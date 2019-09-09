Industry 4.0 Transformation Research Bundle: Access to 6 Reports - 5G, AI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud and Edge Computing, Cybersecurity, Immersive Technology, IoT, and Robotics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
September 9, 2019
The "Industry 4.0 Transformation: 5G, AI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud and Edge Computing, Cybersecurity, Immersive Technology, IoT, and Robotics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Internet revolution has already redefined business-to-consumer industries such as media, retail and financial services. In the next 10 years, the digital transformation initiatives will radically alter manufacturing, energy, agriculture, transportation and other industrial sectors of the economy, which together, account for nearly two-thirds of the global gross domestic product.
Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmenting current infrastructure, the convergence of certain technologies will evolve to encompass next-generation methods and procedures such as "teleoperation" (operation of a machine at a distance), telerobotics, and other areas that rely upon interface and control of real objects by virtual objects.
Industrie 4.0 (also known as Industry 4.0) represents the fourth industrial revolution. It is a term that represents a number of automation, data exchange, and manufacturing technologies. Industry 4.0 initiatives are driving massive change across a wide number of industry verticals with an emphasis on improving processes, resource utilization, and productivity.
The manufacturing industry, in particular, is rapidly transforming as technology, competition, and the evolving demands of global consumers dictate the need for continuously improving efficiencies and flexibility. The manufacturing industry is rapidly transforming from just-in-time build to just-in-time data to determine production needs in real-time
While there are many technologies involved in this transformation, there are a few that are especially important to the industry including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud and Edge Computing, Cybersecurity, Immersive Technology (such as Virtual Reality), Internet of Things (IoT), and Robotics. This research provides substantial qualitative and quantitative analysis for each of these technologies as well as solutions, applications, services, as well as the major players, strategies, and offerings as follows:
5G: This research evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G. The report also assesses LTE and 5G in private wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service. The report includes 5G application market sizing as well as LTE apps and services in terms of penetration and revenue through 2024.
Artificial Intelligence: This research also evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly growing enterprise and industrial data arena. The report assesses emerging business models, leading companies, and solutions. The report also analyzes how different forms of AI may be best used for problem-solving. The report also evaluates the market for AI in IoT networks and systems. The report provides forecasting for unit growth and revenue for both analytics and IoT from 2019 - 2024.
Big Data Analytics: This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including business case issues/analysis, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, and a quantitative assessment of the industry with forecasting from 2019 to 2024. It also evaluates the components of Big Data infrastructure and security framework.
Blockchain: This research also examines the technology, leading companies, and solutions in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. It evaluates current and anticipated use cases for blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical for the period 2019 to 2024. The report evaluates key players, solutions, and use cases. It also assesses the prospect of integrating blockchain with other technologies including IoT and artificial intelligence. It includes detailed forecasts by use case, application, and industry verticals from 2019 to 2024.
Cloud and Edge Computing: This research also evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of MEC including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. It includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. It also provides a quantitative analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application, and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics through 2024.
Immersive Technology: This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the virtual reality market including analysis of VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners, evaluation of recent VR patent filings and intellectual property, and analysis of current price metrics VR devices, apps, and content. The report also provides an assessment of key VR companies and solutions with SWOT analysis, analysis of emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization, analysis of VR component market: devices, software, hardware, platforms. The report also presents key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities.
Industrial Internet of Things: This research also evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2019 to 2024.
Robotics: This research evaluates the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer segments. The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity.
