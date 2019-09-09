United Kingdom Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2019: Consumer Research Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 9, 2019 11:09 AM EDT
The "UK Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2019: Consumer Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the motivations, experiences and opinions of the UK mobile phone insurance customer. It will identify and analyse consumer attitudes towards mobile phone insurance, look at the claims experience of policyholders, and investigate why they choose one route to purchase over another. In addition, it will explore how price sensitivity is impacting the market.
Essentially, the report studies the policyholder's customer journey from the point where they recognise a requirement to make a purchase, to the point when they are a customer and may run into issues like claiming and eventually may decide to switch to another provider.
Some of the key findings from this report are:
- 24% of mobile phone owners are covered by mobile phone insurance
- 51% of insured mobile owners are covered by a standalone policy
- 11% of policyholders were FTBs, who have never owned mobile insurance before, with 89% being policyholders who are repeat customer journey takers
- 7% of all policyholders switched provider in the past 12 months, while 83% renewed with an existing provider
- 18% of cover holders have claimed in the past year
Around eight-in-ten consumers own a mobile phone used for personal purposes and around one-quarter of mobile owners are covered by mobile phone insurance. This means that just over 10 million adults are covered by a mobile phone insurance policy.
Around half of insured mobile owners own a separate/standalone policy, with just under one half saying their cover is bundled into another financial product, mainly a packaged bank account. This means just over 5 million consumers are covered by standalone policies.
Around one-in-ten policyholders are new to the market each year, i.e. they are First Time Buyers (FTBs) who have never owned mobile insurance before. This means around nine-in-ten policyholders are not new to the market, so their decision is to either renew with their current provider or switch provider at the start of their annual customer journey.
The vast majority of the repeat journey takers ultimately decide to renew their insurance with their existing providers: in the past year, less than one-in-ten of all policyholders switched provider. Because policyholders have renewed with an existing provider, this does not mean they have all passively accepted a renewal offer. Renewing involves many of the same actions as a Switcher would undertake but with a different final outcome (staying rather than leaving). A clear majority of those renewing either search for alternative deals and/or engage with their incumbent provider to try and negotiate a better deal.
Mobile phone holders with insurance focus their deal finding on price comparison websites (PCWs) and online resources in general. PCWs are used so heavily for policy deal research because they offer information on the insurance products mobile owners are interested in, and in an easy to use format.
However, while over six-in-ten mobile owners have consulted a PCW over the past two years, when they were asked where they purchased their last policy from, less than one-in-five said they purchased by going through a PCW. Of more significance was going direct to the provider, using a bank or building society and buying through a mobile network provider.
The importance of banks and building societies as a purchasing channel stems primarily from policyholders who acquired their cover via packaged bank accounts. Among policyholders who did not get their cover from a packaged account, three purchase channels are important: direct to provider, PCWs and the phone trade (primarily network operators).
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Over 10 million covered by mobile insurance
- And only around half are covered by standalone policies
- Most policyholders are risk averse and somewhat lacking in confidence when buying insurance
- Insured mobile owners show a bias towards an online customer journey
- For nine-in-ten policyholders, the customer journey is a repeat process
- When searching for mobile deals, the focus is on price comparison websites
- But when buying the focus is elsewhere
- Cover is marginally more important than price
- Owning mobile phone insurance is a good experience
- If the price is not right, the customer relationship ends
2. Introduction
3. Profile of the Insured Mobile Owner
- Key findings
- Eight-in-ten adults own a mobile for personal use but only around one-quarter are insured
- Meaning only around one-quarter of mobile owners are insured
- Insured mobile owners tend to be younger and more affluent than uninsured mobile owners
- Almost half of insured mobile owners have bundled cover
- Younger consumers are the most likely to opt for bundled cover.
- Insured mobile owners prefer to pay annually
- Cross selling Opportunities
4. How Mobile Owners Approach Insurance
- Key findings
- Risk aversion and value perceptions
- Confidence and self-reliance
- A predisposition toward an online customer journey
5. The Customer Journey Begins
- Key findings
- Over nine-in-ten policyholders have made multiple previous journeys
- Half of policyholders have been with their current provider for less than two years
- 18% of policyholders switched to get their current policy but only 7% switched this year
- Age strongly influences acquisition
- Renewers and Switchers often act in similar ways
- And both Switchers and Renewers are spurred into action by the renewal prompt
- When they decide to look for deals, the Price Comparison Website is the first port of call
- The range of information resources consulted expands with experience
- And PCWs will be the go-to info resource on the next customer journey
- Because they offer easy access to the information required
- PCWs are an informational rather than a purchasing channel
6. Price, Cover or Brand
- Key findings
- Two main alternative buying strategies
- Younger policyholders focus more on price
- Attitudes rather than demographics influence brand sensitivities
- Most policyholders want a good deal
- Mobile insurance policyholders need better information
7. Being a Policyholder
- Key findings
- Getting mobile cover is easy and satisfying
- Most policyholders now use online portals to manage their policies
- Almost one-in-five policyholders have claimed in the past year
- Claiming is a satisfying and smooth process
8. Ending the Journey: Customer Loyalty & Switching
- Key findings
- 7% switch each year
- Switching is price led
- Almost one-quarter are thinking of switching in the next year
9. Market Size & Trends
- Key findings
- Mobile phones, a near ubiquitous technology
- Around 50 million adults have access to a mobile phone
- Increasing numbers of adults can't be without their phones
- Over 10 million own mobile phone insurance
- A diverse market in terms of brands
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ll7dq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005698/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT