Wipro est positionnée en tant que leader de marché mondial dans les services d’espace de travail numérique, par ISG

September 9, 2019
Wipro Limited (NYSE : WIT) (BSE : 507685) (NSE : WIPRO), une société de premier plan au niveau mondial, et spécialisée en technologies de l’information, conseils et services de processus métiers, a annoncé aujourd’hui qu’elle avait été désignée leader du marché, en matière de services d’espace de travail numérique, par Information Services Group (ISG), l’un des principaux cabinets de recherche et de conseil en technologie, à l’échelle internationale.
Le rapport d’ISG souligne que Wipro propose un solide portefeuille de services d’assistance avec une attention accrue sur l’automatisation. Le rapport a également observé que Wipro était bien connue parmi ses clients pour ses solides capacités d’ingénierie de l’espace de travail.
ISG a évalué 41 prestataires de services dans l’étude et les a classés dans chacun des quadrants selon l’attractivité et la force concurrentielle de leur portefeuille. Cette étude sur les services d’espace de travail numérique comprend huit quadrants qui représentent des services clés dans cet espace. Elle inclut un quadrant sur les services de conseils et trois autres sur les services gérés, couvrant les services gérés sur le lieu de travail, les services gérés mobiles, et les services combinés pour les clients des marchés intermédiaires.
Kiran Desai, vice-président principal et directeur mondial pour les Services dans le cloud et d’infrastructure, chez Wipro Limited a déclaré, « Nous sommes ravis d’être positionnés en tant que "Leader" dans le rapport d’ISG. C’est la reconnaissance de nos capacités de conseil sur l’espace de travail, de nos offres à la pointe de l’industrie, parmi lesquelles LiVE Workspace™ et VirtuaDesk™, de nos investissements dans les plateformes d’automatisation de l’environnement de travail nouvelle génération, telles que Wipro HOLMES™, et de notre solide système économique partenaire. Cela souligne également l’excellence de nos prestations, qui rend possible une expérience finale de l’utilisateur, améliorée, ainsi qu’une mise sur le marché plus rapide, autant d’éléments au cœur de la réussite de nos clients dans l’économie numérique d’aujourd’hui. »
À propos de Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE : WIT, BSE : 507685, NSE : WIPRO) est une société leader mondiale en technologies de l’information, conseils et services de processus métiers. Nous tirons parti du pouvoir de l’informatique cognitive, de l’hyperautomatisation, de la robotique, du cloud, de l’analytique et des technologies émergentes, pour aider nos clients à s’adapter au monde numérique, et leur assurer le succès. Société reconnue mondialement pour son portefeuille complet de services, son solide engagement en faveur de la durabilité et sa forte responsabilité citoyenne, nous possédons un effectif dévoué de plus de 175 000 personnes, au service de clients répartis sur six continents. Ensemble, nous découvrons des idées et établissons les liens nécessaires pour construire un avenir meilleur, entièrement nouveau.
Déclarations prévisionnelles et mises en garde
Certaines déclarations du présent communiqué concernant nos perspectives de croissance future sont des déclarations prévisionnelles, lesquelles impliquent un certain nombre de risques et d’incertitudes susceptibles de faire varier sensiblement les résultats réels par rapport à ceux inclus dans ces déclarations prévisionnelles. Les risques et incertitudes liés à ces déclarations comprennent, sans toutefois s’y limiter, les risques et incertitudes concernant les fluctuations de nos revenus, de notre chiffre d’affaires et de nos bénéfices ; notre aptitude à générer et à gérer la croissance ; une concurrence intense dans les services informatiques ; notre aptitude à conserver notre avantage concurrentiel en matière de coûts ; l’augmentation des salaires en Inde ; notre aptitude à attirer et à fidéliser des professionnels hautement qualifiés ; le dépassement des délais et des coûts sur les contrats à prix et à durée fixes ; la concentration de la clientèle ; les restrictions sur l’immigration ; notre aptitude à gérer nos opérations internationales ; une demande réduite pour la technologie dans nos domaines de focalisation clés ; des perturbations des réseaux de télécommunications ; notre aptitude à mener à bien et à intégrer nos acquisitions potentielles ; la responsabilité en cas de dommages liés à nos contrats de service ; le succès des sociétés dans lesquelles nous procédons à des investissements stratégiques ; le retrait des incitations fiscales gouvernementales ; l’instabilité politique ; les guerres ; les restrictions juridiques concernant l’obtention de capitaux ou l’acquisition d’entreprises en dehors de l’Inde ; l’utilisation non autorisée de notre propriété intellectuelle, et une conjoncture économique générale ayant un impact sur notre entreprise et notre secteur d’activité. Les autres risques susceptibles d’avoir des répercussions sur nos résultats d’exploitation futurs sont décrits plus en détail dans les documents que nous déposons auprès de la Commission des valeurs mobilières des États-Unis. Ces documents sont disponibles sur le site www.sec.gov. Il se peut que nous soyons parfois amenés à faire des déclarations prévisionnelles supplémentaires, écrites ou orales, et ceci pourra inclure les déclarations contenues dans les documents déposés par la société auprès de la Commission des valeurs mobilières des États-Unis, et dans nos rapports à l’intention des actionnaires. Nous ne nous engageons aucunement à actualiser les déclarations prévisionnelles qui pourraient être formulées de temps à autre par nous ou en notre nom.
