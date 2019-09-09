U.S. CAD Expands Portfolio with New Partnership with MSUITE Technologies, Inc., Developer of Cloud-based Construction Management Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
|September 9, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
U.S. CAD announced today it has entered into a strategic relationship with MSUITE Technologies, Inc., developer of FABPro and BIMPro, productivity and status tracking solutions for the construction industry, enabling the company to offer these solutions to its customers and markets it serves.
News facts:
- General and trade contractors are rapidly embracing cloud-based construction technology to increase productivity, meet increasingly complex project demands on-time and on-budget, and gain a competitive advantage.
- FABPro is a cloud-based fabrication shop management solution that focuses on granular real-time tracking of the entire fabrication process - from model import to assembly - helping to ensure job accuracy, maximum resource productivity, and greater visibility across project stakeholders. The application includes key features such as integration with leading CAD/BIM software, cutting optimization solutions, and BIMPro, automated spooling software, as well as mobile access for shop, field, and office personnel, configurable workflows, automated reporting, live online PDF annotation, and time-tracking.
- BIMPro is a cloud-based plug-in solution for Autodesk Revit® that automates the spooling process making it up to 90 times faster than manual methods. The solution features automated spooling, mapping, sheet creation, and seamless integration to FABPro to help track productivity, progress, resources, and to collaborate more effectively and efficiently.
- Introducing the FABPro and BIMPro solutions into U.S. CAD’s portfolio of products will help the company’s large and growing base of construction-related customers meet their project requirements. Additionally, these solutions are an excellent complement to U.S. CAD’s existing product portfolio comprised of leading AEC solutions including Autodesk, manufacturer of 3D, engineering, and construction software, Bluebeam, developer of markup and collaboration software, and Leica, provider of 3D laser scanning technology.
- U.S. CAD is one of the largest Autodesk Platinum Partners in North America, including the designation of Autodesk construction-specialized, and is a Bluebeam Platinum Partner recognized as the 2018 and 2019 North America Partner of the Year.
- U.S. CAD is one the largest AEC technology and consulting firms in the United States with more than 100 employees across ten offices located in major metropolitan cities, and more than 13,000 customers.
- MSUITE Technologies, Inc., based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a software company focused on productivity and status tracking in the construction industry.
Supporting quotes:
-
Jeff Rachel, President, U.S. CAD
“We are extremely pleased that MSUITE Technologies has selected U.S. CAD as its exclusive partner for its construction management solutions. The addition of FABPro and BIMPro to the U.S. CAD product ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to digitizing construction work processes to help industry professionals improve productivity, achieve job accuracy, and complete projects on-time and within budget.”
-
Britton Langdon, President, MSUITE Technologies, Inc.
“U.S. CAD is one of the construction industry’s premier value-added resellers as well as solutions providers. We are excited to partner with such a well-respected organization and look forward to spreading the MSUITE solution to an ever-growing marketplace.”
About U.S. CAD
U.S. CAD is a leading provider of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) technology and consulting services. Founded in 1999, U.S. CAD is an Autodesk and Bluebeam Platinum Partner delivering BIM and AEC software, training, support, production and scanning services, and virtual and augmented reality solutions designed for organizations of all sizes for better project outcomes from conception through construction. Our mission is to help clients win more, produce more, and achieve more. Visit www.uscad.com.
About MSUITE Technologies, Inc.
MSUITE is more than a construction management software suite. We are a team of fabrication professionals that have spent decades in the mechanical contracting and fabrication industries. MSUITE began its journey through our vision while working within a mechanical contractor where we had a desire to connect the BIM department with the Fabrication facility. We wanted to improve communication, expedite work, and decrease mistakes. While it was developed for one fabrication shop initially, we have always kept in mind what would be best for the industry.
MSUITE was created to fill a void in the fabrication and mechanical contracting industries by connecting departments from BIM to FAB to FIELD with an easy-to-use, portable, and industry focused software that could provide real-time status updates, valuable tracking and estimating information, all for a reasonable price.
MSUITE is devoted to continually providing their clients the highest quality, most efficient, and most flexible construction management systems around. It was that same commitment that spurred us to bring FABPro, our first MSUITE Product, out of one fabrication facility and into many fabrication facilities, both large and small, across the United States.
