Providence Strategic Growth investit dans MAPAL, un concepteur et fournisseur de logiciels de gestion de restaurant de calibre mondial

|September 9, 2019 09:51 AM EDT
Providence Strategic Growth (« PSG »), la filiale de Providence Equity Partners (« Providence ») spécialisée dans les valeurs de croissance, a annoncé aujourd'hui avoir investi dans MAPAL Software (« MAPAL »), le leader espagnol de la conception et de la fourniture de logiciels d'analyse commerciale et de gestion destinés aux secteurs du détail et de la restauration. Les modalités financières de l'opération n'ont pas été révélées.
L'investissement de PSG reflète la confiance accordée par l'entreprise à MAPAL, l'avantage concurrentiel de GIRnet, le logiciel phare de celle-ci, ainsi que son énorme potentiel de croissance tandis qu'elle continue à offrir aux restaurateurs la solution d'analyse commerciale et de back-office la plus conviviale et la plus avancée du marché. La stratégie de croissance de MAPAL, que devraient orienter des acquisitions stratégiques dans des zones clés à travers l'Europe, l'Amérique latine et les États-Unis, sera axée sur l'optimisation et la rationalisation des opérations commerciales des clients.
Le fondateur et PDG de MAPAL, Jorge Lurueña, a affirmé : « Nous sommes une entreprise reconnue dans le secteur de la restauration en raison de notre profonde compréhension des besoins des clients, de la qualité du service offert par nos consultants et de la rentabilité constatée par nos clients une fois notre solution logicielle GIRnet mise en œuvre. Toute l'équipe de MAPAL est ravie de cette nouvelle étape en collaboration avec PSG, un partenaire d'investissement de premier choix, fort d'une vaste expérience dans le secteur des logiciels et soutenant depuis longtemps la croissance et le développement internationaux des entreprises. Cet investissement intervient au moment où nous consolidons notre position sur le marché de la restauration et où nous proposons aux clients des solutions qui les aideront à réaliser l'automatisation totale de la gestion des fonctions de back-office. »
Edward Hughes, directeur général de PSG, a déclaré : « Jorge et toute son équipe ont créé une plateforme extraordinaire en un peu plus de dix ans, et nous pensons que l'entreprise occupe une position idéale pour prendre davantage de parts de marché au niveau international et promouvoir des technologies de nouvelle génération afin d'optimiser les sociétés de leurs clients. Nous sommes enchantés d'avoir conclu ce partenariat avec MAPAL alors que l'entreprise aborde une nouvelle phase de croissance. »
L'équipe fondatrice de MAPAL, qui en assure aussi la gestion actuelle sous la direction de Jorge Lurueña, continuera à superviser les opérations quotidiennes de l'entreprise. MAPAL et sa direction ont été conseillées par Deloitte Financial Advisory et Baker McKenzie.
À propos de Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners LLC
Providence Strategic Growth (« PSG ») est une filiale de Providence Equity Partners (« Providence »). Fondée en 2014, PSG est axée sur les investissements dans les valeurs de croissance des sociétés de services basés sur les logiciels et la technologie du marché intermédiaire inférieur. Providence est une éminente société internationale de gestion d'actifs ayant mis au point une approche sectorielle du capital-investissement en partant du principe qu'une équipe dévouée d'experts du secteur pourrait parvenir à créer de remarquables entreprises à valeur durable. Depuis son lancement en 1989, Providence a investi dans plus de 180 sociétés et occupe une position de leader dans le domaine des investissements de capitaux dans les secteurs des médias, de la communication, de l'éducation et de l'information. Le siège de PSG se situe à Boston, dans le Massachusetts, tandis que Providence possède des bureaux à Providence, New York et Londres. Pour de plus amples informations relatives à PSG, veuillez vous rendre sur www.provequity.com/private-equity/psg, et pour de plus amples informations concernant Providence, veuillez vous rendre sur www.provequity.com.
À propos de MAPAL Software
MAPAL a été fondée en 2008 par le restaurateur chevronné Jorge Lurueña, qui a pris conscience de la nécessité pour les restaurants de disposer d'outils spécialisés pour automatiser et optimiser les processus de gestion. MAPAL a rencontré le succès en rassemblant des experts de la restauration, des scientifiques des données et des concepteurs de logiciels dans le but de créer GIRnet, la plateforme de gestion et de veille commerciale utilisée aujourd'hui par les acteurs clés du secteur. MAPAL peut se vanter de posséder un vaste portefeuille de clients gestionnaires de marques très connues dont La Tagliatella, Burger King, Starbucks, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Grupo Areas ou encore Five Guys.
