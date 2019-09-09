Kiwi.com gibt neues Board of Directors bekannt, um das Unternehmen in nächste Phase strategischen Wachstums zu führen

|By Business Wire
Kiwi.com, eine führende Online-Reisebuchungsplattform auf Basis modernster Technologie, gab heute die Einrichtung neues neuen Board of Directors bekannt, um das Unternehmen erfolgreich in seine nächste Wachstumsphase zu führen.
Daniel Finnegan, ehemaliger Chief Financial Officer und Chief Accounting Officer von Booking Holdings (früher The Priceline Group Inc.), fungiert als unabhängiger Board Director. Im Verlauf seiner 14-jährigen Tätigkeit bei Booking Holdings wuchs die Zahl der Beschäftigten auf rund 22.000 Mitarbeiter an und das Unternehmen erzielte eine Bewertung in Höhe von mehr als 100 Mrd. US-Dollar.
„Ich bin äußerst erfreut über die Gelegenheit zur Zusammenarbeit mit Oliver Dlouhý und dem Kiwi Team, da sie für ehrgeizige Ziele stehen, die letztendlich einen besonderen Wert für Reisende aus aller Welt darstellen und ihnen außergewöhnliche Erfahrungen bieten werden”, so Daniel Finnegan.
Die Kiwi.com Führungskräfte Oliver Dlouhý, Mitbegründer und CEO, und Juraj Striezenec, CFO, sowie die Mitglieder des Technology Sektor Teams von General Atlantic - Tanzeen Syed, Managing Director, und Jessie Cai, Vice President, werden ebenfalls dem Board angehören.
„Ich bin äußerst dankbar, von einer Expertengruppe umgeben zu sein, mit deren Mitgliedern ich mich auf eine enge Zusammenarbeit im Zuge der Expansion von Kiwi.com freuen kann”, so Oliver Dlouhý. „Unser neues Board of Directors bringt eine großartige Diversität an strategischer und betrieblicher Erfahrung mit sich, die den Technik- und Reisesektor umspannt, und der Hintergrund von Daniel Finnegan als ehemaliger CFO eines der weltgrößten Reiseunternehmens wird von unschätzbarem Wert für unser Unternehmen sein. Die Zusammenstellung dieses Teams stellt einen aufregenden Meilenstein bei der Bewältigung dieser neuen Wachstumsphase dar.
Im Juni 2019 kündigte Kiwi.com strategische Investitionen von General Atlantic, einem führenden globalen Wachstumsinvestor an, zur Unterstützung der Skalierung des Unternehmens und Verwirklichung der Vision des Managements, eine nahtlose und durchgängige Erfahrung für unsere Kunden zu ermöglichen. General Atlantic verfügt über umfassende Erfahrung in der globalen Online-Reisebranche, aufgrund aktueller und früherer Investitionen, darunter Priceline, Airbnb, Meituan, Flixbus, Uber, Despegar.com, Smiles und Mafengwo.
Tanzeen Syed ergänzte: „Wir sind der Überzeugung, dass die Zusammensetzung und Erfahrung dieses Board of Directors Kiwi.com hervorragend positionieren wird, um dessen Vision der Schaffung einer umfassenden Reiseerfahrung für unsere Kunden rund um den Globus zu verwirklichen. Die Ergänzung des Boards durch einen unabhängigen Director vom Format und Erfahrungsreichtum Daniel Finnegans verschafft dem Unternehmen Kiwi.com einen weiteren Impuls, um in die nächste Wachstumsphase einzutreten. Das Management von General Atlantic ist äußerst erfreut über die Zusammenarbeit mit Oliver Dlouhý, dem Board und dem Team von Kiwi.com, um den Aufbau einer Reisetechnologie-Plattform der nächsten Generation fortzuführen.”
Kiwi.com, ein rasch wachsendes Technologieunternehmen, wurde im Jahr 2012 gegründet und vom Forbes-Magazin in den Jahren 2017 und 2018 als Nummer Eins der am schnellsten wachsenden tschechischen Startup-Unternehmen ausgezeichnet. Aufgrund dieser proprietären Technologie und der Fülle an Algorithmen verfügt Kiwi.com über die einzigartige Fähigkeit, umfangreiche Flugoptionen für wertbewusste Kunden zur Verfügung stellen zu können.
Das Unternehmen ist Vorreiter der Entwicklung einer Technologie, die zu Passagieren unterschiedlicher Betreiber passt und Partnerschaften mit Airlines, Online-Reiseagenturen und Metasuchmaschinen bildet, um Flugtickets im Wert von mehr als 1 Milliarde US-Dollar rund um den Globus zu verkaufen.
Über Kiwi.com
Kiwi.com wurde 2012 von Oliver Dlouhý und Jozef Képesi gegründet. Das Reisetechnologieunternehmen wurde von Reisenden für Reisende konzipiert. Dank seines proprietären Algorithmus, mit dem Flüge von mehr als 750 Fluggesellschaften (virtuelles Interlining) kombiniert werden können, darunter viele, die normalerweise nicht miteinander kooperieren. Darüber hinaus stellt Kiwi.com seine branchenweit führende Kiwi.com Guarantee zur Verfügung, um die Kunden vor verpassten Anschlüssen aufgrund von Verspätungen, Flugplanänderungen oder Flugausfällen zu schützen.
Heute verarbeitet das Unternehmen täglich mehr als 100 Millionen Flug-Suchanfragen und beschäftigt weltweit über 2.900 Mitarbeiter. Kiwi.com ist eines der am schnellsten wachsenden Technologieunternehmen Mitteleuropas. Das Unternehmen wird in der 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA Liste an siebter Stelle als am besten platziertes tschechisches Unternehmen aller Zeiten geführt. Im zweiten Jahr in Folge wurde Kiwi.com vom tschechischen Forbes Magazine (Juli 2018) zum besten Startup-Unternehmen der Tschechischen Republik gekürt.
2018 ging NOMAD an den Start, eine revolutionäre neue Methode, um Billigflüge miteinander zu kombinieren. Zudem wurde 2018 Tequila, die neue B2B-Plattform für Geschäftspartner jeder Größe, ins Leben gerufen. Darüber hinaus verwirklichte Kiwi.com im Jahr 2018 die Aufnahme des Bodentransportwesens in seine Suchtechnologie.
Über General Atlantic
General Atlantic ist eine der führenden globalen Beteiligungsgesellschaften, die Unternehmen auf ihrem Wachstumskurs finanziell und strategisch unterstützt. Das im Jahr 1980 gegründete Unternehmen verfolgt ein kooperatives globales Konzept und verbindet branchenspezifisches Fachwissen, einen langfristigen Investmenthorizont und ein umfassendes Verständnis der Wachstumsfaktoren, um weltweit mit herausragenden Unternehmerpersönlichkeiten und Managementteams zusammenzuarbeiten und außergewöhnliche Unternehmen aufzubauen. General Atlantic verfügt über mehr als 150 Investmentspezialisten mit Sitz in New York, Amsterdam, Peking, Greenwich, Hongkong, Jakarta, London, Mexiko-Stadt, Mumbai, München, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai und Singapur. Weitere Informationen über General Atlantic finden Sie unter: www.generalatlantic.com.
