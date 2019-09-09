Wipro é posicionada como líder de mercado global em serviços digitais no local de trabalho pela ISG

|By Business Wire
|
September 9, 2019 09:37 PM EDT
A Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO), uma empresa líder global em tecnologia da informação, consultoria e serviços de processos de negócios, anunciou hoje que foi reconhecida como líder de mercado em Serviços Digitais no Local de Trabalho pela Information Services Group (ISG), uma empresa líder global em consultoria e pesquisa em tecnologia.
O relatório da ISG destaca que a Wipro oferece um sólido portfólio de serviços de suporte com maior foco na automação. O relatório também observou que a Wipro é bem conhecida entre os clientes por suas fortes capacidades de engenharia no local de trabalho.
O ISG avaliou 41 prestadores de serviços no estudo e os classificou em cada um dos quadrantes em relação à atratividade de seu portfólio e força competitiva. Esse estudo sobre serviços digitais no local de trabalho inclui oito quadrantes que representam os principais serviços nesse espaço. Ele inclui um quadrante em serviços de consultoria e três quadrantes em serviços gerenciados, abrangendo serviços gerenciados no local de trabalho, serviços gerenciados móveis e serviços combinados para clientes de médio porte.
Kiran Desai, vice-presidente sênior e chefe global de serviços de nuvem e infraestrutura da Wipro Limited declarou: “Estamos entusiasmados por sermos posicionados como um líder no relatório da ISG. É uma prova das nossas capacidades de consultoria no local de trabalho, nossas ofertas líderes do setor, como LiVE Workspace™ e VirtuaDesk™, nossos investimentos em plataformas de automação de próxima geração, como Wipro HOLMES™, e nosso sólido sistema ecológico de parceiros. Também destaca nossa excelência no fornecimento, que garante uma experiência aprimorada ao usuário final e um tempo de comercialização mais rápido, sendo o cerne do sucesso de nossos clientes na economia digital atual".
Sobre a Wipro Limited
A Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT; BSE: 507685; NSE: WIPRO) é uma importante empresa global de serviços de tecnologia da informação, consultoria e processo empresarial. Aproveitamos o poder da computação cognitiva, hiperautomação, robótica, nuvem, análises e tecnologias emergentes para ajudar nossos clientes a se adaptarem ao mundo digital e serem bem-sucedidos. É uma empresa reconhecida globalmente por seu abrangente portfólio de serviços, forte compromisso com a sustentabilidade e boa cidadania corporativa, com mais de 175 mil funcionários dedicados atendendo a clientes nos seis continentes. Juntos, descobrimos ideias e conectamos os pontos para construir um futuro melhor e mais ousado.
Declarações prospectivas e preventivas
Certas declarações neste lançamento relativas às nossas perspectivas de crescimento futuro são declarações prospectivas, que envolvem vários riscos e incertezas que poderiam fazer com que os resultados reais fossem substancialmente diversos daqueles encontrados em tais declarações prospectivas. Os riscos e incertezas relacionados com essas declarações incluem, entre outros, riscos e incertezas relacionados com flutuações em nossos ganhos, receitas e lucros, nossa capacidade de gerar e gerenciar o crescimento, intensa concorrência em serviços de TI, nossa capacidade de manter vantagem de custo, aumentos de salário na Índia, nossa capacidade de atrair e reter profissionais altamente qualificados, excedentes de tempo e custo em relação ao preço fixo, contratos por tempo fixo, concentração de clientes, restrições à imigração, nossa capacidade de administrar nossas operações internacionais, redução da demanda por tecnologia em nossas áreas de foco principais, interrupções em redes de telecomunicações, nossa capacidade de concluir e integrar com êxito potenciais aquisições, responsabilidade por danos em nossos contratos de serviços, sucesso das empresas em que fazemos investimentos estratégicos, retirada de incentivos fiscais governamentais, instabilidade política, guerra, restrições legais para levantar capital ou adquirir empresas fora da Índia, uso não autorizado de nossa propriedade intelectual e condições econômicas gerais que estejam afetando nosso negócio e a indústria. Os riscos adicionais que poderiam afetar nossos resultados operacionais futuros são descritos mais amplamente em nossos documentos protocolados na Comissão de Valores Mobiliários dos EUA (Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC). Essas submissões estão disponíveis em www.sec.gov. Poderemos, de tempos em tempos, fazer declarações prospectivas adicionais, escritas e verbais, incluindo declarações contidas em documentos da empresa protocolados na Comissão de Valores Mobiliários dos EUA e nossos relatórios aos acionistas. Não nos comprometemos a atualizar qualquer declaração prospectiva que possa vir a ser feita de tempos em tempos, por nós ou em nosso nome.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005999/pt/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT