xMatters Leads Enterprise Incident Management Market Share and Achieves Record 85% YOY User Growth

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 9, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
xMatters (www.xmatters.com), a digital service availability platform that prevents IT issues from becoming business problems, today announced record growth, including 85% year-over-year user growth in its enterprise incident management business. In the first full year following its $40M Series D funding led by Goldman Sachs, xMatters has acquired 68% more paid users than its closest competitor, with an average deployment that is 35x larger than other successful on-call or incident management solutions; xMatters’ largest customers have over 30,000 paid users and 5,000 IT groups. The company also recently introduced significant product milestones including the launch of Flow Designer, Event Intelligence, xMatters Free, Machine Data and Cthulhu, xMatters’ first open-source developer tool.
“An embedded incident management strategy is expected in a digitally-dependent business climate. xMatters’ rapid growth is indicative of the rising demand from digital-first customers including GluMobile, Paccar, FlowHub and ShelterLuv who require a powerful, but simple and streamlined continuous incident management solution to prevent IT issues from impacting the customer experience,” said Troy McAlpin, CEO of xMatters. “While most incident management companies have primarily focused on small team-level process optimization and simple on-call management, xMatters excels at supporting a large number of developer, SRE and IT Operations teams at enterprise scale. 650,000 paid IT power users and 2.6 million total users on the platform worldwide rely on the powerful end-to-end xMatters incident management platform.”
xMatters’ incident management solution empowers organizations to minimize – and even avoid – the business impact from incidents, helping organizations achieve continuous uptime. Financial services and healthcare companies continue to remain a strong contingency of the xMatters customer base, representing 33% and 12% respectively. xMatters also observed increased adoption from industries such as Transportation (80% ARR growth YOY) and Telecommunications (54% ARR growth YOY) with single transaction purchases over $500,000 from Fortune 200 customers in Telecommunications, Retail and Banking.
“Most incident management solutions providers focus on a piecemeal, add-on approach to key features that not only drives up costs and increases complexity, but requires custom integrations and a great deal of manual work. While we’ve proven our leadership in the enterprise market, the xMatters platform is also flexible in meeting the needs of startups and smaller teams. This is why we’ve created a feature-complete solution that makes the biggest impact for organizations looking to tackle incidents from detection to resolution to post-mortem analysis,” continued McAlpin.
Spearheading Incident Management Innovation
Modern IT teams need to manage the complexity of synchronizing data, tools and people at the speed of customer demand. As events unfold during a service interruption the hand-off from tool-to-tool and ill-defined communication processes cause issues to linger and increase in severity and business impact. xMatters has become increasingly critical in automating collaboration across applications and teams, enabling organizations to proactively prevent outages, resolve incidents and keep the right people informed.
xMatters introduced the following product milestones this year to help organizations bring structure to collaboration and drive the underlying workflow from originating systems forward to resolution by employing intelligent automation:
- Flow Designer: This significant product milestone aligns agile initiatives for a faster service delivery. A visual, drag-and-drop workflow builder allows any authorized user to synchronize DevOps and IT applications, enrich alerts and create fully-automated DevOps toolchains without coding expertise. Teams can stop paging by automating resolutions with the touch of a button.
- Event Intelligence: xMatters added new event suppression and correlation technologies to all product levels, at no additional charge, to help agile enterprises reduce the amount of unnecessary noise received when incidents occur. Teams should expect to reduce false alarms and alert volumes by more than 90%. This keeps resolvers focused with fewer interruptions so they can resolve critical issues.
- Machine Data: xMatters added unlimited data access for reporting and analyzing system, event and performance data. Teams can now access machine data, event data and restoration actions to reduce toil and improve post-mortems and preventative automation.
- Cthulhu: Developers and DevOps teams can design resilient, self-healing services across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures with xMatters’ first open-source chaos engineering tool. Teams can automate a cross-platform failure orchestration using a data-driven approach to simulate complex disaster scenarios.
- xMatters Free: Smaller teams of up to 10 users can now benefit from on-call management and collaboration features at no cost and with no expiration date. With a quick and efficient sign up process, users can utilize unlimited integrations including Jira, Slack, New Relic and many more as well as manage teams using xMatters reliable on-call management tools.
“Our enhancements to the xMatters platform in the past year represent value-creating initiatives that directly address the real pain points of organizations managing digital transformation initiatives today. We fully appreciate that cross-functional teams with broad responsibilities across the software stack need tools that accelerate innovation while minimizing speed bumps and roadblocks,” said Tobias Dunn-Krahn, CTO of xMatters. “We’re making it possible for businesses of all sizes to maximize the benefits of DevOps and SRE and shift the paradigm of incident management from reactive to proactive.”
About xMatters
xMatters is a digital service availability platform that helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. From the Global 2000 to small workgroups and innovative DevOps teams, organizations around the world rely on xMatters to maintain operational visibility and control in highly complex IT environments. By providing toolchain integrations with hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps applications, xMatters allows organizations to automate key processes and streamline workflows. xMatters is trusted by leading global companies including BMC Software, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, DXC technology, Experian, NVIDIA, ViaSat and Vodafone. xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xMatters.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005268/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT