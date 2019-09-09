OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: Israel’s Largest Tech Investment Event Returns February 13, 2020 in Jerusalem

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 9, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
OurCrowd, the global venture investing platform and Israel’s leading venture investor, has announced that it will host its sixth annual OurCrowd Global Investor Summit on February 13, 2020, in Jerusalem, Israel. The Summit returns as the largest business event in Israel’s history and the fastest-growing tech conference in the world.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190908005047/en/
Each year at this time, the startup world converges in Jerusalem, including entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, corporate innovation executives, top investors and others, who come to Israel to meet, learn, and do business. Over 18,000 people from 189 countries registered to attend the previous Summit and 140 delegations attended from 40 countries. OurCrowd expects to exceed these numbers in 2020.
OurCrowd Founder & CEO Jon Medved said, “As Israel’s most active venture investor with over $1 billion in committed funding and corporate partners around the world, OurCrowd is uniquely positioned to bring the global startup ecosystem together. I’m proud that the Summit provides a gathering place to set the themes and tech trends for the coming year and to get business done.”
At last year’s Summit, OurCrowd facilitated 700 connections between multinational corporations and startup companies, heightening the value to the global ecosystem players who look forward to the event each year. In 2020, there will be even more attendee lounges, dedicated meeting spaces, and facilitated networking.
Valerio Nannini, Head of Strategies & Performance, Nestle, said, “There’s no better place than the OurCrowd Summit to start thinking about the big themes.”
The Summit provides unprecedented insight into the world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Plenary sessions feature top keynotes and often emotional moments, while breakout sessions break the mold with such programming as “Top 10 Tech Trends,” “Eat the Sharks: The Entrepreneurs Grill the VCs,” and “Demo Theater: No Pitches, Just Wow.” Speakers are not paid for their stage appearance – passion and expertise are the only criteria.
Some previous speakers include:
- Prof. Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Laureate and bestselling author
- Nuseir (Nas) Yassin, top Facebook blogger and entrepreneur
- Dr. Kira Radinsky, Director of Data Science and Chief Scientist for eBay
- Ron Fisher, President of Softbank Holdings and Vice Chairman of Sprint
The Summit also provides an extraordinary preview of future startup success. Thirteen startups that appeared onstage at the past four Summits experienced a notable acquisition or IPO within a year. Of the companies featured on the mainstage alone, six achieved major exits within three months.
Summit Week will be as packed as ever, with corporate meetups, VC forums, insider access to accelerators and labs, and touring opportunities, providing a unique insider’s look at the innovation ecosystem. Summit Day will be Thursday, February 13. Invite-only events will take place on February 11 and 12, including the OurCrowd Leaders Forum, an all-business event for the elite of the ecosystem, and the OurCrowd Advisory Forums, which harness the extensive knowledge and experience held by OurCrowd’s top-tier investors and corporate partners.
Visitors will also enjoy a deep dive into the history, culture and vibe of Israel, including the nightlife of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Cultural and entertainment opportunities will be available as well, with nightly activities involving great food, drink and networking with the global crowd.
For more information and to register, go to summit.ourcrowd.com.
About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is the leading global equity crowdfunding platform for accredited investors. Managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000 registered investors from over 180 countries. Rated “the most active venture investor in Israel” by Pitchbook, OurCrowd has $1.28B in commitments and has made investments in 170 companies and funds. OurCrowd already has 35 exits to date. OurCrowd exits include: Beyond Meat’s IPO (NASDAQ:BYND); JUMP Bikes sold to Uber, Briefcam sold to Canon, Argus sold to Continental, Crosswise sold to Oracle, and Replay sold to Intel. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor, visit www.ourcrowd.com.
About the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: Where the startup world gathers
The 2020 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business conference in Israel. The 2020 Summit will take place February 13. In 2019, over 18,000 people from 189 countries registered to attend what has become the fastest-growing tech conference in the world. The Summit provides unprecedented insight into the world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world to get business done. The Summit anchors a week of events that include corporate meetups, VC forums, insider access to accelerators and labs, and cultural excursions, as well as nightly opportunities for great food, drink and networking with the global crowd. As Forbes reported, Summit Week in Israel was “the place to be.” Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com
Media toolkit https://summit.ourcrowd.com/media-toolkit/
Blog https://summit.ourcrowd.com/blog/
2019 highlights https://summit.ourcrowd.com/2019-highlights/
2019 videos and Photos https://events.ourcrowd.com/summit2019/session-videos-and-photos/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190908005047/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT