Kiwi.com annonce un nouveau conseil d'administration alors que la société entre dans sa prochaine phase de croissance stratégique

September 9, 2019
Kiwi.com, une plateforme de réservation de voyage en ligne dotée d'une technologie de pointe, annonce ce jour la formation d'un nouveau conseil d'administration pour orienter la Société dans sa prochaine phase de croissance.
Daniel Finnegan, ancien directeur financier et directeur de la comptabilité chez Booking Holdings (anciennement The Priceline Group Inc.), agira en qualité de directeur indépendant. Durant les 14 années de M. Finnegan au sein de Booking Holdings, la société est passée à environ 22 000 employés et a atteint une valorisation dépassant les 100 milliards de dollars.
"Je suis ravi d'avoir la chance de travailler avec Oliver et l'équipe de Kiwi alors qu'ils travaillent à atteindre d'ambitieux objectifs qui généreront une valeur et des expériences extraordinaires pour les voyageurs du monde entier", déclare Daniel Finnegan.
Les dirigeants de Kiwi.com, Oliver Dlouhý, cofondateur et PDG, et Juraj Striezenec, directeur financier, ainsi que les membres du secteur technologique chez General Atlantic, Tanzeen Syed, directeur général, et Jessie Cai, vice-présidente, rejoignent également le conseil.
"Je suis très heureux d'être entouré par un groupe d'experts et me réjouis à l'idée de travailler au développement Kiwi.com", déclare Oliver Dlouhý. "Notre nouveau conseil jouit d'une diversité d'expériences stratégiques et opérationnelles couvrant les secteurs de la technologie et du voyage, et l'expertise de Dan en tant qu'ancien PDG d'une des plus grandes compagnies de voyage au monde sera un précieux atout pour notre entreprise. La création de cette équipe est une étape prometteuse pour le prochain chapitre de notre histoire."
En juin, 2019 Kiwi.com annonça un investissement stratégique de General Atlantic, un chef de file mondial des investissements de croissance, pour contribuer au développement des activités et soutenir la vision de l'équipe de direction afin de créer une expérience de voyage optimale pour nos clients. General Atlantic possède une vaste expérience dans l'industrie du voyage en ligne, avec un historique d'investissements englobant Priceline, Airbnb, Meituan, Flixbus, Uber, Despegar.com, Smiles et Mafengwo.
Et Tanzeen Syed d'ajouter: "Nous pensons que la structure et l'expertise du conseil positionne favorablement Kiwi.com pour concrétiser sa vision d'une expérience de voyage exhaustive pour les consommateurs du monde entier. L'arrivée d'un directeur indépendant avec le niveau d'expérience de Dan renforce l'élan de Kiwi.com pour sa prochaine phase de croissance. General Atlantic est ravi de travailler au côté d'Oliver, du conseil d'administration et de l'équipe de Kiwi.com pour continuer à mettre sur pied une plateforme technologique de prochaine génération pour l'industrie du voyage."
Kiwi.com, une société technologique à croissance rapide créée en 2012, a été reconnue comme la startup tchèque à plus forte croissance par Forbes Magazine en 2017 et 2018. Grâce à ses technologies et algorithmes propriétaires, Kiwi.com a la capacité unique de proposer un éventail complet d'options de vol à une clientèle exigeante.
La Société a mis au point une technologie pionnière permettant aux passagers de consulter de multiples opérateurs et vols pour des itinéraires et des partenaires uniques, auprès de compagnies aériennes, agences de voyage en ligne et moteurs de recherche, dans l'optique de pour vendre plus d'un milliard EUR de billets dans le monde.
À propos de Kiwi.com
Fondée en 2012 par Oliver Dlouhý et Jozef Képesi, Kiwi.com est une société de technologie de voyage qui a été créée pour les voyageurs par les voyageurs. Virtual Interlining, son algorithme propriétaire, permet aux utilisateurs de combiner les vols de plus de 750 compagnies aériennes, y compris un grand nombre d'entre elles qui ne travaillent habituellement pas ensemble. Kiwi.com fournit également une garantie sans pareil dans le secteur, Kiwi.com Guarantee, qui protège les clients en cas de correspondances ratées en raison de retard, de changement d'horaire ou d'annulation.
Kiwi.com effectue plus de 100 millions de recherches de vols par jour et emploie plus de 2.900 personnes dans le monde. L'année 2018 a été marquée par le lancement de NOMAD, un nouveau moyen révolutionnaire de combiner les vols à bas coût, et de Tequila, la nouvelle plate-forme B2B destinée aux partenaires de toutes tailles. Pour la deuxième année consécutive, Kiwi.com a été élue meilleure start-up de la République tchèque par l’édition tchèque du magazine Forbes (juin 2018). La société connaît une des croissances les plus rapides d’Europe centrale. Kiwi.com a fait son entrée au classement 2017 "Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA" à la 7e place, devenant ainsi la société tchèque la mieux classée. Pour la deuxième année consécutive, Kiwi.com a été désignée meilleure startup de République tchèque par Czech Forbes Magazine en juillet 2018.
2018 a été marquée par le lancement de NOMAD, un outil révolutionnaire de recherche multi-villes, et de Tequila, une plateforme B2B pour des partenaires de toutes tailles. Toujours en 2018, Kiwi.com intégra les transports terrestres à sa technologie de recherche.
À propos de General Atlantic
General Atlantic est un chef de file mondial des investissements de croissance, fournissant des capitaux et un soutien stratégique aux entreprises de croissance. Fondée en 1980, General Atlantic allie approche internationale collaborative, expertise sectorielle spécialisée, horizon d'investissement à long terme et compréhension approfondie des facteurs de croissance afin d'établir des partenariats avec des entrepreneurs et des équipes de gestion remarquables dans le but de créer des entreprises d'exception partout dans le monde. General Atlantic compte plus de 150 professionnels de l'investissement répartis entre New York, Amsterdam, Pékin, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Londres, Mexico, Bombay, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai et Singapour. Pour de plus amples informations relatives à General Atlantic, veuillez vous rendre sur: www.generalatlantic.com.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT