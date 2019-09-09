Suite à un contentieux sur les LED de rétroéclairage, Seoul Semiconductor dépose une action en contrefaçon de brevet concernant les LED de lampe de poche de téléphones portables

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 9, 2019 05:36 AM EDT
La société Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890) (« Seoul »), un innovateur international de premier plan en matière de produits et de technologie LED, a annoncé qu’elle a intenté un procès en contrefaçon de brevet à l’encontre de Conrad Electronic S.E. (« Conrad »), un grand détaillant européen de produits électroniques. Le procès a été intenté devant le tribunal de première instance de Manheim en Allemagne.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005393/fr/
Seoul Semiconductor’s Headquarters in Korea. Seoul Semiconductor(KOSDAQ 046890) develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 14,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ce contentieux est le deuxième impliquant des produits de téléphone mobile suite à l'action contre Conrad pour contrefaçon de LED de rétroéclairage déposée en juillet. D’après la plainte, les LED des lampes de poche de téléphones portables vendues par Conrad enfreignent le brevet de Seoul. La technologie brevetée concernée dans ce contentieux est la technologie de « Surface rugueuse d'extraction de lumière » qui extrait efficacement la lumière émise depuis la structure interne de la LED en traitant les surfaces de la puce de la LED, améliorant ainsi de façon significative l'intensité et la luminosité de la lumière - une technologie fondamentale dans la fabrication des puces de LED.
Ce brevet a déjà fait l'objet d'une injonction d'un tribunal allemand en décembre 2018 à l'encontre des produits LED de l'un des 10 premiers fabricants de LED mondiaux. La technologie brevetée est désormais déposée dans 12 grands pays, y compris aux États-Unis, en Europe et en Asie, et a été largement utilisée pour les phares d'automobiles, les éclairages à UV et d'extérieur, ainsi que les lampes de poche des téléphones portables.
À l'instar de l'évolution des smartphones, la technologie LED a progressé depuis les produits de première génération à ceux de deuxième génération en se basant sur des avancées technologiques continues. Cette action en justice vise à protéger la technologie LED de deuxième génération.
|
Comparaison des caractéristiques de chaque génération
|
Section
|
Efficacité
|
Durée de vie
|
IRC
|
Température de
|
1re génération
|
moins de 70-80 lm / W
|
moins de 5 000 à 6 000 heures
|
moins de 70
|
moins de 70 à 80 ℃
|
2e génération
|
plus de 150 lm / W
|
plus de 10 000 heures
|
plus de 80 à 90
|
moins de 150 ℃
Seoul a déjà averti les fabricants de téléphones portables mondiaux de cesser d’utiliser les produits LED soupçonnés de violation. Seoul effectue des enquêtes sur les téléphones portables incorporant de tels produits et déterminera toutes les applications légales nécessaires dans les cas où une telle violation continuerait sans relâche.
Afin de protéger les droits de ses brevets, Seoul a déjà déposé, rien qu'en Europe, trois plaintes pour violation de brevet à l'encontre de distributeurs soupçonnés de contrefaire ses produits. Seoul prévoit d'élargir encore davantage sa mise en application étant donné la confirmation de sa technologie de la part des tribunaux allemands, auprès desquels Seoul a obtenu des injonctions permanentes contre la contrefaçon de ses brevets. De telles technologies brevetées sont largement applicables aux LED de puissance élevée et moyenne.
« Nous espérons que la réussite de Seoul pourra servir d'exemple aux jeunes entrepreneurs et aux petites entités qui souhaitent poursuivre leurs rêves, » a déclaré Chung Hoon Lee, fondateur de Seoul. « Seoul continuera ses mesures coercitives contre les fabricants, les distributeurs et les entreprises de marque finale qui ne respectent pas la propriété intellectuelle. Nous prendrons également toutes les mesures nécessaires contre les sociétés qui détournent nos employés en vue d'obtenir un accès illégal aux secrets commerciaux de Seoul. »
À propos de Seoul Semiconductor
Seoul Semiconductor développe et commercialise des diodes électroluminescentes (LED) pour les marchés de l’automobile, de l’éclairage général et spécialisé, et du rétroéclairage. En tant que deuxième plus grand fabricant mondial de LED, à l’exclusion du marché captif, Seoul Semiconductor détient plus de 14 000 brevets, propose une vaste gamme de technologies et de produits LED innovants de grande consommation, tels que SunLike, qui offre la meilleure qualité d’éclairage au monde grâce à une LED nouvelle génération permettant un éclairage centré sur l’utilisateur et optimisé pour les rythmes circadiens ; WICOP, une LED sans boîtier à structure simplifiée offrant une uniformité de couleurs inégalée leader du marché et des économies de coûts au niveau du dispositif, assurant une densité de lumen élevée et une conception souple ; la série NanoDriver, les drivers de LED de 24W CC les plus compacts au monde ; Acrich, première technologie de LED CA haute tension, développée en 2005, incluant toutes les technologies LED CA, allant de la fabrication des puces à celle des modules et des circuits ; et nPola, un nouveau produit LED basé sur la technologie de substrat de GaN fournissant une puissance dix fois supérieure à celle des LED traditionnelles. UCD est un écran bénéficiant d’une vaste palette de couleurs, et fournissant plus de 90 % du système NTSC. Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez consulter le site www.seoulsemicon.com/en.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005393/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT