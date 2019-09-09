Companies Seeking Specialized Talent Gain Access to Highly Skilled Professional Women Through SAP Fieldglass and The Mom Project

Businesses today need instant access to diverse, skilled talent to stay competitive and more professional women are looking to leverage their skills through flexible work arrangements as their careers converge with family. To help them find each other, SAP Fieldglass has integrated The Mom Project digital talent marketplace into its cloud-based open digital platform. The Mom Project has joined the SAP App Center – opening their marketplace of diverse, highly skilled candidates to SAP Fieldglass customers.

“The modern workforce represents a huge shift in the way work gets done. This partnership is particularly exciting for us because at SAP Fieldglass we know diversity drives better business outcomes,” said Sean Thompson, senior vice president, Business Network and Ecosystem, SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass. “By integrating The Mom Project into our digital platform, we are providing our customers access to a next-generation marketplace of talented women in the workforce.”

SAP Fieldglass, founded more than 20 years ago to help transform how companies find, engage and manage freelance and consultant workforces and services providers, specializes in helping customers find top tier talent, like women at The Mom Project. With innovative offerings such as Maternityship, Mom Project’s new parent retention program that supports gaps created by parental leaves, The Mom Project is shaping the way women and companies work together through talent solutions that drive mutual benefit for parents and the companies they serve.

“Women are increasingly drawn to contract work because of the flexibility it provides, but they still want to work on the best projects with the best brands,” said Allison Robinson, CEO and founder of The Mom Project. “In joining our network to SAP Fieldglass and joining forces to empower women, we’re advancing our mission by creating opportunities for women who want to access this type of work, and we’re broadening the talent pool for these companies. We believe this partnership will change the way we work.”

About The Mom Project

The Mom Project is the leading career destination for moms. With a community of over 150,000 talented professionals connecting with opportunities at more than 2,000 companies, The Mom Project is committed to building a better workplace for mothers and the businesses they support.

To learn more about the partnership, or to sign up for the program, please visit www.themomproject.com.

About SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass enable companies to connect, get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.2 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

