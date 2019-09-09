IFA 2019 Exhibitor News Recap

|By Business Wire
IFA 2019 is currently underway at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds and STATION Berlin. The show ends on Sept. 11. Listed below is the exhibitor news recap through Sept. 9, 2019. Business Wire is an international media partner for IFA 2019.
Qualified members of the press please note the following important information.
Exhibitor News:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ifa-2019/
Press Information:
https://b2b.ifa-berlin.com/Press/
***
09/08/2019 - 11:35 PM
Libre Wireless Technologies Powers Hansong’s Revolutionary Miniature Wireless Audio/Voice/IoT Device Featuring Amazon Alexa Built-in
09/08/2019 - 11:30 PM
Libre Wireless Technologies Powers Canton’s Lineup of Compelling “Smart Wireless” Music Streaming Multiroom Speakers, Amps and Sound Bars
09/08/2019 - 06:51 PM
The Attraction of COLMO Mantle Lava Refrigerator in IFA
09/08/2019 - 04:07 AM
Roku étend son programme de licence Roku TV à l’Europe
09/07/2019 - 06:27 PM
Roku breidt het Roku tv-licentieprogramma uit naar Europa
09/07/2019 - 02:16 PM
Roku espande il programma di licenza di Roku TV in Europa
09/07/2019 - 02:03 PM
Roku erweitert Roku-TV-Lizenzprogramm nach Europa
09/07/2019 - 09:19 AM
Midea expose son climatiseur révolutionnaire à l'IFA Berlin 2019
09/07/2019 - 02:06 AM
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Roku Expands Roku TV Licensing Program Into Europe
09/07/2019 - 01:16 AM
A Revolutionary Air Conditioner Exhibited by Midea at Berlin IFA 2019
09/06/2019 - 05:29 PM
Koploper van de innovatieve trend bij IFA, COLMO wint de IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019
09/06/2019 - 01:30 PM
Als Innovationsführer auf der IFA erhält COLMO den IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019
09/06/2019 - 12:03 PM
Riassunto: COLMO guida il trend verso l'innovazione all'IFA e conquista l'IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019
09/06/2019 - 10:23 AM
Ouverture de l'IFA Berlin: COLMO remporte le prix 2019 de l'innovation technique
09/06/2019 - 08:06 AM
Leading the Innovative Trend at IFA, COLMO Wins IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019
09/06/2019 - 06:20 AM
MyKronoz presenta su nueva colección estandarte, ZeBuds, con 3 modelos de auriculares estéreos totalmente inalámbricos, muy asequibles y a la última
09/06/2019 - 01:54 AM
IFA 2019 Ausstellerprofile
09/06/2019 - 01:40 AM
MyKronoz dévoile sa nouvelle collection de ZeBuds, avec 3 modèles d’écouteurs sans fil TWS stylés et abordables
09/06/2019 - 12:00 AM
IFA 2019: Presenting SoftPOS - A Solution that Turns Smartphones and Tablets into a Contactless Payment Terminal
09/05/2019 - 02:21 PM
MyKronoz onthult zijn nieuwe ZeBuds-vlaggenschipcollectie, met 3 modellen van stijlvolle en betaalbare, echt draadloze stereo-oortelefoons
09/05/2019 - 12:54 PM
MyKronoz enthüllt seine neue Flaggschiff-Kollektion ZeBuds mit 3 Modellen von eleganten und erschwinglichen True Wireless-Stereo-Ohrhörern
09/05/2019 - 12:51 PM
MyKronoz presenta ZeBuds, la sua nuova collezione flagship con 3 modelli di cuffie wireless stereo di grande stile a un prezzo accessibile
09/05/2019 - 12:30 PM
IFA 2019 Exhibitor Profiles
09/05/2019 - 06:52 AM
MyKronoz Unveils Its New Flagship ZeBuds Collection, With 3 Models of Stylish and Affordable True Wireless Stereo Earphones
09/05/2019 - 06:40 AM
Die bahnbrechenden Speicherprodukte für Endverbraucher auf der IFA 2019 von Western Digital sind schnell und schnittig
09/05/2019 - 06:30 AM
HARMAN Offers a Glimpse into the Future of Listening
09/05/2019 - 06:00 AM
JBL Sets New Record With 100 Million Portable Speakers
09/05/2019 - 05:48 AM
Western Digital innove avec des produits de stockage grand public rapides et élégants à IFA 2019
09/05/2019 - 03:00 AM
Introducing Garmin® vívoactive® 4 and 4S GPS smartwatches with enhanced health monitoring and new animated on-screen workouts
09/05/2019 - 03:00 AM
Garmin® introduces the Venu GPS smartwatch with stunning AMOLED display
09/05/2019 - 03:00 AM
Garmin introduces the Legacy Hero Series, a collection of Marvel-themed special edition smartwatches and app experiences
09/05/2019 - 03:00 AM
Garmin® introduces the latest vívomove® series with new advanced wellness features, connected GPS and Garmin Pay
09/05/2019 - 02:17 AM
ULE Alliance Presents Orange’s Connected Home Devices
09/05/2019 - 12:01 AM
Seagate Delivers Stylish Storage for Your Digital Life
09/04/2019 - 04:20 PM
Samenvatting: De baanbrekende consumentenopslagproducten van Western Digital voor IFA 2019 zijn snel en gestroomlijnd
09/04/2019 - 11:37 AM
Introducing the All-New Fire TV Cube—the Next Generation Fire TV Experience with Far-Field Voice Control, and the Fastest, Most Powerful Fire TV Ever
09/04/2019 - 09:43 AM
IFA 2019: Artificial Intelligence, Voice and 5G Connectivity Shape the Digital World as #Coinnovation is Powering IFA 2019
09/04/2019 - 09:13 AM
emporia: les smartphones sont devenus plus populaires que les fixes chez les plus de 60 ans
09/04/2019 - 07:34 AM
Riassunto: Velocità ed eleganza per gli innovativi prodotti di archiviazione per il mercato di consumo presentati da Western Digital a IFA 2019
09/04/2019 - 06:02 AM
WPC公佈Cordless Kitchen標準的名稱和標誌
09/04/2019 - 06:02 AM
WPCがコードレス・キッチン規格の名称とロゴを発表
09/04/2019 - 06:01 AM
WPC公布Cordless Kitchen标准的名称和标识
09/04/2019 - 03:47 AM
Riassunto: emporia: gli smartphones ora sono più utilizzati dei telefoni fissi tra gli ultrasessantenni
09/04/2019 - 03:39 AM
Resumen: Los innovadores productos de almacenamiento de consumo de Western Digital para IFA 2019 son rápidos y elegantes
09/04/2019 - 02:38 AM
Samenvatting: emporia: Smartphones nu populairder dan vaste telefoons onder de 60-plussers
09/04/2019 - 01:00 AM
Western Digital’s Breakthrough Consumer Storage Products for IFA 2019 Are Fast and Sleek
09/04/2019 - 12:00 AM
emporia: Smartphones Now More Popular Than Landline Phones Among the Over 60s
09/04/2019 - 12:00 AM
emporia Telecom präsentiert auf der IFA zwei neue Smartphones
09/03/2019 - 09:00 PM
Razer Unveils the World’s First Gaming Ultrabook™ – Razer Blade Stealth 13
09/03/2019 - 02:56 PM
WPC revela o nome e logotipo do seu padrão de cozinha sem fio
09/03/2019 - 12:59 PM
WPC Revela Nombre y Logotipo para su Estándar Cordless Kitchen
09/03/2019 - 07:29 AM
Samenvatting: WPC onthult naam en logo voor zijn draadloze stroomstandaard voor keukenapparatuur
09/03/2019 - 07:22 AM
WPC enthüllt Namen und Logo für seinen Cordless-Kitchen-Standard
09/03/2019 - 07:22 AM
WPC révèle le nom et le logo de sa norme de cuisine sans fil
09/03/2019 - 06:36 AM
Riassunto: WPC rivela il nome e il logo del proprio standard per elettrodomestici da cucina cordless
09/03/2019 - 05:41 AM
TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH Exhibits at IFA 2019
09/03/2019 - 12:00 AM
WPC Reveals Name and Logo for its Cordless Kitchen Standard
08/28/2019 - 12:31 AM
Resumen: SHARP presenta la pantalla LC 8K más grande del mundo en IFA2019
08/27/2019 - 06:56 PM
Samenvatting: SHARP toont ‘s werelds grootste 8K LC display op IFA2019
08/27/2019 - 12:31 PM
SHARP expose le plus grand affichage LC8K au monde à l’IFA2019
08/27/2019 - 12:25 PM
SHARP präsentiert weltweit größtes 8K-LC-Display auf der IFA2019
08/27/2019 - 05:41 AM
Riassunto: SHARP espone il più grande display 8K LC al mondo all’IFA2019
08/27/2019 - 01:10 AM
SHARP Showcases World’s Largest 8K LC Display at IFA2019
08/06/2019 - 12:22 AM
SHIFT Automotive: une feuille de route pour une mobilité connectée et durable
08/06/2019 - 12:21 AM
Samenvatting: SHIFT Automotive: Een routekaart om de toekomst van mobiliteit slim en duurzaam te maken
08/06/2019 - 12:20 AM
SHIFT Automotive: una roadmap per rendere il futuro della mobilità intelligente e sostenibile
08/05/2019 - 06:44 AM
SHIFT Automotive: A Roadmap to Make the Future of Mobility Smart and Sustainable
***
