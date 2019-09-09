K9 Group, dont la principale entité PASàPAS est le leader français de l’accompagnement SAP, et Projexia, 1er revendeur et intégrateur de solutions SAP au Canada, annoncent leur rapprochement

|By Business Wire
|
September 9, 2019 08:24 AM EDT
Déjà présent en UK et en Espagne, K9 Group et sa principale entité, PASàPAS, poursuivent leur développement à l’international avec l’intégration de Projexia basée à Montréal.
K9 Group, à travers ses entités, a pour mission de libérer le potentiel de ses clients grâce à la transformation de leur Système d’Information.
Au même titre que PASàPAS, Projexia concentre son activité sur la revente, la mise en œuvre et le maintien en conditions opérationnelles de solutions SAP. Projexia est en 2019 le premier revendeur de solutions Cloud de SAP au Canada.
Cette union est en ligne avec la volonté affichée du groupe de se développer à l’international avec les objectifs suivants : accompagner ses clients dans leur expansion mondiale, offrir ses services en 24/7 et conquérir les marchés locaux.
Une opération au service des clients
Projexia guide ses clients dans leur transformation technologique ; l’entreprise a notamment développé un savoir-faire spécifique autour des offres cloud de SAP, en particulier la solution SAP Business By Design, une solution ERP Cloud conçue spécialement pour les PME.
Le rapprochement avec PASàPAS permet notamment à Projexia de renforcer sa capacité d’accompagnement des clients avec SAP S/4HANA grâce à une expertise reconnue dans ce domaine : PASàPAS a conduit 80% des projets de conversion SAP S/4HANA en France en 2018 et s’est vue récompensé par SAP du prestigieux Pinnacle Award « SAP S/4HANA Move ».
Pour PASàPAS, cette acquisition, permet d’accompagner ses clients localement en Amérique du Nord, d’étendre sa couverture horaire de services de maintenance et d’infogérance et d’ajouter la solution SAP Business By Design à son catalogue d’offres.
« Cette union est une excellente nouvelle pour nos clients puisque notre portefeuille d’offres s’élargit, de part et d’autre de l’Atlantique, nous sommes donc en mesure d’améliorer la couverture des besoins de nos clients grâce à cette opération » souligne Jeroen Bent, Président du groupe K9.
Sylvia Bologna et Tarek Fattouh, associés fondateurs respectivement Présidente et Directeur des Opérations de Projexia soulignent « Nous avons immédiatement été convaincus par l’opportunité de rapprochement avec le groupe K9 entre autre due à la complémentarité des offres et la forte proximité des valeurs des deux entreprises au travers des engagements ‘Human First’».
La collaboration opérationnelle entre le groupe K9 et Projexia sera assurée par Philippe d’Amato qui rejoint les équipes Projexia en tant qu’associé et directeur général, convaincu que « le savoir-faire développé par Projexia allié à l’expertise de PASàPAS nous permet de répondre efficacement aux évolutions du marché des ERP SAP, en particulier dans le Cloud ».
A propos de K9 Group
K9 Group est une communauté d’entreprises liée par une raison d’être commune : permettre aux entreprises de libérer leur potentiel de développement grâce à la transformation de leur Système d’Information et par des valeurs communes, celles portées par la charte « Human First » qui visent à mettre l’humain au centre des préoccupations du groupe. Le groupe réunit PASàPAS, Dunette, KPF SI et désormais Projexia.
A propos de PASàPAS
Avec 370 experts salariés, 300 clients, 10% de croissance, PASàPAS est le leader français de l'accompagnement SAP. PASàPAS assure une couverture complète des enjeux SAP à travers 3 offres : Infogérance, Projets, Maintenance & Support SAP. PASàPAS s’engage à délivrer un niveau de service premium grâce à l’expertise de ses consultants et au niveau de partenariat installé avec ses clients, basé sur le long terme et la proximité.
A propos Projexia
Spécialiste des solutions SAP, Projexia est un partenaire de choix des entreprises canadiennes quand vient le temps de se doter d’une solution de gestion intégrée. Projexia guide et accompagne ses clients à toutes les étapes de leurs projets afin de les aider à tirer la pleine valeur de leur investissement et soutenir leur croissance. À titre de plus grand revendeur de solutions SAP Cloud au Canada, Projexia vend et implante notamment les solutions SAP Business ByDesign, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, les solutions SAP BI et plusieurs autres.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005543/fr/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT