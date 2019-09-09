European SCARA Robots Market Review 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2026 by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 9, 2019 06:18 AM EDT
The "Europe SCARA Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe's SCARA robot market reached $0.91 billion in 2018 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software & service), representing the second largest regional market in the world.
Highlighted with 33 tables and 72 figures, this 154-page report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe SCARA robot market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.
Based on subsystem, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Hardware (further segmented into CPU Board, Power Electronics, Motors, Brake Unit, and Others)
- Software (further segmented into SSL, Mat Lab, Others)
- Services (further split into Maintenance, Testing, Training)
Based on axis type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- 3-Axis SCARA Robots
- 4-Axis SCARA Robots
- 5-Axis SCARA Robots
- 6-Axis SCARA Robots
- Others SCARA Robots
Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Transport (further segmented into Loading, Unloading, Process to Process Transfer, and Others)
- Packaging
- Assembly
- Inspection
- Others
Based on industrial vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Automotive Industry
- Electrical & Electronics
- Metal & Machinery
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe SCARA robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- ABB Ltd.
- Asic Robotics
- Comau S.p.A.
- Denso Corporation
- Fanuc Corp.
- Hirata
- Janome
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)
- Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)
- Stubli Robotics
- Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
- Wachter
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Subsystem
3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem
3.2 Europe Hardware Market of SCARA Robots 2015-2026
3.3 Europe Software Market of SCARA Robots 2015-2026
3.4 Europe Services Market of SCARA Robots 2015-2026
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Axis Type
4.1 Market Overview by Axis Type
4.2 Europe 3-Axis SCARA Robots Market 2015-2026
4.3 Europe 4-Axis SCARA Robots Market 2015-2026
4.4 Europe 5-Axis SCARA Robots Market 2015-2026
4.5 Europe 6-Axis SCARA Robots Market 2015-2026
4.6 Europe Market of Other SCARA Robots 2015-2026
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application
5.1 Market Overview by Application
5.2 Europe SCARA Robots Market for Transport 2015-2026
5.3 Europe SCARA Robots Market for Packaging 2015-2026
5.4 Europe SCARA Robots Market for Assembly 2015-2026
5.5 Europe SCARA Robots Market for Inspection 2015-2026
5.4 Europe SCARA Robots Market for Other Applications 2015-2026
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical
6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical
6.2 Europe SCARA Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2015-2026
6.3 Europe SCARA Robots Market in Electrical & Electronics 2015-2026
6.4 Europe SCARA Robots Market in Metal & Machinery 2015-2026
6.5 Europe SCARA Robots Market in Pharmaceuticals 2015-2026
6.6 Europe SCARA Robots Market in Chemical & Petrochemical Industry 2015-2026
6.7 Europe SCARA Robots Market in Food & Beverage 2015-2026
6.8 Europe SCARA Robots Market in Other Industries 2015-2026
7 European Market 2015-2026 by Country
7.1 Overview of European Market
7.2 Germany
7.3 UK
7.4 France
7.5 Spain
7.6 Italy
7.7 Rest of European Market
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview of Key Vendors
8.2 Key News
8.3 Company Profiles
9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management
9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market
9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtipr6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005426/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT