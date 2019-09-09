Henry Schein’s Steven W. Kess Receives Honorary Membership From the American Dental Association

|By Business Wire
|
September 9, 2019
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today that Steven W. Kess, Vice President of Global Professional Relations at Henry Schein, has been named an American Dental Association (ADA) honorary member for his dedication to improving oral health and access to care. Mr. Kess accepted his membership at the ADA FDI World Dental Congress 2019 in San Francisco on September 6.
Left to right: Steven W. Kess, Vice President of Global Professional Relations at Henry Schein, and Dr. Jeffrey M. Cole, President of the American Dental Association. (Photo: Business Wire)
One of five individuals to receive the honorary membership at the ADA FDI 2019 annual meeting, Mr. Kess was recognized for his collaborative work with the ADA and the ADA Foundation, including the creation of the Give Kids A Smile (GKAS) national program, which has provided more than 5.5 million underserved children with free oral health services since its launch in 2003.
“I am privileged to represent Team Schein, alongside our industry colleagues and the dental profession, to help create public-private partnerships such as Give Kids A Smile that address the oral health needs of underserved and at-risk populations,” said Mr. Kess. “Over the years, these partnerships have provided a platform for multiple stakeholders to work together to address oral health literacy, access to care, and the importance of oral health as part of primary care. I am humbled to receive this honor from the ADA, and I could not be more grateful for their recognition, which I share with Team Schein.
“My involvement in this work would not have been possible without the guidance and mentorship of four individuals whose energy and wisdom have supported this work: the late Dr. Larry Meskin, a beloved dental educator and former editor of The Journal of the American Dental Association; Dr. Mike Alfano, the former dean of the NYU College of Dentistry and one of the founders of the Santa Fe Group; Dr. Tony Volpe, former president of the ADAF and my ‘partner’ from Colgate; and Stan Bergman, the Chairman and CEO of Henry Schein, whose passion for this work burns bright. I’ve never been more optimistic about the future of oral health or more inspired by the dental professionals and their teams to advance our mutual cause of expanding access to care.”
As one of the driving forces of the GKAS program, Mr. Kess has excelled in forging public-private partnerships. Mr. Kess has applied the model of engagement for GKAS to several other programs focused on improving access to care, including the NYU Dentistry/Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program, created to address public health and access to care issues in dentistry and oral health, and the Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program, established to answer the White House's call to action to help vulnerable survivors age with dignity and support. He was also instrumental in the development of Project Accessible Oral Health, a global public-private partnership and the first to nationally assemble and connect a consortium of dental and medical professionals, corporations, organizations, policymakers, educators, people with disabilities, caregivers, and other stakeholders in pursuit of equal access to culturally competent oral health care.
“For the past 28 years, Steve has been committed to improving access to care, serving the underserved, and giving back to the community,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Working together with the ADA, the Give Kids A Smile program has continued to grow because of Steve’s passion and dedication. He truly exemplifies the idea of ‘doing well by doing good’ and has been a catalyst for change. We are grateful for all he has done for us at Team Schein.”
Mr. Kess joined Henry Schein in 1991 and has been a consistent champion for the importance of oral health and, more importantly, the integration of oral health as primary care.
About Henry Schein, Inc.
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.
Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.
A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $9.4 billion in 2018, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.
For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.
