceria global nas áreas comercial e técnica com a Porsche ao se unir à montadora de luxo alemã em seu carro da série Fórmula E para a temporada 2019/2020. A nova parceria representa a estreia da ExxonMobil no campo de esportes automobilísticos com veículos elétricos.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005534/pt/
ExxonMobil is expanding its global business and technical partnership with Porsche by teaming with the luxury German automaker on its Formula E series car for the 2019 / 2020 season. (Photo: Business Wire)
Já a partir da primeira corrida da Arábia Saudita no final deste ano, a ExxonMobil fornecerá à Porsche fluidos Mobil de trem de força elétrico de alto desempenho, desenvolvidos especificamente para atender às necessidades especializadas de veículos elétricos.
“Nossa entrada na Fórmula E com a Porsche representa a expansão não só de nosso relacionamento comercial bem-sucedido, mas também de uma parceria vencedora em corridas”, comentou Russ Green, vice-presidente de lubrificantes finalizados da ExxonMobil. “A Porsche está começando a competir e demonstrar as capacidades de sua tecnologia de veículos elétricos, e a ExxonMobil vem projetando um conjunto completo de lubrificantes Mobil para ajudar a nova Fórmula E da Porsche a construir seu legado de sucesso em corridas no mundo todo. O esporte automobilístico é um grande campo de testes para continuarmos desenvolvendo lubrificantes e fluidos de alto desempenho.”
Os veículos que competem em corridas dedicadas a motores elétricos se beneficiam com a tecnologia de lubrificantes de alto desempenho, que oferece as vantagens especializadas necessárias para o conjunto de bateria do carro, entre elas, condutividade elétrica, recursos de resfriamento e compatibilidade de materiais.
“Como importante parceira técnica por mais de 20 anos, nenhuma outra fornecedora de lubrificantes compreende a filosofia de desempenho da Porsche como a ExxonMobil”, declarou Fritz Enzinger, vice-presidente da Porsche Motorsport. “A ExxonMobil tem sido não apenas uma valiosa parceira para nossas atividades comerciais, mas também uma importante parceira de equipe em nossa busca por vitórias e campeonatos, de Sebring a Le Mans. Eles foram um acréscimo natural à nossa equipe de Fórmula E ao iniciarmos uma promissora nova era de corridas para a Porsche.”
A nova parceria técnica passa a integrar a lista atual de atividades globais em esportes automobilísticos da ExxonMobil com a Porsche, entre elas, o Campeonato Mundial de Endurance, o Campeonato WeatherTech SportsCar da IMSA, a Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, a Porsche Carrera Cup e diversas atividades de corrida de clientes pelo mundo inteiro.
Sobre a ExxonMobil
A ExxonMobil, a maior empresa internacional de capital aberto do setor de petróleo e gás, utiliza tecnologia e inovação para suprir as crescentes necessidades energéticas do mundo. A ExxonMobil tem um inventário de recursos líder de mercado, é uma das maiores empresas de refino e comércio de produtos de petróleo e possui uma das maiores empresas de produtos químicos do mundo.
Sobre a ExxonMobil em esportes automobilísticos
As corridas proporcionam à ExxonMobil e suas marcas de lubrificantes e combustíveis um grande campo de testes para aperfeiçoarmos a tecnologia de nossa linha de óleos, lubrificantes e combustíveis. A cada temporada de corridas, nossos produtos avançados entram em ação para melhorar o desempenho e a eficiência dos veículos. Os produtos da ExxonMobil atuam como o lubrificante preferido de muitas das maiores equipes de corrida do mundo que competem em séries automobilísticas altamente exigentes. Os conhecimentos que obtemos com essas parcerias ajudam nossos cientistas e engenheiros a ultrapassarem as fronteiras no desenvolvimento de tecnologias de última geração.
A ExxonMobil tem orgulho de realizar parcerias com Aston Martin Red Bull Racing e Stewart-Haas Racing na Sprint Cup Series em NASCAR; Porsche, Bentley e TOYOTA GAZOO Racing no Campeonato Mundial de Endurance da FIA; Corvette Racing, Porsche North America, Lexus e Acura/Caterpillar no Campeonato WeatherTech SportsCar da IMSA; e diversas equipes que competem em séries por todo o mundo.
Para saber mais sobre a ExxonMobil e suas marcas, acesse www.twitter.com/exxonmobil ou siga-nos no Twitter www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT