Auxis Unveils the Results of its 2019 US Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Report Highlighting Labor Savings as High as 50% from Nearshoring to Costa Rica

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 10, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Auxis, a nearshore outsourcing and consulting firm focused on helping organizations achieve peak performance in their back office operations has released the results of its 2019 Labor Savings Report: Creating Value with Finance Nearshore Outsourcing. The report provides CFOs and Finance Executives with a detailed cost comparison of the United States costs versus Costa Rica for the accounting transactional positions that would typically be outsourced. The analysis includes positions for Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, General Accounting, and Payroll.
According to the report, the typical finance department is spending more than 70% of its time on non-strategic, transactional activities which prevents them from focusing on becoming a true business advisor. “Modern organizations need finance leaders who are not scorekeepers but are commercially, market savvy executives with strong capabilities to predict and improve the future performance of the organization," said Raul Vega, Auxis’ CEO.
In addition, it’s not a secret that the United States is a high-cost, competitive labor market where young professionals are looking for more engaging and rewarding careers. According to Robert Half’s 2019 Salary Guide for Accounting Professionals, 91% of finance leaders reported challenges finding skilled professionals, with unemployment in the sector being even lower than the national average.
Based on all of these factors, Auxis’ report advises that finance outsourcing is not just about cost reduction anymore. It’s about expanding an organizations’ access to specialized talent, best practices and technologies to accelerate the optimization of its finance operation while increasing their focus and investment to where they truly add competitive business value.
The report states that US finance executives should expect to save on average 32% to 42% in labor costs by outsourcing transactional processing roles to Costa Rica, which is equivalent to $27,000 per employee per year. The real savings opportunity for each organization will vary depending on where their finance back office is currently located in the United States. For example, high labor cost markets such as New York and San Francisco will provide average savings of over 50% (~$53,000 per employee per year), whereas lower labor cost markets such as Atlanta or Miami will provide lower savings in the range of 30% to 40%.
“The time and geographic proximity to the US provided by our nearshore outsourcing model from Costa Rica significantly facilitates and enables the achievement of this type of high-performance results in comparison to traditional Asia-based models,” added Vega. The report highlights how San Jose has been consistently recognized as the #1 nearshore destination by multiple research firms including Tholons and A.T. Kearney. Starting in 1999 with Procter & Gamble, Costa Rica has become a primary hub for Finance & Accounting Operations with leading enterprises such as Amazon, Cargill, DHL, Pfizer, Western Union, 3M, and Walmart, that have chosen to place their Shared Service Centers in the country.
The Costa Rican government estimates the amount of Finance Shared Service Centers in the country to be over fifty. In addition to this large corporate presence, Costa Rica is also the #1 country in Latin America for English proficiency, which has led to almost 100% of the employees in multinational companies being local citizens.
Auxis opened its Global Delivery Center in Costa Rica in 2009 and is currently supporting over 50 different midmarket and enterprise organizations that have outsourced their Finance, IT and Customer Service operations. The Top 100 Global Outsourcer plans to continue expanding its capacity in Costa Rica as well as open a new hub in Bogota, Colombia in early 2020.
About Auxis
With a 22+ year track record, Auxis is a management consulting and outsourcing firm focused on helping organizations modernize and scale their back office operations through a combination of customized solutions including Nearshore Outsourcing, Shared Services, Robotics Process Automation, Cloud, and Analytics. Recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Outsourcing providers, Auxis’ unique perspective as both advisor and outsourcing operator allows its clients to obtain real benefits and ROI from every engagement.
To download the report please click here
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005956/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT