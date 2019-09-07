Roku espande il programma di licenza di Roku TV in Europa

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 7, 2019 05:16 PM EDT
IFA – Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) ha annunciato oggi l’ulteriore espansione del programma di licenza di Roku TV™ in Europa. Durante il suo discorso d’apertura il CEO di Roku, Anthony Wood, ha comunicato che Hisense è il primo partner europeo per la Roku TV e si prevede il lancio dei modelli di Roku TV nel Regno Unito nel quarto trimestre. I modelli di Hisense Roku TV combinano il sistema operativo di Roku, intuitivo e di facile utilizzo, che include migliaia di canali streaming con le tecnologie di immagine e schermo di Hisense, che assicurano una risoluzione 4K Ultra HD e un miglior dettaglio e livello di contrasto HDR. Saranno presentati questa settimana all’IFA, la fiera tecnologica di Berlino rivolta al segmento consumer, durante la quale i visitatori potranno vedere la prima Hisense Roku TV per l’Europa presso lo stand 234, padiglione 26 di Roku e lo stand 201, padiglione 6.2 di Hisense.
questo comunicato stampa include contenuti multimediali. Visualizzare l’intero comunicato qui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190907005027/it/
Hisense Roku TV coming to the UK this fall (Photo: Business Wire)
I produttori di TV possono prendere in licenza i progetti di riferimento di Roku TV e utilizzare Roku OS per costruire rapidamente smart TV di punta. La Roku TV è stata presentata per la prima volta in occasione del Consumer Electronics Show 2014 e attualmente sono disponibili oltre 100 modelli tra più di 10 marchi in Nord America. Secondo le stime di Roku, nella prima metà del 2019 più di un terzo delle smart TV vendute negli Stati Uniti erano Roku TV, il che rende Roku OS il sistema operativo per smart TV più venduto negli Stati Uniti.
“Mentre i consumatori amano la semplicità e le funzionalità avanzate di Roku TV, i produttori TV beneficiano del basso costo di produzione, di una varietà di opzioni tecnologiche e del supporto di Roku. La capacità di portare rapidamente sul mercato un’esperienza di smart TV leader di settore che viene regolarmente aggiornata da Roku e con una vasta offerta di intrattenimento offre ai produttori TV un vantaggio nel competitivo segmento TV”, ha affermato Wood. “Abbiamo il piacere di portare il programma di licenza di Roku TV in Europa e ci auguriamo di vedere le prime Hisense Roku TV sul mercato già quest’anno”.
Un’esperienza di intrattenimento semplice per i consumatori
Roku TV è molto più di una smart TV. Roku TV rimuove livelli e menu complicati, le funzionalità e le impostazioni non necessarie che affliggono le attuali smart TV. Le Roku TV sono invece dotate di un home screen Roku che propone tutte le sorgenti di contenuti disponibili in un unico posto, facilitando la visione della programmazione dal vivo, lo streaming di un film o di uno spettacolo TV o l’ascolto di una canzone in pochi secondi. Proprio come i player di streaming Roku, le Roku TV hanno pieno accesso al Roku Channel Store che include migliaia di canali streaming che offrono accesso a 150.000 film e spettacoli TV oltre a notiziari sportivi live, programmazioni di musica, per bambini, gastronomia, scienza, tecnologia, fitness, lingue straniere, e non solo. I modelli di Roku TV possono essere controllati tramite un semplice telecomando della TV in dotazione o con l’app mobile Roku per dispositivi Android e iOS. Con l’app mobile Roku i consumatori possono guardare in streaming l’intrattenimento sulla loro Roku TV, usare la voce per cercare film e spettacoli TV e gli auricolari per ascoltare la TV in privato.
La piattaforma per smart TV a basso costo che non necessita di manutenzione per i produttori
I produttori TV ricevono la piattaforma di riferimento Roku TV completa dei progetti di TV e telecomando e il supporto tecnico per produrre e mantenere la migliore esperienza TV. Nel frattempo, Roku gestisce l’intero ecosistema del software per tutte le Roku TV, ovvero la messa in sicurezza e l’aggiornamento dei canali streaming e la fornitura di frequenti aggiornamenti software per offrire nuove funzionalità e ulteriori miglioramenti dell’esperienza.
I produttori interessati a una partnership con Roku possono inviare un’e-mail a [email protected]
Disponibilità e prezzi
Si prevede che i modelli Hisense Roku TV offrano ai consumatori del Regno Unito un’esperienza di visualizzazione conveniente e altresì potenziata. I modelli di Hisense Roku TV dovrebbero essere disponibili per l’acquisto nel Regno Unito già nel quarto trimestre nelle dimensioni fino a 65 pollici. I prezzi e altri dettagli saranno annunciati da Hisense verso la fine dell’anno.
Notizie su Roku Inc.
Roku è il pioniere dello streaming sulla TV. Colleghiamo gli utenti ai contenuti in streaming che amano, consentiamo agli editori di contenuti di costruire e monetizzare vaste audience e forniamo agli inserzionisti capacità uniche per coinvolgere i consumatori. I modelli di Roku TV™ e i player di streaming Roku sono disponibili in tutto il mondo tramite canali di vendita diretta al dettaglio e accordi di licenza con gli OEM di TV e gli operatori di servizi. I dispositivi audio Roku sono disponibili negli U.S.A. tramite canali di vendita al dettaglio diretti. La sede generale di Roku si trova a Los Gatos, California U.S.A.
Questo comunicato stampa contiene dichiarazioni “di previsione” basate sui nostri pareri e presupposizioni e sulle informazioni attualmente a nostra disposizione alla data di questo comunicato stampa. Le dichiarazioni di previsione possono comportare rischi, incertezze e altri fattori noti e non noti in considerazione dei quali i risultati, le prestazioni o i traguardi effettivi da noi conseguiti potrebbero discostarsi in maniera sostanziale da quanto espressamente o implicitamente espresso dalle dichiarazioni di previsione. Queste dichiarazioni includono, a titolo esemplificativo ma non esaustivo, i vantaggi e l’impatto di Roku OS e dei modelli di Roku TV e la disponibilità dei modelli di Roku TV nel Regno Unito e in Europa. Fatto salvo quanto previsto per legge, non ci assumiamo alcun obbligo riguardo all’aggiornamento di dette dichiarazioni di previsione pubblicamente, né all’aggiornamento dei motivi per cui i risultati effettivi potrebbero discostarsi sostanzialmente da quanto anticipati nelle dichiarazioni di previsione, anche se nuove informazioni dovessero essere rese disponibili in futuro. I fattori importanti per cui i risultati effettivi potrebbero discostarsi sostanzialmente sono dettagliati di volta in volta nelle relazioni che Roku, Inc. deposita presso la Securities and Exchange Commission, ivi incluso il Modulo 10-K per l’anno che si è concluso il 31 dicembre 2018 e la Relazione trimestrale sul Modulo 10-Q per il trimestre che si è concluso il 30 giugno 2019. Le copie delle relazioni depositate presso la SEC sono pubblicate sul sito web di Roku e sono disponibili gratuitamente presso Roku.
Roku è un marchio commerciale registrato e Roku TV è un marchio commerciale di Roku, Inc. negli USA e in altri Paesi.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190907005027/it/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT