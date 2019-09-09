Singapore's Telecoms, Mobile & Broadband Markets to 2024 - Fibre Makes Inroads on DSL & Cable in the Fixed Broadband Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|September 9, 2019 06:54 AM EDT
The "Singapore - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Singapore's telecommunications market. The report analyses the Telecoms Infrastructure, mobile, fixed broadband, Digital Media and Digital Economy sectors.
Subjects include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments
- Regional market comparisons
- Telecoms Maturity Index
- Data centres and Smart Infrastructure
- Major players, revenues, subscribers, ARPU
- Broadband (FTTH, DSL)
- Internet of Things, 5G developments
- Mobile, broadband and mobile broadband forecasts to 2024
Singapore has developed the status of a world leader in telecommunications through the building of a high-quality network and an extremely progressive regulatory environment for the local telecommunications sector.
The Next Generation Broadband Network (NGNBN) roll out and deployment in Singapore has effectively been completed and there continues to be a rapid take-up of fibre-based services.
Singapore has been working to shape itself into what it says will be the world's first Smart Nation' where data and analytics play a critical role in its society and economy.
Singapore's smart nation projects now include smart sensor networks for water and air, smart logistics that enable interoperability standards throughout the supply chain, and smart sensors in the homes of the elderly or chronically ill.
Singapore has developed to become a regional data centre hub for large enterprises across a range of industries. The diversity and number of local and international cloud providers entering Singapore data centres have significantly increased over the last three to five years.
Singtel launched its FutureNow Innovation Centre (FIC) to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation. The FIC is a key innovation platform, designed to support the Government's Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs) focusing on Singapore's six key industry clusters.
Singapore's mobile market has displayed slow growth over the last few years due to a highly mature market. Singapore's mobile market remains highly competitive and operators have moved to a customer satisfaction and retention phase by offering value-added services as the market has matured. However, very slow growth is also predicted over the next five years to 2024, as there is little room for further growth in a highly saturated market.
SingTel's recent financial performance was one its weakest for more than a decade. It highlights the challenges faced by Southeast Asia's largest telecoms carrier as rival providers expand in a highly competitive industry.
The government launched it's Next Generation National Broadband Network (NGNBN) over a decade ago and the rollout is now essentially complete. It's based on a combination of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and wireless networks. The NGNBN has continued to form the basis of the government's broadband strategy and implementation.
Singtel completed the migration of its cable to fibre-based networks for consumers in 2018. StarHub plans to shut off its cable services by 2019.
Slow growth in the fixed broadband market is predicted over the next five years in a mature and saturated market. Optical fibre broadband also has seen strong growth as customers migrate to the NGNBN's fibre network. xDSL, on the other hand, has seen a decrease in usage and cable modem broadband also has been experiencing declining subscriber numbers.
Competition is now heating up in Singapore's mobile market with a fourth provider Australian telco TPG Telecom launching mobile services. By mid-2019. TPG had significantly expanded its free mobile service trial. TPG Telecom won the right to become the city-state's fourth mobile network operator (MNO). However, MyRepublic has launched its mobile services via an MNVO arrangement in partnership with mobile operator Starhub.
This is likely to see increased pressure on SingTel, Starhub and M1, potentially triggering another price war which is likely to lower ARPUs over the next few years. Over the past few years, price wars had broken out in the Singapore mobile data market indicating the heightened market competition that is now evident in a highly mature market.
Singapore saw strong growth in mobile broadband penetration for the past five years, however, since then, growth has been slow due to a mature and saturated mobile market. The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they roll out their 4G and 5G networks and improving tariffs due to strong competition.
The IMDA is backing the deployment of standalone 5G networks which will be capable of delivering a full suite of enterprise 5G capabilities, including network slicing and low latency connections for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Key Developments
- Multimedia content providers are driving strong demand for data centre storage in Singapore.
- StarHub signed an MoU to co-develop and launch commercial IoT applications/services.
- The diversity of cloud providers entering Singapore data centres has significantly increased over the last three to five years.
- Fibre broadband will continue to be the fastest-growing fixed broadband segment.
- Both DSL and cable modem will continue to experience declining subscriber numbers.
- Data and analytics will play a critical role in Singapore's Smart Nation initiative.
- Competition is heating up with a fourth provider TPG Telecom launching mobile services.
- The IMDA is backing the deployment of standalone 5G networks which will be capable of delivering a full suite of enterprise 5G capabilities.
- SingTel's recent financial performance was one its weakest for more than a decade.
Companies Mentioned
- MobileOne (M1)
- MyRepublic
- SingTel
- StarHub
- TPG (Telecom)
Key Topics Covered
1. Key statistics
2. Telecommunications market
- Market Overview and Analysis
- Regional Asian Market Comparison
3. Regulatory environment
- Historic overview
- Regulatory authority
- Background
- Cyber Security
4. Fixed network operators
- Singapore Telecom (SingTel)
- StarHub
- PacNet
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- The Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (Next Gen NBN)
- Overview
- Background and Timeline
- International infrastructure
- Satellite networks
- Submarine cable networks
- Indigo-CENTRAL AND Indigo-West
- Singapore-Myanmar (SIGMAR) cable
- Other developments
- Data Centres
- Smart infrastructure
- Internet-of-Things (IoT)
- Smart Nation Platform
- Cyber Security Centre
- Smart Meters
6. Broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market overview and analysis
- Next Generation National Broadband Network (NGNBN)
- Broadband statistics and Forecast
- Fixed Broadband Service Providers
- Overview
- Singapore Telecom (SingTel)
- StarHub
- MobileOne (M1)
- MyRepublic
- Fixed Line Broadband Technologies
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks / Cable Modems
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH)
- Fixed wireless (WiFi and WiMAX)
- Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
7. Digital economy
- e-Commerce
- Smart Nation initiative
- E-Payments
- e-Government
8. Digital media
- Video streaming / IPTV
9. Mobile communications
- Market Overview and analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile Statistics and Forecasts
- Mobile Broadband Statistics and Forecast
- Regulatory Issues
- Spectrum Auctions
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G
- 3G
- 2G
- VoLTE
- VoWiFi
- HetNet
- Radio Dot System
- Lampsite Trials
- Satellite mobile
- Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)
- Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Small Cells
- Major mobile operators
- Overview - operating statistics
- Singapore Telecom (SingTel)
- StarHub
- MobileOne (M1)
- TPG Telecom
- MNVOs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pscr5g
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005470/en/
