General Paul M. Nakasone to Deliver Opening Day Keynote at FireEye Cyber Defense Summit

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 9, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced additional details for FireEye Cyber Defense Summit 2019, taking place October 7-10 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005108/en/
General Paul M. Nakasone will deliver the opening day keynote at FireEye Cyber Defense Summit in Washington D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)
General Paul M. Nakasone, United States Army, Commander, United States Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service, will deliver an opening day keynote address on October 9. General Nakasone is one of the world’s premier cyber security experts and has held command and staff positions across all levels of the Army with assignments in the United States, the Republic of Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He has also served on two occasions as a staff officer on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“We are honored to have General Nakasone give an opening day keynote at CDS,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO at FireEye. “This is a unique opportunity for our audience to gain insight from his decades of experience on the front lines of intelligence and cyber security, as well as his leadership in addressing the emerging threats confronting our nation today.”
This year’s closing keynote will be delivered by former astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Captain, Scott Kelly. During his record-breaking year in space, Kelly captivated the world while laying the groundwork for the future of space travel and exploration. While science was at the core of Kelly’s expedition, his talk will focus on the life lessons and personal stories from over Earth that led him to embrace risk and teamwork, and how this applies to the high-stakes cyber space environment.
Now in its 10th year, Cyber Defense Summit brings together the brightest minds across the public and private sectors to advance the cyber security mission. Last year’s Summit was attended by more than 1,200 individuals from 36 countries, and FireEye expects this year’s event to connect even more security-conscious professionals.
The keynote mainstage will also offer talks from FireEye leaders:
- CEO Kevin Mandia will share an update on today’s threat environment and its impact on enterprises and agencies around the world
- EVP of Products & Customer Success Grady Summers will discuss the role new advances in technology will play in protecting the community from evolving threats
- SVP of Global Intelligence Sandra Joyce will highlight real-world examples and strategies that illuminate the critical role threat intelligence plays in empowering agencies and organizations
- CTO of FireEye Mandiant consulting Charles Carmakal will draw from real-world case studies and discuss strategies to prepare and respond to aggressive attacks
In addition to keynotes and general sessions on October 9 and 10, the Summit will feature more than 50 speakers in more than 30 sessions across three breakout tracks:
- Executive track: What managers, executives, lawyers, and boards of directors need to know about cyber security
- Technical track: What security practitioners need to know to mitigate, detect, and respond to cyber attacks
- Solutions track: How FireEye solutions are used on the front lines of cyber security
More details on track sessions and topics is available at https://summit.fireeye.com/learn/tracks.html
Cyber Security Training
Eight security training courses will be held on October 7 and 8 focused on alert analysis, cyber intelligence foundations, cyber threat hunting, essentials of malware analysis, Helix™ threat analytics, investigations with endpoint security, network traffic analysis, and Windows enterprise incident response. Details on these optional courses can be found here: https://summit.fireeye.com/learn/training.html
Register Today
For more information and to register for FireEye Cyber Defense Summit 2019, visit summit.fireeye.com
About FireEye, Inc.
FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 8,200 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.
© 2019 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye, Helix and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005108/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT