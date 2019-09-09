Wipro Se Posiciona como Líder Mundial del Mercado en Servicios Digitales en el Lugar de Trabajo según ISG

|By Business Wire
|
|September 9, 2019 08:41 PM EDT
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO), una empresa líder mundial en servicios de tecnología de la información, consultoría y procesos empresariales, anunció hoy que ha sido reconocida como líder del mercado en servicios digitales en el lugar de trabajo según Information Services Group (ISG), una firma líder mundial de investigación y de asesoría tecnológicas.
El informe de ISG destaca que Wipro ofrece una sólida cartera de servicios de soporte con un mayor enfoque en la automatización. Además, el informe analizó que Wipro es conocida entre los clientes por sus grandes capacidades de ingeniería en el lugar de trabajo.
ISG evaluó a 41 proveedores de servicios en el estudio y los clasificó en cada uno de los cuadrantes con respecto a su atractivo de cartera y fortaleza competitiva. En este estudio sobre servicios digitales en el lugar de trabajo, se incluyen ocho cuadrantes que representan servicios clave en este espacio. Se incluye un cuadrante en servicios de consultoría y tres cuadrantes en servicios gestionados, que cubren servicios que se gestionan en el lugar de trabajo, servicios móviles gestionados y servicios combinados para clientes del mercado medio.
Kiran Desai, vicepresidente sénior y jefe global de Servicios de Infraestructura y Nube de Wipro Limited, expresó: “Nos entusiasma estar posicionados como ‘líder’ en el informe de ISG. Es un testimonio de nuestras capacidades de consultoría en el lugar de trabajo, nuestras ofertas líderes en la industria como LiVE Workspace™ y VirtuaDesk™, nuestras inversiones en plataformas de automatización en el lugar de trabajo de próxima generación como Wipro HOLMES™ y nuestro sólido ecosistema de socios. Además, destaca nuestra excelencia en la prestación de servicios, ya que garantiza una mejor experiencia del usuario final y un tiempo de comercialización más rápido, que es el núcleo del éxito de nuestros clientes en la economía digital actual”.
Acerca de Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) es una empresa líder a nivel mundial en servicios de tecnología de la información, consultoría y procesos empresariales. Aprovechamos el poder de la computación cognitiva, la hiperautomatización, la robótica, la nube, los análisis y las tecnologías emergentes para ayudar a nuestros clientes a adaptarse al mundo digital y lograr el éxito. Somos una empresa reconocida internacionalmente por su extensa cartera de servicios, su sólido compromiso con la sostenibilidad y una buena ciudadanía corporativa. Tenemos más de 175 000 empleados que trabajan con dedicación para prestar servicios a nuestros clientes en seis continentes. Juntos, descubrimos ideas y trabajamos en su concreción para construir un futuro mejor e innovador.
Advertencia con relación a las declaraciones a futuro
Algunas de las declaraciones en este comunicado sobre nuestras perspectivas de crecimiento futuro son declaraciones a futuro, lo que implica una serie de riesgos e incertidumbres que podrían hacer que los resultados reales difirieran sustancialmente de aquellos en las declaraciones a futuro. Los riesgos e incertidumbres relacionados con estas declaraciones incluyen, entre otros, los riesgos e incertidumbres sobre fluctuaciones en nuestras ganancias, los ingresos y ganancias, nuestra capacidad de generar y gestionar el crecimiento, la intensa competencia en servicios de TI, nuestra capacidad de mantener nuestra ventaja en los costos, los aumentos salariales en la India, nuestra capacidad de atraer y contratar profesionales altamente capacitados, los excesos de costos y tiempo sobre los precios fijos, los contratos con marco temporal fijo, la concentración de clientes, las restricciones de inmigración, nuestra capacidad de gestionar nuestras operaciones internacionales, la menor demanda de tecnología en nuestras áreas centrales clave, las interrupciones en las redes de telecomunicaciones, nuestra capacidad de completar e integrar con éxito las adquisiciones potenciales, la responsabilidad por daños en nuestros contratos de servicio, el éxito de las compañías en las que hacemos inversiones estratégicas, el retiro de incentivos impositivos gubernamentales, la inestabilidad política, la guerra, las restricciones legales al aumento de capital o a la adquisición de empresas fuera de la India, el uso no autorizado de nuestra propiedad intelectual y las condiciones económicas generales que afectan a nuestro negocio e industria. Los otros riesgos que podrían afectar nuestros resultados operativos en el futuro se describen en su totalidad en nuestras presentaciones ante la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores (Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC) de los Estados Unidos. Estas presentaciones están disponibles en www.sec.gov. Es posible que, de vez en cuando, hagamos otras declaraciones a futuro escritas y verbales, incluidas las declaraciones contenidas en las presentaciones de la empresa ante la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores y nuestros informes a los accionistas. No nos comprometemos a actualizar las declaraciones a futuro que podamos hacer o que se hagan en nuestro nombre de vez en cuando.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005992/es/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT