MHI Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Announces 2019 Models of "roomist" Humidifier Lineup

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|September 9, 2019 07:51 AM EDT
5 Fan-powered Steam Units and 3 Hybrid Evaporative Warm-mist Systems
- 350 and 600ml/h fan-powered steam models feature water level window and aroma therapy fragrance tray
- Two types: energy-saving hybrid evaporative warm-mist systems and easy-to-maintain fan-powered steam systems
TOKYO, Sept 9, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Starting September 9, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Corporation, a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), will progressively launch its 2019 lineup of eight "roomist" humidifiers for the Japanese market. The new lineup with consist of five fan-powered steam units designed for easy operation and engineered for outstanding energy savings and quiet operation; and three hybrid evaporative warm-mist units that achieve one of the highest levels of energy efficiency among products of their type. The hybrid models are also the industry's only humidifiers for residential applications equipped with a function enabling sequential operation with an air-conditioner(1), and their capacity to prevent excessive room dryness during heating mode operation adds to their appeal.
Among the five fan-powered steam type humidifiers, the two with a humidifying capacity of 350 milliliters per hours (ml/h) consume a maximum of only 250 watts (W) and operate at 27 decibels (dB), making them the most energy-efficient and quietest humidifiers of their type. They also offer superlative operating ease coupled with brightness control of their digital display panel. The fan-powered steam type humidifier lineup also includes two 600ml/h models-the only humidifiers of this capacity offered by the major Japanese manufacturers--and one 1,200ml/h model. Both the 350 and 600ml/h models feature a window enabling easy monitoring of the remaining humidifying water and a fragrance tray permitting aroma therapeutic enjoyment. They come in two color variations: the widely popular pure white and monotone black.
All models in the fan-powered steam humidifier lineup come with a standard-equipped ion filter that curbs scaling, for easy overall maintenance. As with earlier models, they feature "double plasma bacterial removal" functions: one suppresses viruses and airborne bacteria through the release of plasma ions, and the other uses a special filter to capture bacteria and mold(2). The 350 and 600ml/h models also come with retractable handles convenient for carrying the unit, replenishing or removing water, etc.
All fan-powered steam humidifier models adopt a proprietary system in which vaporization is achieved simply by heating the water absorbed by the vaporization cloth, so there is no worry of possible scalding even in the unlikely event the unit were to topple over, as there is no spillage of boiling water. All systems kick in swiftly, requiring only about 1 minute after operation start. Also, because with this type of system humidifying capacity is only marginally affected by ambient temperature or humidity, dependable moisturizing is provided even in low-temperature environments normally difficult to humidify. Maintenance is simple, and an "ECO" operating mode is provided to reduce the humidifying capacity.
The three hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifier models offer humidifying capacities of 500, 700 and 850ml/h and come equipped with the "double plasma bacterial removal" feature. Hybrid models integrate two vaporizing systems: one in which a moist filter is fanned to induce humidification, the other in which a moist filter is placed in a warm air current generated by a heater to begin humidification. When humidity is low, humidification is achieved swiftly by the latter "warm-mist vaporization" mode; then, when the preset humidity level is reached, the unit switches to the former "vaporization" mode and adjusts the level of humidification. As changeover between the two modes is automatically carried out depending on the humidity level. unnecessary electricity costs can be significantly curbed. When the unit is set to "ECO" operating mode, the heater is shut off and power consumption is reduced by roughly 90% compared to during normal operation.
All hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifier models are equipped with a function enabling sequential operation with room air-conditioners made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd.: both the top-of-the-line models in the SRK-S Series (2015 and newer) and the high-performance models in the SRK-R Series (2018 and newer). Employing a humidity sensor on the air-conditioning unit, signals (ON/OFF) are sent to the humidifier to control the preset humidity level. All models of this type also offer superlative ease of maintenance. Their pleated humidifying filter lasts a remarkably long eight seasons (SHK50 model) before replacement is needed, and the standard-equipped silver ion antibacterial agent suppresses water putrefaction and growth of bacteria and mold.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
(1) According to an MHI Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration survey valid as of August 23, 2018
(2) The only exceptions are the 350ml/h type units, which feature the latter removal system only.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.
For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.com
For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Contact:
Joseph Hood PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: [email protected] Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT