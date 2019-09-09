Simon-Kucher & Partners Study Reveals Consumers Willing to Pay Up to $2,400 for New iPhone

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 9, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
A Simon-Kucher & Partners study of 10,250 representative US consumers identified significant opportunity for higher priced iPhones from those considering the upcoming Fall 2019 models. This was primarily driven by high willingness-to-pay for monthly financed plans, and demand for large screen devices from younger and less affluent consumer segments. The study showed that future price increases and higher priced models are likely to be profitable, with an iPhone priced at $2,400 possible in the short to medium term via a $99/month payment plan for 24 months.
The study found room for further price increases – and that Apple should be planning ahead for a $2,400 iPhone
The study showed that 10 percent of those consumers considering the new iPhones were willing to pay more than $2,000 for their device, and 15 percent would be willing to pay more than $1,800 – significantly more than the $1,549 expected price of the top of the range device (assuming a $100 increase from 2018 device prices as has occurred historically), indicating Apple has room to grow prices even further with some customers.
This was primarily driven by consumers that opted for 24 month zero percent financing over those willing to purchase up front. Consumers were willing to pay on average 50 percent more for the same device if they were paying monthly over 24 months versus up front – the study showed 10 percent of those consumers that prefer to pay monthly, would consider paying over $99 per month for 24 months ($2,400 in total), versus only one percent of those that prefer to pay up front would consider paying over $1,999.
The study also found that the revenue optimal price point for the new iPhones will be similar to what they are priced at today, given that many consumers were willing to pay less than others. Analysis of the study data showed that revenue dropped by three percent on average for prices $50 higher than the current price, five percent for $100 more, and nine percent for $200 more, and volumes dropped by nine, 15 and 25 percent respectively. However, Apple’s high margins meant that despite these volume losses, profits remained broadly flat at higher price points, indicating that if consumers switched to lower priced models rather than to competitors’, higher prices would be profitable.
“There is clearly a segment of customers that are willing to pay whatever it takes to access the latest and greatest iPhones. This segment is big enough to warrant Apple’s attention on its own, much as the original iPhone X was likely targeted at this segment,” says Nick Zarb, technology expert and Senior Director at Simon-Kucher & Partners. “The study showed that consumers are clearly thinking more about the monthly cost than the total cost, so Apple need only move customers from their top price of $60.99/month today, to the next psychological thresholds of $69.99 or even $99.99 a month.”
Younger consumers will drive demand for larger, more expensive models, which Apple can continue to serve with highly segmented pricing
Despite not yet having been announced, reasonable demand was seen for the upcoming iPhones, with five percent of consumers over 18 considering the new, as yet unannounced, models. Of those considering, 34 percent were primarily considering a top of the range large screened model (XS Max upgrade equivalent), 18 percent an XS equivalent, and 48 percent an XR equivalent. As the Apple marketing machine goes into full swing after the September 10th launch, many more consumers are likely to consider the upcoming devices as they become more familiar and desirable and their specifications are provided in more detail.
The trend for larger screens was strongest with younger and less affluent consumers, with 60 percent of 18-24 year olds, and 37 percent of those with household incomes below $100k, considering an XS Max upgrade equivalent, versus 60 percent of over 55s, and 21 percent of those with household incomes above $100k, considering the smaller screened XR upgrade equivalent.
“Apple smartly offers several versions of each iPhone model at $100 increments based on storage capacity, allowing consumers to self-select based not only on size, features, and functionality, but also their willingness-to-pay. This results in 16 different available price points to consumers from $450 to $1,450 today, capturing a larger segment of the market,” says Zarb.
An anchor pricing strategy is key to Apple’s continued success in growing Average Selling Prices (ASP)
“Apple is the master of anchor pricing. Even if Apple didn’t sell many Gold Edition Apple Watches when they were launched at more than $10,000, they shifted the entire conversation on just how much someone should pay for a smartwatch. $349 looked cheap in comparison, when actually it was significantly higher than competitor products,” says Madhavan Ramanujam, Partner and Board Member at Simon-Kucher & Partners and co-author of ‘Monetizing Innovation – How smart companies design the product around the price’ (Wiley). “Similarly the iPhone X made the iPhone 8 look attractive and affordable in comparison when they were launched. A customer may walk into an Apple store to check out their latest model, and walk out with a device that suits their budget, probably spending a little more than they might have originally planned to. The power of anchor pricing on an entire portfolio should not be overlooked.”
The full-survey results are available on request.
About the study:
The study “Willingness-to-pay for upcoming 2019 iPhone models” was conducted by Simon-Kucher & Partners in August 2019 in the US. In total, 10,250 US consumers were sampled, and 400 identified with propensity to purchase the upcoming 2019 iPhone models were asked about their willingness-to-pay for new models as well as their consideration set.
Simon-Kucher & Partners, Strategy & Marketing Consultants:
Simon-Kucher & Partners is a global consulting firm with more than 1,400 professionals in 39 offices worldwide focusing on TopLine Power®. Founded in 1985, the company has more than 30 years of experience providing strategy and marketing consulting and is regarded as the world’s leading pricing advisor.
Neutrality Declaration:
Apple Inc. is not a client of Simon-Kucher & Partners now or previously.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005123/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT