Phreesia Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Results

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) (“Phreesia”) announced financial results today for the fiscal second quarter and six months ended July 31, 2019.

“Phreesia’s mission is to create a better, more engaging healthcare experience,” said Chaim Indig, Chief Executive Officer of Phreesia, Inc. “We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, our first as a public company. We believe we are well-positioned to further our mission and execute on our plan in the second half of our fiscal year.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

In July 2019, we closed our initial public offering (IPO), of 10.7 million shares of common stock, consisting of 7.8 million shares issued and sold by us and 2.9 million shares sold by certain of our selling stockholders. The price per share to the public was $18.00. We received net proceeds of $130.8 million from the IPO, net of underwriters’ discounts and commissions of $9.8 million, and before deducting offering costs of approximately $6.1 million.

Revenue was $30.8 million in the quarter compared to $24.8 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 24.4%.

Average revenue per provider client was $16,472 in the quarter compared to $13,420 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 22.7%.

Average number of provider clients was 1,558 in the quarter compared to 1,463 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 6.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.7 million in the quarter compared to $1.7 million in the same period in the prior year, down 57.4% reflecting increases in ongoing general and administrative expenses in preparation for operating as a public company.

Cash on the balance sheet as of July 31st was $100.1 million, up $94.2 million from April 30, 2019.

Cash increased by $94.2 million during the quarter reflecting $130.8 million in net proceeds from our IPO and the repayment of the $17.7 million outstanding balance on our revolving line of credit, a dividend of $15.0 million to our preferred stockholders and $3.9 million of cash payments associated with our IPO.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $0.6 million versus $1.9 million in the prior-year quarter reflecting the higher expenses and cash payments associated with preparing to operate as a public company.

Phreesia, Inc. Balance Sheet (unaudited) July 31, January 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,051,186 $ 1,542,514 Settlement assets 11,298,451 10,216,739 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $722,758 and $517,707 16,787,723 16,109,035 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,631,384 1,672,706 Prepaid expenses 6,019,043 3,339,788 Total current assets $ 135,787,787 $ 32,880,782 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $32,151,159 and $27,862,007 14,564,348 14,211,018 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $17,000,579 and $14,621,135 8,314,329 7,816,060 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,447,079 1,521,400 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $152,269 and $33,269 1,317,731 1,436,731 Goodwill 250,190 250,190 Other assets 1,306,044 1,145,319 Total assets $ 162,987,508 $ 59,261,500 Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholder's Equity (Deficit) Current: Settlement obligations $ 11,298,451 $ 10,216,739 Current portion of long-term debt - 97,222 Current portion of capital leases 2,317,529 1,869,343 Accounts payable 10,979,101 4,159,994 Accrued expenses 8,250,017 5,097,868 Deferred revenue 5,782,499 6,487,910 Total current liabilities $ 38,627,597 $ 27,929,076 Long-term debt, net of current portion 19,208,348 27,917,828 Capital leases, net of current portion 2,298,762 2,401,104 Warrant liability - 5,497,627 Total liabilities $ 60,134,707 $ 63,745,635 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Redeemable preferred stock: Senior A redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 0 and 14,500,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively; 0 and 13,674,365 issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively - 79,311,317 Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 0 and 10,820,169 shares authorized as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively; 0 and 9,197,142 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019 , respectively - 51,871,881 Junior convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 0 and 34,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively; 0 and 32,746,041 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively - 32,746,041 Redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 0 and 44,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively; 0 and 42,560,530 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively - 42,560,530 Total redeemable preferred stock - 206,489,769 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit): Common stock, $0.01 par value - 500,000,000 and 80,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively; 35,759,355 and 1,994,721 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively 357,594 19,947 Additional paid-in capital 380,875,148 - Accumulated deficit (278,379,941) (210,993,851) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 102,852,801 $ (210,973,904) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 162,987,508 $ 59,261,500

Phreesia, Inc. Statement of Operations (unaudited) For the three months ended July 31, For the six months ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Subscription and services $ 14,003,676 $ 10,459,387 $ 26,686,304 $ 20,461,666 Payment processing fees 11,664,507 9,173,665 23,221,797 18,405,192 Life sciences 5,147,985 5,145,776 9,217,801 9,783,205 Total revenues 30,816,168 24,778,828 59,125,902 48,650,063 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,210,203 3,603,669 8,205,913 6,826,864 Payment processing expense 7,100,675 5,326,634 14,050,009 10,916,466 Sales and marketing 8,120,137 6,528,930 15,821,750 12,775,934 Research and development 4,689,990 3,178,921 8,988,672 6,287,459 General and administrative 7,420,179 4,649,510 13,665,005 9,577,529 Depreciation 2,136,245 1,777,156 4,291,008 3,549,132 Amortization 1,279,106 962,889 2,498,444 1,875,526 Total expenses 34,956,535 26,027,708 67,520,801 51,808,909 Operating loss (4,140,367) (1,248,881) (8,394,899) (3,158,846) Other income (expense) 327,421 138,819 (817,278) (35,905) Change in fair value of warrant liability (2,883,851) (593,215) (3,306,959) (884,168) Interest income (expense) (745,205) (883,673) (1,549,487) (1,731,561) Total other income (expense) (3,301,635) (1,338,069) (5,673,724) (2,651,634) Loss before provision for income taxes (7,442,002) (2,586,950) (14,068,623) (5,810,481) Provision for income taxes (51,189) - (119,177) - Net loss (7,493,191) (2,586,950) (14,187,800) (5,810,481) Preferred stock dividend paid (14,955,101) - (14,955,101) - Accretion of redeemable preferred stock (48,311,988) (9,236,353) (56,175,418) (11,726,050) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (70,760,280) $ (11,823,303) $ (85,318,319) $ (17,536,531) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (10.42) $ (6.66) $ (19.20) $ (9.99) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 6,793,363 1,776,559 4,443,155 1,755,268

Phreesia, Inc. Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Six months ended July 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (14,187,800) $ (5,810,481) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,789,451 5,424,658 Stock-based compensation expense 2,066,621 503,394 Change in fair value of warrants liability 3,306,959 884,169 Amortization of debt discount 265,314 390,711 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,072,813 - Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 318,666 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (678,688) (1,135,300) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,656,994) (367,224) Deferred contract acquisition costs 115,644 (163,838) Accounts payable 4,548,149 875,157 Accrued expenses 3,329,991 (511,749) Deferred revenue (705,411) 855,596 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,584,715 $ 945,093 Cash flows used in investing activities: Capitalized internal-use software (2,877,714) (2,469,694) Purchase of property and equipment (2,754,478) (2,390,158) Net cash used in investing activities $ (5,632,192) $ (4,859,852) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from IPO, net of underwriters discounts and commissions $ 130,781,250 $ - Proceeds from revolving line of credit 9,875,556 - Payments of revolving line of credit (17,675,556) - Proceeds from term loan 20,000,000 - Repayment of term loan (1,041,667) (583,334) Repayment of loan payable (20,000,000) - Payment of preferred stock dividends (14,955,101) - Payment on capital leases (1,164,100) (1,734,209) Debt extinguishment costs (300,000) - Debt issuance costs (112,004) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 78,202 158,799 Payment of offering costs (3,930,431) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ 101,556,149 $ (2,158,743) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 98,508,672 (6,073,503) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 1,542,514 10,502,789 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 100,051,186 $ 4,429,286 Disclosures of additional investing and financing activities: Supplemental information: Property and equipment acquisitions through capital leases $ 1,509,945 $ 983,275 Deferred issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,957,966 - Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable 698,579 - Issuance of warrants related to debt 832,825 - Cashless exercise of common stock warrants 1,918,782 - Cash payments for: Interest $ 1,347,126 $ 1,317,613

Non-GAAP financial measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, before net interest expense (income), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before non-cash based compensation expense, non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability and other income (expense), net.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; or (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (4) net interest expense/(income); and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated:

Phreesia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (7,493) $ (2,587) $ (14,188) $ (5,810) Interest (income) expense, net 745 884 1,549 1,732 Depreciation and amortization 3,415 2,740 6,789 5,425 Stock-based compensation expense 1,467 252 2,067 503 Change in fair value warrant liability 2,884 593 3,307 884 Income tax provision 51 - 119 - Other (income) expense, net (327) (139) 817 36 Adjusted EBITDA $ 742 $ 1,743 $ 461 $ 2,769

Phreesia, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Expenses (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 7,420 $ 4,650 $ 13,665 $ 9,578 Sales and marketing 8,120 6,529 15,822 12,776 Research and development 4,690 3,179 8,989 6,287 Cost of revenue 4,210 3,604 8,206 6,827 $ 24,441 $ 17,961 $ 46,681 $ 35,468 Stock compensation included in GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 992 $ 115 $ 1,313 $ 231 Sales and marketing 270 75 426 149 Research and development 164 62 253 124 Cost of revenue 41 - 74 - $ 1,467 $ 252 $ 2,067 $ 503 Adjusted operating expenses General and administrative $ 6,428 $ 4,534 $ 12,352 $ 9,347 Sales and marketing 7,851 6,454 15,396 12,627 Research and development 4,526 3,117 8,735 6,164 Cost of revenue 4,169 3,604 8,132 6,827 $ 22,973 $ 17,709 $ 44,615 $ 34,964

Phreesia, Inc. Key Metrics Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Key Metrics: Provider clients (average over period) 1,558 1,463 1,554 1,457 Average revenue per provider client $ 16,472 $ 13,420 $ 31,126 $ 26,682 Patient payment volume (in millions) $ 464 $ 358 $ 925 $ 718

A Note about Key Metrics

Provider clients . We define provider clients as the average number of healthcare provider organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In one specific case wherein we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner’s clients, we treat this contractual relationship as a single provider client. We believe growth in the number of provider clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare provider organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of provider clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future provider client growth. For example, as the number of provider clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our Platform and software for our provider clients and their patients.

. We define provider clients as the average number of healthcare provider organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In one specific case wherein we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner’s clients, we treat this contractual relationship as a single provider client. We believe growth in the number of provider clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare provider organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of provider clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future provider client growth. For example, as the number of provider clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our Platform and software for our provider clients and their patients. Average revenue per provider client. We define average revenue per provider client as the total subscription and related services and payment processing revenue generated from provider clients in a given period divided by the average number of provider clients that generate revenue each month during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our provider clients and believe that our ability to increase average revenue per provider client is an indicator of the long-term value of our existing provider client relationships.

We define average revenue per provider client as the total subscription and related services and payment processing revenue generated from provider clients in a given period divided by the average number of provider clients that generate revenue each month during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our provider clients and believe that our ability to increase average revenue per provider client is an indicator of the long-term value of our existing provider client relationships. Patient payment volume. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our provider clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards, cash and check. Patient payment volume is a major driver of our payment processing revenue, and we believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our provider clients’ businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients.

Business Outlook

For Fiscal Year End 2020, we expect: Total revenue to be in the range of $118.5 to $119.0 million Adjusted EBITDA to be positive



Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's fiscal second quarter 2020 financial results. To participate in the company's live conference call and webcast, please dial (866) 211-4557 or (647) 689-6750 for international participants, using conference code number 9796424, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Available Information

Phreesia intends to use its Investor Relations website, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates,” “going to,” "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Phreesia’s plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance and ability to achieve profitability, including our revenue, costs of revenue and operating expenses and our business outlook for fiscal 2020 as set forth herein; our anticipated growth and growth strategies and our ability to effectively manage that growth; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform; our predictions about our industry (including total addressable market) and market trends for healthcare technology solutions; our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare provider clients; our ability to maintain renewal rates for healthcare provider clients; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business; the increased expenses associated with being a public company; and our outstanding debt under our credit facility. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Phreesia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Phreesia’s prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on July 19, 2019 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release. The forward- looking statements in this release are based on information available to Phreesia as of the date hereof, and Phreesia disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

