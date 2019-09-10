Telecom's Biggest Vendors: Q1, 2013 to Q1, 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 10, 2019 06:46 AM EDT
The "Telecom's biggest vendors: 1Q19 edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report was prepared as part of the author's GNI tracker. The Network Infrastructure trackers cover network operators and their technology supply chains. Each provides detail on network infrastructure spending & technology evolution, for telecommunications, webscale, and carrier-neutral network operators. The goal is to help vendors understand and plan for the needs of their customers, and help network operators deploy their technology budgets wisely.
Scope
- The timeframe covered: 1Q13-1Q19 (January 2013 - March 2019).
- Vendor coverage: Network equipment providers (NEPs), IT services providers (ITSPs), and Cabling & connectivity vendors (CCVs).
- Sales tracked: revenues to the TNO vertical, including equipment, software and services.
Process
We have compiled a database of 110 vendors selling equipment, software and/or services to telecommunications network operators. For each company, we have estimated sales to telcos, by quarter. Estimates are based on the data sources above, as well as analyst expertise on the company's business model & vertical market penetration rates. The database has been adjusted for the account for M&A, and new entry/exit of vendors from the TNO vertical. The result is an apples-to-apples time series of vendor sales to telcos. This 25 quarter time series allows for analysis of telco spending patterns on technology vendors, as well as the relative market power of these vendors within the vertical. More details are available in the sample file, above
Abstract
Telecommunications network operators (TNOs, or telcos) spend over $600B per year on publicly reported capital expenditures (CAPEX) and network operating expenses (opex). This spending supports a supply chain of hundreds of vendors across the globe. These companies provide a range of network infrastructure (NI), including equipment, software, services, and connectivity products such as fibre cable.
We formally launched quarterly coverage of Telco NI vendor market share in April 2018 with a 4Q18 review. This report is our second market share study and extends coverage through 1Q19 (March 2019). The report covers 110 vendors during the 25-quarter period from 1Q13-1Q19.
Market growth trending downwards, Huawei still dominates
Annualized NI sales to telcos for the four quarters ended 1Q19 totalled $194.8B, slightly down from $195.0B in the previous quarter. That's due to a fall in YoY growth rates. In 1Q19, total NI revenues across vendor segments declined 0.5% YoY, pulled down by a decline in fibre sales (impacting the CCV segment) and continued weakness in mobile infrastructure - 5G revenues are taking a while to grow.
By vendor, Huawei's annualized market share was 23.2%, still more than its two closest rivals combined: Nokia and Ericsson finished 1Q19 with 11.8% and 9.7% of telco NI, respectively. These three vendors plus Cisco and ZTE accounted for 55% of total market revenues. Comparing 1Q19 with 1Q18, the biggest share improvements were recorded by Samsung, Hengtong, Fiberhome, and Accenture, while the biggest declines came from ZTE, ARRIS, Cisco, and Juniper. Some other big share changes relating to M&A transactions, including Infinera-Coriant and Prysmian-General Cable.
Vendor views on 2019 vary, M&A likely to pick up
Vendor views on 2H19 are muted. In earnings calls, some vendors exposed to growth segments were optimistic, including Samsung and Corning. Nokia, Ericsson, and ZTE pointed to a large number of 5G contracts which are likely to help 2H19 revenues. Cisco, whose telco revenues dropped 13% YoY in 1Q19, said orders will continue to be lumpy until we get into a real network build-out relative to 5G.
NEC and Prysmian both point to submarine as a weakness in 2019; with Huawei likely selling Huawei Marine that could further slow the market. ARRIS and CommScope have a merger to integrate and supply chain adjustments to cope with due to the China tariffs. IT services provider Amdocs expects 2-4% revenue growth this year, while ITSPs Accenture and Tech Mahindra both point to slightly faster growth in the telco vertical.
Ciena reported good results, with sales to telcos in 1Q19 up by about 20% YoY. Ciena also made an interesting comment about vendor size, saying subscale vendors struggle financially and with innovation[while] larger competitors face competing investment priorities. This point is valid and will be reflected in the M&A activity in quarters ahead. The urge to merge will increase as smaller vendors race to somehow profit from Huawei's current situation.
Huawei chaos to define rest of 2019
Huawei's 1Q19 revenues were up 8% on a USD basis, according to its public statements. There is no publicly available verification of this figure, but it seems reasonable given Huawei's resources and ability to accelerate projects through vendor financing when necessary. From this 8% base, Huawei's outlook for 2019 back in April was fairly strong and defiant, but executives now seem to be guiding down expectations.
Already facing multiple lawsuits from the US government, Huawei and its subsidiaries are now facing severe restrictions in their access to US technology as inputs into their products. That has implications across the company's product portfolio.
Even if the supply chain ban was quickly reversed, or Huawei ramped up its self-development efforts overnight, some damage has been done. Telcos have to take a second look at their exposure to Huawei. Some of the engineers may think things are fine, but the corporate lawyers and insurance carriers may have different views.
Full-year spending outlook
We expect the telco NI spending climate in 2019 to remain challenging. There is an upside from increased 5G spending, but recession warnings are growing. Recessions tend to his telco revenues hard. A slowdown in telco revenues would result in both additional layoffs and a slower growth rate in 5G spending. Huawei's latest troubles will also slow down the procurement process for many telcos as they re-evaluate priorities and assess risks.
Key Topics Covered
1. Abstract
2. Market trends
3. Top 20 vendors: Printable tearsheets
4. Dynamic share charts
5. About
Companies Mentioned
- A10 Networks
- Accenture
- Accton Technology
- ADTRAN
- ADVA Optical Networking
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Allied Telesis
- Allot Communications
- Amdocs
- Anritsu
- Arista Networks
- ARRIS International
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- Atos Origin
- Avaya
- Aviat Networks
- Beijing Xinwei
- Broadcom Limited
- BroadSoft, Inc.
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- CA Technologies
- Calix
- Capgemini
- Casa Systems
- Ceragon Networks
- Check Point Software
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- Citrix Systems
- Clearfield
- Comba Telecom
- CommScope Holding
- Commvault Systems
- Comptel
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
- Convergys
- Coriant
- Corning
- CSG
- Cyan
- Ericsson
- Fiberhome
- Hengtong
- Huawei
- Infinera-Coriant
- Juniper
- NEC
- Nokia
- Prysmian-General Cable
- Samsung
- Tech Mahindra
- ZTE
List of Figures & Charts
- Segment breakouts: NEPs, ITSPs, and CCVs
- Revenues by HQ country (2018)
- Vendor sales to telcos vs. telco CAPEX, annualized
- Top Network Infrastructure Vendors - Telco (2018)
- Network infrastructure sales to telcos, annual ($M)
- All vendors, YoY % growth
- All vendors, YoY % growth in single quarter sales
- Vendor sales to telcos by company type ($B)
- YoY % growth in sales to telcos by vendor category
- Network infrastructure sales to telcos, annual ($M) - NEPs
- Top Network Infrastructure Vendors - Telco (2018)
- 2018 share: Top vendors to telecom network operators
- Biggest share changes in 2018
- Annualized market share in the telco vertical (last five years)
- Growth in sales to the telco vertical (YoY % change in 1Q19)
- Vendor revenues in telco vertical, annualized ($B)
- Annualized market share in the telco vertical
- Vendor revenues in telco vertical, annualized ($B)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9l9kl
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005537/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT