Roku breidt het Roku tv-licentieprogramma uit naar Europa

|
|September 7, 2019 09:27 PM EDT
IFA – Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) kondigde vandaag aan dat het het Roku TV™-licentieprogramma voor Roku TV™ verder uitbreidt naar Europa. Anthony Wood, CEO van Roku, deelde tijdens zijn keynote speech mee dat Hisense de eerste Europese Roku tv-partner is en naar verwachting in het vierde kwartaal van dit jaar modellen van Roku TV in het Verenigd Koninkrijk zal lanceren. Hisense tv-modellen van Roku combineren Roku's intuïtieve en eenvoudig te gebruiken besturingssysteem met duizenden streaming kanalen; met Hisense's beeld- en schermtechnologieën die 4K Ultra HD-resolutie en verbeterde detail- en contrastniveaus van HDR leveren. Deze week te zien op IFA, een wereldwijd toonaangevend consumenten technische beurs in Berlijn, kunnen de aanwezigen de eerste Hisense televisie voor Europa zien in Roku's stand #234, hal 26 en Hisense's stand #201, hal 6.2.
Tv-fabrikanten kunnen een licentie aanvragen voor de tv-referentieontwerpen van Roku en het Roku OS gebruiken om snel smart tv's van wereldklasse te maken. Roku TV werd voor het eerst geïntroduceerd op de Consumer Electronics Show van 2014 en vandaag de dag zijn er meer dan 100 modellen verkrijgbaar van meer dan 10 merken in Noord-Amerika. Roku schat dat in de eerste helft van 2019 meer dan één op de drie smart tv's die in de VS werden verkocht, Roku-TV's waren, waardoor het Roku OS de nummer 1 werd in de besturingssystemen van in VS verkochte smart tv's.
“Terwijl consumenten de eenvoud en geavanceerde functies van Roku TV waarderen, profiteren tv-fabrikanten van de lage productiekosten, een verscheidenheid aan technologische opties en de ondersteuning van Roku. De mogelijkheid om snel een toonaangevende smart-tv-ervaring op de markt te brengen die regelmatig door Roku wordt bijgewerkt en die boordevol entertainment zit, geeft tv-fabrikanten een voorsprong in de concurrerende tv-sector”, aldus Wood. “We zijn blij dat we het Roku TV-licentieprogramma naar Europa kunnen brengen en kijken uit naar de eerste Hisense Roku TV's die dit jaar op de markt komen”.
Eenvoudige entertainment ervaring voor consumenten
Roku TV is een betere smart tv. Roku TV elimineert de ingewikkelde lagen en menu's, en onnodige functies en instellingen die smart tv's vandaag de dag teisteren. In plaats daarvan beschikken Roku-TV's over een Roku-basisscherm dat alle beschikbare informatiebronnen op één plaats weergeeft, zodat het in een paar seconden mogelijk is om live-programma's te bekijken, een film of tv-show te streamen of naar een liedje te luisteren. Net als de Roku streaming spelers hebben Roku-TV's volledige toegang tot de Roku Channel Store met duizenden streaming kanalen die toegang bieden tot 150.000 films en tv-programma's, maar ook tot live sportnieuws, muziek, kinderen, eten, wetenschap, technologie, fitness, vreemde talen en andere programma's. Roku TV-modellen kunnen worden bediend met een bijgeleverde eenvoudige afstandsbediening of met de Roku mobiele app voor Android- en iOS-apparaten. Met de Roku mobiele app kunnen consumenten entertainment streamen naar hun Roku TV, verbaal zoeken naar films en tv-programma's, en genieten van het privé luisteren naar het geluid van de tv met een hoofdtelefoon.
Onderhoudsvrij, goedkope, smart tv voor fabrikanten
TV-fabrikanten ontvangen het Roku TV-referentieplatform, compleet met tv- en afstandsbedieningsontwerpen en technische ondersteuning voor de productie en het onderhoud van de beste tv-ervaring. Ondertussen beheert Roku het volledige software-ecosysteem voor alle Roku-TV's, inclusief het beveiligen en updaten van de streamingkanalen en het leveren van frequente software-updates om nieuwe functies en ervaringsuitbreidingen te bieden.
Fabrikanten die geïnteresseerd zijn in een samenwerking met Roku kunnen een e-mail sturen naar [email protected]
Beschikbaarheid en prijs
Van de Hisense Roku TV-modellen wordt verwacht dat ze de Britse consument een betaalbare maar verbeterde kijkervaring zullen bieden. Roku TV-modellen van Hisense zullen naar verwachting in het vierde kwartaal in het Verenigd Koninkrijk verkrijgbaar zijn in maten tot 65 inch. Prijzen en andere details zullen later dit jaar door Hisense bekend worden gemaakt.
Over Roku Inc.
Roku pionierde op het gebied van streaming naar de tv. Wij verbinden gebruikers met de streaming content waar ze dol op zijn, stellen contentuitgevers in staat om een groot publiek op te bouwen en daarmee geld te verdienen en bieden adverteerders unieke mogelijkheden om consumenten te betrekken. Roku TV™-modellen en Roku-streamingspelers zijn over de hele wereld verkrijgbaar via directe verkoop in de detailhandel en licentieovereenkomsten met OEM's van tv's en serviceproviders. Roku-audioapparaten zijn in de VS verkrijgbaar via de directe verkoop in de detailhandel. Roku is gevestigd in Los Gatos, Californië. VS.
Dit persbericht bevat ‘toekomstgerichte’ verklaringen die op onze overtuigingen en veronderstellingen en op informatie gebaseerd zijn die momenteel aan ons op de datum van dit persbericht beschikbaar is. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen bevatten bekende en onbekende risico’s, onzekerheden en andere factoren die ervoor kunnen zorgen dat de daadwerkelijke resultaten of prestaties van ons inhoudelijk kunnen verschillen van wat is beschreven of voorgespiegeld op grond van de toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Deze verklaringen omvatten, maar zijn niet beperkt tot, de voordelen en gevolgen van het Roku OS en de Roku TV-modellen en de beschikbaarheid van Roku TV-modellen in het Verenigd Koninkrijk en Europa. Behalve zoals door de wet vereist, nemen wij geen verantwoordelijkheid op ons om deze toekomstgerichte verklaringen openbaar bij te werken, of om de redenen bij te werken die de werkelijke resultaten materieel zouden kunnen doen verschillen van die voorzien in de toekomstgerichte verklaringen, zelfs als nieuwe informatie in de toekomst beschikbaar komt. De belangrijke factoren waardoor onze daadwerkelijke resultaten materieel kunnen verschillen worden van tijd tot tijd gedetailleerd in de rapporten die Roku Inc. bij de Securities and Exchange Commission indient, met inbegrip van onze Form 10-k voor het jaar dat op 31 december 2018 werd afgesloten, en ons driemaandelijks rapport op Form 10-q voor het kwartaal dat op 30 juni 2019 werd afgesloten. Kopieën van rapporten die bij de SEC zijn ingediend, worden op de website van Roku geplaatst en zijn gratis verkrijgbaar bij Roku.
Roku is een geregistreerd handelsmerk en Roku TV is een handelsmerk van Roku, Inc. in de VS en in andere landen.
