Looker Brings the Data Community Together at JOIN 2019

September 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Looker today announced details for JOIN 2019, its annual three-day conference designed to offer a unique opportunity to explore the latest in practical data skills, network with fellow data enthusiasts and engage with leaders across the data community. In-depth sessions will be led by industry experts from companies including Slack, Namely, Chicago Cubs, WW International, Inc. (formerly Weight Watchers International, Inc.), WarnerMedia, Thoughtexchange, GetYourGuide and GoCardless among others.
“Data complexity and volume are increasing at enormous rates. At the same time, everyone across virtually any business and function is seeking data to make better decisions,” said Frank Bien, CEO of Looker. “With this onslaught of data comes new unique challenges for both those whose careers have always relied upon working in data, and those experiencing it for the first time. JOIN tackles this ever-changing world with educational content focused on how data is transforming the workforce for both the veteran and the novice.”
JOIN 2019 takes place November 5-7, 2019 at the historic SVN West in San Francisco’s Civic Center district. Learn more and register here.
Designed for business leaders and data pros alike, the JOIN content tracks encompass a wide range of topics from leading a data-driven organization to advanced data modeling. Attendees can dive into a variety of concepts including finding new ways to achieve success across various departments using data, and how to build analytics into products that monetize the data. Want to dig into the data? JOIN also includes over 35 ‘Hands-on Labs’ where attendees of all levels can drill into topics ranging from data science workflows to visualization and dashboard best practices.
Other events surrounding JOIN 2019 include a Women in Tech happy hour and a Hackathon hosted by Looker’s engineering team, as well as in-person bootcamps to help you grow your Looker skills.
Supported by some of the biggest and cutting-edge names in data, JOIN 2019 sponsors include DAS42, Fivetran, Keboola, Snowflake, Google Cloud, Actian, Big Squid, Daasity, DataRobot, Heap, IBM, Matillion, Neebo, Panoply, Segment and Talend among many others. These companies will be both demoing product and answering questions at booths in the JOIN Partner Pavilion.
About Looker
Looker is a unified data platform that delivers actionable business insights to employees at the point of decision. Looker integrates data into the daily workflows of users to allow organizations to extract value from data at web scale. Over 1800 industry-leading and innovative companies such as Sony, Amazon, The Economist, IBM, Spotify, Etsy, Lyft and Kickstarter have trusted Looker to power their data-driven cultures. The company is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boulder, London, Tokyo and Dublin, Ireland. Investors include CapitalG, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, Premji Invest, Redpoint Ventures and Goldman Sachs. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or visit looker.com.
Looker and associated marks and trademarks are registered trademarks of Looker Data Sciences, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Looker’s offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to delay in product availability, failure to meet or satisfy customer requirements, and slower than anticipated growth in our market. Looker assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release. Any unreleased services, features or products referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase our products and services should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.
